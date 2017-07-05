Iranian General Slams Saudis for implementing Israeli, US Policies

Alwaght- A senior military commander in Iran has dismissed the recent Saudi deputy crown prince's remarks against the Islamic Republic.

Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri the deputy chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces added that the Saudi regime is implementing the hostile policies of the US and the Israeli regime in the region.

Speaking on Sunday he noted that, “There is nothing new with false claims made by some Saudi officials against Iran and independent countries in the region. Unfortunately, the Saudi regime carries out hostile measures against some Muslim countries in the region on behalf of the US and the Zionists.”

Brigadier General Jazayeri was reacting to comments made by Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who recently ruled out the possibility of any dialogue with Iran.

On May 2, Salman, who is also Saudi Arabia’s defense minister, said it was impossible to talk with Iran after Tehran announced the possibility of de-escalation of tensions if Riyadh halted its war against Yemen. Salman further accused Tehran of seeking to “control the Muslim world.”

The commander went on to say that Saudi Arabia’s destructive moves in Yemen and shedding the blood of the country’s people, its role in the Bahraini regime’s crackdown on dissent and Saudi-backed terrorist activities in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan all point to the fact that the Riyadh regime is implementing the policies of the Zionists who want regional conflicts to continue.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic has put necessary steps on its agenda to counter such measures, including any terrorist move by Saudi Arabia, the US and the Zionists.

The Iranian general expressed hope that international circles, human rights bodies and the organizations whose main duty is to support peace in countries would be more than ever cautious about such brutal acts by some countries in West Asia and hostile bids by the US and Israeli regime.

Brigadier General Jazayeri said the Iranian Armed Forces are not fearful of the enemies’ threats and are ready to repel them; however, nations in the region and the world must be concerned about aggressive measures by hostile regimes.

Relations between Tehran and Riyadh have strained over the past years after their conflicting views on regional developments, particularly on Yemen and Syria, became more noticeable. Saudi regime has shown belligerence towards Iran while rejecting any rapprochement overtures from Tehran.