Israelis Need to Restore Their Short-term Memory in Relation to Hezbollah

  Monday 8 May 2017
Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Syrian ambassador to China said on Monday some 5,000 Chinese are fighting ranks of different militant groups in Syria.

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine Israeli regime approved new version of the so-called nation-state bill that no more considers Arabic as "official language" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago Israeli regime’s embassy in Egypt has been closed for the past five months the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, saying that that the security situation in Cairo prompted the closure.

Invest in Our Project, Get US Visa: Company Linked to Trump Son-in-law Companies of president’s son-in-law extols the idea of investment in estate project linked to Kushner family as a way to gain a residence visa for America.

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’ Israeli regime weights up expelling the UN from al-Quds (East Jerusalem) after a UNESCO strongly-worded resolution labeled it as "the occupying power".

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces Yemeni health minister says some 1,700 cases of cholera have surfaced in the country, as Saudi Arabia’s deadly aggression rages on against the poorest Arab nation.

Macron Trounces Le Pen to Win French Presidency Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency by beating far-right Marine Le Pen amid a historically low turnout of voters.

US War Drills Involving 20 Countries in Jordan Jordan and the United States kicked off war drills on Sunday known as Eager Lion with about 7,400 troops from more than 20 nations taking part.

Iranian General Slams Saudis for implementing Israeli, US Policies A senior military commander in Iran has dismissed the recent Saudi deputy crown prince’s remarks against the Islamic Republic.

Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report Nearly 450 Turkish diplomats, military officers, judges and other public officers have applied for asylum in Germany.

US-Backed Kurds Plan to Occupy Large Parts of Syria Ethnic Kurds are planning to occupy large parts of northern Syria with US support in move that violates the country’s sovereignty.

Filipinos Pressure President Duterte to Reject Trump’s Invitation Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is under pressure to reject US President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House.

Voting Underway in France, Millions Expected to Boycott Presidential Poll French run-off presidential election is underway with voters choosing between l Macron and Le Pen amid reports of boycott by a large segment of voters.

Afghan Forces Kill Foreign Terrorists in Airstrikes Afghan forces have killed at least nineteen terrorists including members of an ISIS affiliate in the country.

Catholic Patriarch Stages Sympathy Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians The Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, and Alexandria and al-Quds (Jerusalem) went on a one-day hung strike on Saturday in solidarity with over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, who have staged an open-ended hunger strike in Israeli jails in protest at the administrative detention policy and harsh prison conditions.

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim Saudi Arabia deployed more troops Bahrain ahead of the Al-Khalifa regime’s court ruling against Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassim expected on Sunday.

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen A leading human rights group slams the US over its role in Saudi-led bombing of Yemen, saying the coalition has been committing war crimes against Yemenis.

Islamic Jihad Censures Hamas for Softening Stance on Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has rejected Hamas’s new policy of softening its stance on the usurper Israeli regime

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai blames the US for rise of ISIS in his motherland, saying Washington has created the terrorist group.

District near Afghanistan’s Kunduz Falls to Taliban Taliban militants have occupied Qala-e-Zal district near the Afghan city of Kunduz after two days of heavy clashes with security forces there, Tolo News reported.

UAE-Saudi Disputes Emerge Further as Yemen War Unfolds

Israelis Need to Restore Their Short-term Memory in Relation to Hezbollah

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin

Hezbollah Chief Slams Arab Leaders’ Silence amid Palestinian Hunger Strike

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

FBI Agent who Married ISIS Member Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

Palestinian Hamas Announces New Stances in Doha

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’

Palestinian Dies of Liver Disease Contracted in Israeli Jail

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid

Iran, Syria to Strengthen Military Ties in War on Terror

Iran, Iraq Overtake Saudis in World Oil Market: Report

What Does Hamas’s New Policy Document Mean?

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

China Warns Over Imminent Korea War

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

Russia, Syria and Iran Warn US Over Aggression on Syria

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

Will US Send 50,000 Troops to Syria?

How Germany Chases its Economic, Military Interests in West Asia?

North Korea Declares Readiness for War with US

Nine Million Yemenis on Brink of Starvation: UN

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

Britain Blames Russia for Every Civilian Death in Syria

Iran’s Defense Minister Talks with Russia, Syria Counterparts Over US Aggression

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Monday 8 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- The Israeli leaders' diplomatic pressures on the Russia and repeated visits to Moscow to persuade Kremlin withdraw support for its allies in West Asia region have so far proven as yielding no results.

