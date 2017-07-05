US War Drills Involving 20 Countries in Jordan

Alwaght- Jordan and the United States kicked off war drills on Sunday known as Eager Lion with about 7,400 troops from more than 20 nations taking part.

Jordanian and US officials say the military drills which include aspects of border security, cyber-defense, and "command and control" exercises are meant to bolster coordination in response to threats including "terrorism".

"Joint efforts and coordination and the exchange of expertise are needed at the time when the region is facing the threat of terrorism," Jordanian Brig. Gen. Khalid Shara, who heads the drills, was quoted as saying by the Jordanian state television.

A statement by the Jordanian army said troops from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Persian Gulf region are taking part in the exercises, which run until May 18, including from Britain, Japan, Kenya and Saudi Arabia.

Jordan is one of the major recipients of US financial aid and its key partner in the US-led coalition which claims to be fighting ISIS terrorist group.

Two years ago, the US announced its intention to increase overall ssistance to Jordan from $660m to $1bn annually for the 2015-2017 period.

Jordan also provided the CIA and the Pentagon training grounds for militant groups and terrorists fighting to overthrow the legitimate Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad.