5,000 Chinese Fighting in Militant Groups: Syrian Ambassador

Alwaght- Syrian ambassador to China said on Monday some 5,000 Chinese are fighting ranks of different militant groups in Syria.

Imad Moustapha, told Reuters that while some of ethnic Uighurs from China's far western region of Xinjiang were fighting with ISIS, most were fighting "under their own banner" to promote their separatist cause.

"Our estimated numbers, because of the numbers we fight against, we kill, we capture, we wound, would be around 4-5,000 Xinjiang jihadists," he said adding that "China as well as every other country should be extremely concerned."

Beijing has repeatedly warned these terrorists pose a serious threat to China. Uighurs reportedly travel to Turkey and from there infiltrate into neighboring Syria.

They Syrian diplomat, however, said China did not pick favorites with militant groups, like Western countries, and China and Syria were cooperating to fight the threat.

"They don't have a mixed message," he said, referring to China.

"They understand the true nature of the ultra-Islamic jihadi doctrine of these groups. Yes, we do exchange information and a little bit more than information regarding these terrorist groups," he said, without elaborating.