Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 7 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

News

Macron Trounces Le Pen to Win French Presidency amid Low Turnout

Macron Trounces Le Pen to Win French Presidency amid Low Turnout

Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency by beating far-right Marine Le Pen amid a historically low turnout of voters.

US War Drills Involving 20 Countries in Jordan Jordan and the United States kicked off war drills on Sunday known as Eager Lion with about 7,400 troops from more than 20 nations taking part.

Iranian General Slams Saudis for implementing Israeli, US Policies A senior military commander in Iran has dismissed the recent Saudi deputy crown prince’s remarks against the Islamic Republic.

Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report Nearly 450 Turkish diplomats, military officers, judges and other public officers have applied for asylum in Germany.

US-Backed Kurds Plan to Occupy Large Parts of Syria Ethnic Kurds are planning to occupy large parts of northern Syria with US support in move that violates the country’s sovereignty.

Filipinos Pressure President Duterte to Reject Trump’s Invitation Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is under pressure to reject US President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House.

Voting Underway in France, Millions Expected to Boycott Presidential Poll French run-off presidential election is underway with voters choosing between l Macron and Le Pen amid reports of boycott by a large segment of voters.

Afghan Forces Kill Foreign Terrorists in Airstrikes Afghan forces have killed at least nineteen terrorists including members of an ISIS affiliate in the country.

Catholic Patriarch Stages Sympathy Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians The Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, and Alexandria and al-Quds (Jerusalem) went on a one-day hung strike on Saturday in solidarity with over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, who have staged an open-ended hunger strike in Israeli jails in protest at the administrative detention policy and harsh prison conditions.

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim Saudi Arabia deployed more troops Bahrain ahead of the Al-Khalifa regime’s court ruling against Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassim expected on Sunday.

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen A leading human rights group slams the US over its role in Saudi-led bombing of Yemen, saying the coalition has been committing war crimes against Yemenis.

Islamic Jihad Censures Hamas for Softening Stance on Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has rejected Hamas’s new policy of softening its stance on the usurper Israeli regime

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai blames the US for rise of ISIS in his motherland, saying Washington has created the terrorist group.

District near Afghanistan’s Kunduz Falls to Taliban Taliban militants have occupied Qala-e-Zal district near the Afghan city of Kunduz after two days of heavy clashes with security forces there, Tolo News reported.

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel Palestinian activists called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to intervene against Israeli regime’s potential force-feeding of the Palestinian prisoners who staged an open-ended hunger strike since 17 April 2017.

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen The US is working hard to ink deals for tens of billions of dollars in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, despite the regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen that has killed over 12,000 people since March 2015.

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF Saudi Arabia’s over two-year Aggression on Yemen has left the Arab state in a disastrous humanitarian situation with many parents being faced with the tough choice of treating their sick child or feeding a healthy one, a UNICEF representative said.

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini The US is losing the world leadership, European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini implied, suggesting that the EU can replace it.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Palestinian Hunger Strikers Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, al-Aqsa Mosque Friday Prayers Imam, has urged sustained support for Palestinians on a hunger strike in Israeli regime jails.

Syria: Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 170, Including 13 Civilians At least 170 people, mostly militants, were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, an observatory reported on Friday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

How Did Russia Grab US Safe Zones Idea for Own Favor?

Afghan Forces Kill Foreign Terrorists in Airstrikes

Filipinos Pressure President Duterte to Reject Trump’s Invitation

US-Backed Kurds Plan to Occupy Large Parts of Syria

Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Iran Rejects UNESCO 2030 Agenda: Ayatollah Khamenei

Catholic Patriarch Stages Sympathy Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

Iranian General Slams Saudis for implementing Israeli, US Policies

Voting Underway in France, Millions Expected to Boycott Presidential Poll

NATO Heads Back to Turkey on Conviction that Ankara Can’t be Lost

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

Hamas Lauds N Korea’s Backing of Palestinians, Opposing Israeli Regime

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

Iran, Iraq Overtake Saudis in World Oil Market: Report

FBI Agent who Married ISIS Member Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

Merkel Wants End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen as Germany Agrees to Train Saudi Soldiers

How Saudi Arabia Backs Terrorism?

Israeli Regime Raids Palestinian Sit-in, Injures 13 Journalists

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin

Palestinian Hamas Announces New Stances in Doha

36 Yazidis Freed from ISIS in Iraq after 3 Years of Slavery: UN

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones

Iran, Syria to Strengthen Military Ties in War on Terror

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

Britain Blames Russia for Every Civilian Death in Syria

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

Saudi Arabia Beheads 3 Pakistani Nationals

North Korea Declares Readiness for War with US

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

Erdogan’s Wild Claims against Iraqi Volunteer Forces

US, Israel Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al Jaafari

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Turkey Lunches Probe into 17 American Figures over 2016 Coup Attempt

Libya Blames EU for Making Empty Promises on Migrants

Pakistan to Quit Saudi Coalition if Iran Targeted: Defense Minister

Iran Tests Qaher F-313 Fighter Jet, Unveils Defense Achievements

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Macron Trounces Le Pen to Win French Presidency amid Low Turnout

Sunday 7 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Macron Trounces Le Pen to Win French Presidency amid Low Turnout
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency by beating far-right Marine Le Pen amid a historically low turnout of voters.

Pollsters projected that Macron won 65 percent of the votes Sunday. Le Pen's projected 35 percent score was lower than her polling numbers earlier in the campaign.

Many French voters backed Macron reluctantly, not because they agreed with his politics but simply to keep out Le Pen and her far-right National Front party, still tainted by its anti-Semitic and racist history.

After the most closely watched and unpredictable French presidential campaign in recent memory, many voters rejected the choice altogether: Pollsters projected that voters cast blank or spoiled ballots in record numbers Sunday — a protest of both candidates.

Abstention in France's presidential election is set to be around 26%, the highest since 1969, says polling firm Ipsos Sopra-Steria. It would also be the first time abstention has increased between two rounds of the election. The estimation is based on figures from the interior ministry showing turnout stood at 65.3% at 5 PM, compared with 71.96% at the same time of the second round in 2012.

In a first for postwar France, neither of the mainstream parties on the left or the right qualified in the first round of voting on April 23 for Sunday's winner-takes-all duel between Macron and Le Pen.

There is a sigh of relief across the EU as Macron is pro-European former investment banker who believes in strengthening France's place as a central pillar of the European Union.

France’s presidential election was held amid unprecedented security measures. The Interior Ministry deployed 50,000 police officers and gendarmes to secure polling stations during Sunday's vote.

Earlier French police evacuated the iconic Louvre in the center of Paris after a bomb threat.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Le Pen Macron French President Elections Turnour

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Bahrainis Ultimate Alert for Al Khalifa ahead of Top Cleric`s Trial
Children Paying Highest Price as Terrorism Devastates West Asian States
Mosul in ruins
7-Y Old Yemeni Girl Dies of Malnutrition as Saudi Arabia Defies to Lift 2-Y Blockade on Neighboring State
Bahrainis Ultimate Alert for Al Khalifa ahead of Top Cleric`s Trial

Bahrainis Ultimate Alert for Al Khalifa ahead of Top Cleric`s Trial

Journalists Injured as Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas at Palestinians Rallying in Solidarity with Hunger Strikers
Syrian Army Clashes with Terrorists in Countryside of Homs
Syrian Army`s IED Destroys Militants` Cars in Countryside of Daraa
May Day Turns into Chaos in Paris as Anti-Le Pen Protesters Clash with Police