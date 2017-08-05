Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’

Alwaght- Israeli regime weights up expelling the UN from al-Quds (East Jerusalem) after a UNESCO strongly-worded resolution labeled it as "the occupying power".

Tel Aviv regime held a debate on Sunday, vowing to kick out UN and affiliated agencies from its longstanding offices in occupied al-Quds, as proposed by a minister of culture, Russia Today reported.

While no information on the outcome of the meeting is yet available, it is unlikely that hawkish Israeli officials dare to translate the idea into action as they fear dire repercussions of the measure.

The controversial proposal from within Israel’s power circles was triggered by resolution passed by the UN culture body, the UNESCO, last week.

The document slammed Israeli regime for its building illegal settlements in East al-Quds, in particular, calling out “Israeli occupying authorities” for their failure to “cease the persistent excavations, tunneling, works and projects in East Jerusalem (al-Quds), particularly in the Old City of Jerusalem (al-Quds), which are illegal under international law."

The resolution, introduced by Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar and Sudan and passed by UNESCO on Tuesday saw 22 countries casting their votes for the motion versus 10 against. Three countries did not attend the vote while a majority, 23 representatives, declared their abstention.

It went on to stress that all steps by Tel Aviv regime that “have altered or purport to alter the character and status” al-Quds should be deemed “null and void and must be rescinded forthwith.”

The resolution and its wording immediately drew ire from the Israeli officials, with hardline Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu blasting it as a “delusional resolution” and a “harassment” which “has a price.”

Following up his menacing words with a deed, Netanyahu announced that he had tasked the Foreign Ministry to cut $1 million from the Israeli funds bound to the UN.

Tel Aviv is no stranger to such penalties in response to what it perceives as hostile actions on the part of the UN. Back in March, the Israeli regime already employed a similar measure, slashing $2 million from its annual UN contribution, citing “hostile resolutions” by UN’s Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Israeli regime has recently announced plans to build 25,000 illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories in defiance of international law.

Tel Aviv regime’s Housing Minister Yoav Galant said Friday that the ministry and the so-called Municipality of al-Quds (Jerusalem) had been working for two years on the plan with proposals for 25,000 units, 15,000 of which would be in East al-Quds where the apartheid regime occupied in the 1967 war.

"We will build 10,000 units in Jerusalem and some 15,000 within the (extended) municipal boundaries of Jerusalem. It will happen," Galant told Israel Radio.