Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine

Alwaght- Israeli regime approved new version of the so-called nation-state bill that no more considers Arabic as "official language" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

A cabinet committee on Sunday gave its support the nation-state bill, which revokes Arabic's "official language" status, Haaretz reported adding that the provocative bill holds that the Zionist entity is “the national home of the Jewish people,” and that “the right to realize self-determination in the State of Israel is unique to the Jewish people.”

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation voted in favor of the bill, and it will now proceed to the Knesset floor for further readings before becoming law.

The proposed law is meant to turn into a basic law and become part of the apartheid regime's central body of legislation, the Israeli daily reported.

The Israel Democracy Institute rebuked the bill's wording and urged officials not to approve it.

The institute suggested that approving the bill will upset the delicate balance between Israel's being a Jewish and democratic state.

Hebrew and Arabic are both Israel’s national languages, but the bill states that Hebrew would be the lone national language, downgrading Arabic to “a special status in the state” whose “speakers have the right to language-accessible state services".

The timing of the bill – after four years of deliberations – is significant, coming two weeks before a planned visit by Donald Trump in which the US president had hoped to breath life into a moribund peace process.

Emboldened by trump's presidency, Israeli officials has taken highly contentious measures that have triggered international condemnation.

UNESCO has recently passed a resolution, in particular, calling out “Israeli occupying authorities” for

their failure to “cease the persistent excavations, tunneling, works and projects in East Jerusalem (al-Quds), particularly in the Old City of Jerusalem (al-Quds), which are illegal under international law."

The resolution, which declared Israeli regime’s sovereignty over al-Quds as "null and void", was backed by 22 countries voting in favor.

But the resolution not only did not deterred Israeli officials rather provoked them to expel the UN from occupied Palestinian lands.

Tel Aviv regime held a debate on Sunday, vowing to kick out UN and affiliated agencies from its longstanding offices in occupied al-Quds, as proposed by a minister of culture.

Tel Aviv is no stranger to such penalties in response to what it perceives as hostile actions on the part of the UN. Back in March, the Israeli regime already employed a similar measure, slashing $2 million from its annual UN contribution, citing “hostile resolutions” by UN’s Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Israeli regime has recently announced plans to build 25,000 illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories in defiance of international law.

Tel Aviv regime’s Housing Minister Yoav Galant said Friday that the ministry and the so-called Municipality of al-Quds (Jerusalem) had been working for two years on the plan with proposals for 25,000 units, 15,000 of which would be in East al-Quds where the apartheid regime occupied in the 1967 war.

"We will build 10,000 units in Jerusalem and some 15,000 within the (extended) municipal boundaries of Jerusalem. It will happen," Galant told Israel Radio.