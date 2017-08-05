Unraveling Israeli Crimes on Yemeni Children Kidnapped, Sold in 1950s

Alwaght-The criminal and racist nature of the Israel regime continues to unravel with more evidence emerging on how the regime abducted and sold Yemeni children in 1950s.

Yemenite babies who disappeared in 1950s from the custody of the Israeli regime were Sold to US Jews, a new film reveals. The Israeli regime duped US Jews that the children were orphans, and that money pay to get the babies would help finance the new regime. The past half year saw the release of a web series titled “Neviim: Operation Amram,” which takes a closer look at the Yemenite children’s kidnap scandal and the families whose children disappeared in the early years of the establishment of the usurper regime of Israel. The 12-part series, which was released piecemeal over the past year, following collection of evidence including painful testimonies from families whose children were kidnapped by Zionist in an operation supervised and supported by the Israeli regime.

Almost all of the missing children were from Jewish families that had arrived from Arab countries shortly after Zionists usurped Palestine and created the fake entity known as Israel during the Nakba of 1948, when hundreds of thousands of native Palestinians were expelled from their homeland.

This scandal was dubbed the Yemenite Children Affair, because most of the children who disappeared were from Yemen. But there were also significant numbers from Iraq, Morocco, Tunisia and the Balkans.

$ 5000 a head

For decades, hundreds of these new immigrants, known as Mizrachim, say their children were kidnapped and sold never to be seen again. Many of the children were sold to the US and some Eastern European Jews, known as Ashkenazim.

Researchers say Women's International Zionist Organization, WIZO, played a key role in sending abducted infants to US where they were sold for $ 5000 a head.

Cover-up through fake probes

The Israeli regime has purported to investigate the scandal through different committees including the Bahlul-Minkowski Committee in the 1960s, the Shalgi Committee in the 1980s, and the Kedmi Inquiry in the 1990s. As expected, all three found no evidence of wrongdoing, but the last of these sealed the documents until 2071, confirming rumors of a cover-up by the usurper regime. The Kedmi inquiry, which had issued its findings in 2001, found that as many as 5,000 children may have disappeared in Israel's first six years of existence alone, although it examined only 1,000 of those cases.

Abducted after birth

Some of the victims say they would give birth in hospitals where doctors had asked her to sign a few Hebrew papers before delivery. Many women signed without asking questions only to realize later they signed adoption papers. After delivery they would be informed they children didn't survive the birth. But they were never given a birth or death certificate and neither were they allowed to see the body. That is how the newly created usurper Israeli regime abducted thousands of children and sold them to rich Jews to fund its illegitimate existence.

Israel's darkest secret

The Jews who took the abducted children might have known the whole process was of criminal nature and without the biological mother's consent since there were many irregularities in the adoption papers.

Yael Tzadok, journalist who has spent 20 years investigating cases of children who disappeared has termed the scandal as, "Israel's darkest secret. Jews kidnapped other Jews. Bringing the truth into the daylight risks causing an earthquake."

Racist nature of Israel

This clearly proves the racist and criminal nature of the Zionist Israeli there is open discrimination against non-European Jews. The racist nature of Israel was exhibited by the regime's first prime minister, Ben Gurion, who described Mizrahim Arab Jews as "rabble" and a "generation of the desert", concluding that they lacked "a trace of Jewish or human education". African Jews known as Falashas also continue to face appalling discrimination and racism with most regretting why they ever set foot on the occupied territories. Thus, it is not surprising that last March the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) accused Israel of imposing an apartheid regime of racial discrimination on the Palestinian people.