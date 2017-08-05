Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 8 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’

Israeli regime weights up expelling the UN from al-Quds (East Jerusalem) after a UNESCO strongly-worded resolution labeled it as "the occupying power".

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces Yemeni health minister says some 1,700 cases of cholera have surfaced in the country, as Saudi Arabia’s deadly aggression rages on against the poorest Arab nation.

Macron Trounces Le Pen to Win French Presidency Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency by beating far-right Marine Le Pen amid a historically low turnout of voters.

US War Drills Involving 20 Countries in Jordan Jordan and the United States kicked off war drills on Sunday known as Eager Lion with about 7,400 troops from more than 20 nations taking part.

Iranian General Slams Saudis for implementing Israeli, US Policies A senior military commander in Iran has dismissed the recent Saudi deputy crown prince’s remarks against the Islamic Republic.

Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report Nearly 450 Turkish diplomats, military officers, judges and other public officers have applied for asylum in Germany.

US-Backed Kurds Plan to Occupy Large Parts of Syria Ethnic Kurds are planning to occupy large parts of northern Syria with US support in move that violates the country’s sovereignty.

Filipinos Pressure President Duterte to Reject Trump’s Invitation Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is under pressure to reject US President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House.

Voting Underway in France, Millions Expected to Boycott Presidential Poll French run-off presidential election is underway with voters choosing between l Macron and Le Pen amid reports of boycott by a large segment of voters.

Afghan Forces Kill Foreign Terrorists in Airstrikes Afghan forces have killed at least nineteen terrorists including members of an ISIS affiliate in the country.

Catholic Patriarch Stages Sympathy Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians The Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, and Alexandria and al-Quds (Jerusalem) went on a one-day hung strike on Saturday in solidarity with over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, who have staged an open-ended hunger strike in Israeli jails in protest at the administrative detention policy and harsh prison conditions.

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim Saudi Arabia deployed more troops Bahrain ahead of the Al-Khalifa regime’s court ruling against Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassim expected on Sunday.

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen A leading human rights group slams the US over its role in Saudi-led bombing of Yemen, saying the coalition has been committing war crimes against Yemenis.

Islamic Jihad Censures Hamas for Softening Stance on Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has rejected Hamas’s new policy of softening its stance on the usurper Israeli regime

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai blames the US for rise of ISIS in his motherland, saying Washington has created the terrorist group.

District near Afghanistan’s Kunduz Falls to Taliban Taliban militants have occupied Qala-e-Zal district near the Afghan city of Kunduz after two days of heavy clashes with security forces there, Tolo News reported.

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel Palestinian activists called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to intervene against Israeli regime’s potential force-feeding of the Palestinian prisoners who staged an open-ended hunger strike since 17 April 2017.

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen The US is working hard to ink deals for tens of billions of dollars in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, despite the regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen that has killed over 12,000 people since March 2015.

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF Saudi Arabia’s over two-year Aggression on Yemen has left the Arab state in a disastrous humanitarian situation with many parents being faced with the tough choice of treating their sick child or feeding a healthy one, a UNICEF representative said.

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini The US is losing the world leadership, European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini implied, suggesting that the EU can replace it.

How Did Russia Grab US Safe Zones Idea for Own Favor?

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

UAE-Saudi Disputes Emerge Further as Yemen War Unfolds

Filipinos Pressure President Duterte to Reject Trump’s Invitation

Macron Trounces Le Pen to Win French Presidency

Catholic Patriarch Stages Sympathy Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians

Voting Underway in France, Millions Expected to Boycott Presidential Poll

US War Drills Involving 20 Countries in Jordan

Afghan Forces Kill Foreign Terrorists in Airstrikes

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’

Iranian General Slams Saudis for implementing Israeli, US Policies

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

FBI Agent who Married ISIS Member Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

How Saudi Arabia Backs Terrorism?

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid

36 Yazidis Freed from ISIS in Iraq after 3 Years of Slavery: UN

Palestinian Dies of Liver Disease Contracted in Israeli Jail

US Steps for Raqqa Recapture Waver Amid Turkish-Kurdish Strife

Hezbollah Chief Slams Arab Leaders’ Silence amid Palestinian Hunger Strike

27 Killed as ISIS, Taliban Terrorists Clash in Afghanistan

Iran, Syria to Strengthen Military Ties in War on Terror

NATO Heads Back to Turkey on Conviction that Ankara Can’t be Lost

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

How Germany Chases its Economic, Military Interests in West Asia?

Britain Blames Russia for Every Civilian Death in Syria

Iran Tests Qaher F-313 Fighter Jet, Unveils Defense Achievements

Powers’ Interventions, Heated Crises Make West Asia Peace Prospects Dim

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

US, Israel Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al Jaafari

Russia’s ‘Father of All Bombs’ Eclipses US MOAB

Israeli Regime Implement Punitive Actions against 1,600 Palestinian Hunger-Strikers

Russia, Iran Condemn Turkish Airstrikes on Iraq, Syria

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

Will US Send 50,000 Troops to Syria?

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’

Monday 8 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’

The UN Headquarters in Al-Quds

Israeli regime weights up expelling the UN from al-Quds (East Jerusalem) after a UNESCO strongly-worded resolution labeled it as "the occupying power".

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

Israeli Regime to Build 25,000 Illegal Settlements in Occupied Palestinian Lands

Alwaght- Israeli regime weights up expelling the UN from al-Quds (East Jerusalem) after a UNESCO strongly-worded resolution labeled it as "the occupying power".

Tel Aviv regime held a debate on Sunday, vowing to kick out UN and affiliated agencies from its longstanding offices in occupied al-Quds, as proposed by a minister of culture, Russia Today reported.

While no information on the outcome of the meeting is yet available, it is unlikely that hawkish Israeli officials dare to translate the idea into action as they fear dire repercussions of the measure.                   

The controversial proposal from within Israel’s power circles was triggered by resolution passed by the UN culture body, the UNESCO, last week.

The document slammed Israeli regime for its building illegal settlements in East al-Quds, in particular, calling out “Israeli occupying authorities” for their failure to “cease the persistent excavations, tunneling, works and projects in East Jerusalem (al-Quds), particularly in the Old City of Jerusalem (al-Quds), which are illegal under international law."

The resolution, introduced by Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar and Sudan and passed by UNESCO on Tuesday saw 22 countries casting their votes for the motion versus 10 against. Three countries did not attend the vote while a majority, 23 representatives, declared their abstention.

It went on to stress that all steps by Tel Aviv regime that “have altered or purport to alter the character and status” al-Quds should be deemed “null and void and must be rescinded forthwith.”

The resolution and its wording immediately drew ire from the Israeli officials, with hardline Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu blasting it as a “delusional resolution” and a “harassment” which “has a price.”

Following up his menacing words with a deed, Netanyahu announced that he had tasked the Foreign Ministry to cut $1 million from the Israeli funds bound to the UN.

Tel Aviv is no stranger to such penalties in response to what it perceives as hostile actions on the part of the UN. Back in March, the Israeli regime already employed a similar measure, slashing $2 million from its annual UN contribution, citing “hostile resolutions” by UN’s Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Israeli regime has recently announced plans to build 25,000 illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories in defiance of international law.

Tel Aviv regime’s Housing Minister Yoav Galant said Friday that the ministry and the so-called Municipality of al-Quds (Jerusalem) had been working for two years on the plan with proposals for 25,000 units, 15,000 of which would be in East al-Quds where the apartheid regime occupied in the 1967 war.

"We will build 10,000 units in Jerusalem and some 15,000 within the (extended) municipal boundaries of Jerusalem. It will happen," Galant told Israel Radio.

