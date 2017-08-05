Iran Warns Saudi Arabia of Crushing Blow if it Attacks

Alwaght-Iran's defense minister has warned that nowhere in Saudi Arabia, except the Muslim holy sites, will remain intact if the Riyadh regime takes any “ignorant” move against the Islamic Republic.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan made the remarks responding to Saudi Arabia’s latest threats to take their conflict inside Iran.

“We warn them against doing anything ignorant, but if they do something ignorant, we will leave nowhere untouched apart from Mecca and Medina,” Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan told Arabic-speaking Al-Manar channel.

“They think they can do something because they have an air force,” he added in an apparent reference to Riyadh’s bombing of Yemen, where Iran-affiliated Houthi forces are being routinely targeted by the Saudi Air Force.

Dehghan’s comment followed unusually blunt remarks by Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who said on Tuesday that any struggle for influence between Riyadh and Tehran would take place “inside Iran, not in Saudi Arabia.”

In a rare interview broadcast on multiple Saudi TV channels, the 31-year-old prince, who was named in 2015 by his father, King Salman, as successor to the throne, outlined his vision of modern-day Iran. The inexperienced and Saudi prince had ruled out any dialogue with Iran and pledged to protect his kingdom from what he called Tehran's efforts to dominate the Muslim world.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces warned the enemies against any miscalculation to attack Iran, reminding them to brace themselves for a humiliating defeat at a theater to be defined by the Islamic Republic.

“The enemies should know that any miscalculation or merest aggression against the Islamic Establishment or territories will draw a prompt, decisive and crushing response, at locations of our choosing, that will make them regret (their move) and suffer defeat,” Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said on Monday in an address to a graduation ceremony of Police cadets in Tehran.