Now Tel Aviv is taking a new course, plainly warning Moscow to stop backing its regional friends. Jonathan Schanzer, the vice president of the research at the Foundation of Defense of Democracies which is largely known for its anti-Iranian and pro-Israeli stances, has warned Russia if it does not halt its backing for Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, it should expect repetition of the Six-Day War.

The Six-Day War took place between June 5 and 10, 1967, during which the Israeli regime inflicted heavy losses on Egypt and Syria, the two key regional allies of the Soviet Union at that time. Despite the fact that the two countries' armed forces received training and weapons from the Soviets at the time, Tel Aviv in less than a week managed to occupy further Arab lands including Palestine's West Bank and Gaza, Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, and most importantly Syria's Golan Heights.

The Israeli occupation of new Arab territories later played a crucial role in the region’s geopolitical transformations. The Soviet Union’s failure to support its Arab allies led to Moscow’s power reduction and validity loss among its allies in the region. Taking advantage of the successes in battle against the Arabs, the Israeli regime tried to paint its army as invincible across the whole region.

Showing off the speedy Israeli win in this war, Schanzer writes that “fifty years later and history looks set to repeat itself. Russia’s allies are again provoking the Israelis, who may ultimately see little choice but to strike first. The ensuing war, Israel warns, could, like the Six Day War in 1967, fundamentally change the region."

“The theater this time is Syria, but the precipitating factor for the next conflict — believe it or not — isn’t Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons against his own people. It is Iran’s most lethal proxy, Hezbollah,” Schanzer continues.

The Israeli concerns about Hezbollah's day-by-day power gain are coming while they expected and even planned that the Lebanese movement will weaken after its involvement in the Syrian conflict against the terrorist groups fighting the Syrian government, and so become vulnerable in the upcoming war against Tel Aviv. But things do not go as the Israelis wish. The resistant movement has up to now shown that it holds unmatched potentials to turn the threats into opportunities. Not only it did not become a fragile military body but also it displayed flair to adjust to the newly arriving regional developments and become one of the most effective regional actors. The Lebanese movement now holds precious experiences as it continues fight against the militants shoulder to shoulder with the powerful classic Russian army.

Tel Aviv officials are now more than ever feeling the risks as Damascus and its allies have joined their forces and pushed back the Western, Turkish, Arab, and Israeli-backed armed groups on the Syrian battlegrounds, and at the same time administered the peace process in favor of the Syrian government. The Israelis try to take some Syria-related steps including diplomatic work and even striking Hezbollah positions inside Syria to make sure that their implacable enemy will not reach its objectives to a large extent, or at least steer clear of seeing the southern Syria become another southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah at home managed to deal a working blow to the Israeli forces during the 2006 war, and for the first time forced them to retreat from an Arab country without any preconditions. 

However, the Israeli measures have so far failed to check the resistant movement’s strength gain, nor did they manage to create gaps between Russia and Hezbollah. This is the main drive behind the direct Israeli warning to Moscow, to make it remember the past in hope of its intimidation.

As he closes his note, Schanzer says that “Vladimir Putin’s foray into Syria has been described as an attempt to resurrect Russia’s past. But Soviet actions in the Middle East contributed inexorably to the Six Day War and its own weakening in the region. Russia risks repeating the mistakes it made a half century ago, mistakes that still have a profound impact on the region today.”

The Israelis and their fans are boastful of their win over the two Arab armies in the Six-Day War while they appear to have forgotten that they lost the 33-day war of 2006 against a small Lebanese guerrilla movement that is active in small-size area like its bastion southern Lebanon. This was when Russia did not have the back of Hezbollah.

The Israelis are supposed to look back to the few years ago, to 2006, rather than moving back to remote years of about half a century ago. They need to well remember how Hezbollah fighters prevented them from re-seizing even a single inch of Lebanon's territory despite an unceasing and heavy bombing campaign during 33 days, and instead launched surprise ground and sea counterattacks to destroy the Israeli regime’s myth of invincibility.

 

Hezbollah Isaeli Regime Russsia Six-Day War Syria Conflict 2006 War

