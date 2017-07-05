Iran Rejects UNESCO 2030 Agenda: Ayatollah Khamenei

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report

Nearly 450 Turkish diplomats, military officers, judges and other public officers have applied for asylum in Germany.

US-Backed Kurds Plan to Occupy Large Parts of Syria Ethnic Kurds are planning to occupy large parts of northern Syria with US support in move that violates the country’s sovereignty.

Filipinos Pressure President Duterte to Reject Trump’s Invitation Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is under pressure to reject US President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House.

Voting Underway in France, Millions Expected to Boycott Presidential Poll French run-off presidential election is underway with voters choosing between l Macron and Le Pen amid reports of boycott by a large segment of voters.

Afghan Forces Kill Foreign Terrorists in Airstrikes Afghan forces have killed at least nineteen terrorists including members of an ISIS affiliate in the country.

Catholic Patriarch Stages Sympathy Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians The Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, and Alexandria and al-Quds (Jerusalem) went on a one-day hung strike on Saturday in solidarity with over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, who have staged an open-ended hunger strike in Israeli jails in protest at the administrative detention policy and harsh prison conditions.

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim Saudi Arabia deployed more troops Bahrain ahead of the Al-Khalifa regime’s court ruling against Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassim expected on Sunday.

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen A leading human rights group slams the US over its role in Saudi-led bombing of Yemen, saying the coalition has been committing war crimes against Yemenis.

Islamic Jihad Censures Hamas for Softening Stance on Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has rejected Hamas’s new policy of softening its stance on the usurper Israeli regime

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai blames the US for rise of ISIS in his motherland, saying Washington has created the terrorist group.

District near Afghanistan’s Kunduz Falls to Taliban Taliban militants have occupied Qala-e-Zal district near the Afghan city of Kunduz after two days of heavy clashes with security forces there, Tolo News reported.

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel Palestinian activists called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to intervene against Israeli regime’s potential force-feeding of the Palestinian prisoners who staged an open-ended hunger strike since 17 April 2017.

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen The US is working hard to ink deals for tens of billions of dollars in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, despite the regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen that has killed over 12,000 people since March 2015.

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF Saudi Arabia’s over two-year Aggression on Yemen has left the Arab state in a disastrous humanitarian situation with many parents being faced with the tough choice of treating their sick child or feeding a healthy one, a UNICEF representative said.

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini The US is losing the world leadership, European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini implied, suggesting that the EU can replace it.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Palestinian Hunger Strikers Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, al-Aqsa Mosque Friday Prayers Imam, has urged sustained support for Palestinians on a hunger strike in Israeli regime jails.

Syria: Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 170, Including 13 Civilians At least 170 people, mostly militants, were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, an observatory reported on Friday.

US Navy SEAL Killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia Al Shabab terrorists in Somalia have reportedly killed a US Navy SEAL during clashes in the war-torn Horn of Africa nation.

5 Teenage Girls Launch Suicide Attacks in Nigeria Five suicide bombers, all teenage girls, launched attacks in Nigeria Wednesday and Thursday killing five people

Chinese-Made Passenger Jet in Maiden Flight, Challenges Boeing, Airbus China’s indigenous C919 passenger jet completed its maiden flight on Friday, as Beijing seeks to enter global aviation market in a move that challenges Airbus and Boeing airliners.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iran Rejects UNESCO 2030 Agenda: Ayatollah Khamenei

Alwaght- Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Islamic Republic of Iran will not surrender to UNESCO’s Global Education 2030 Agenda.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that, “The UNESCO 2030 education agenda and the like are not issues that the Islamic Republic of Iran could surrender and submit to.”

The Leader made the declaration on Sunday in Tehran on the occasion of the National Teachers' Week, when he met a group of teachers, education specialists and students of teacher training universities.

During his speech, Ayatollah Khamenei slammed the superpowers' dominance over the United Nations by saying that ‘why should a so-called “International” community-- which is definitely infiltrated by the superpowers—have the right to make decisions for the nations of the world with various cultures?' Ayatollah Khamenei asserted that Iran will not sign such documents and added: “This is wrong per se. That we sign an agenda and begin to carry it out secretly is wrong. It is not permitted at all. I declared it.”

Islam is the Benchmark

The Leader of the Revolution went on to express his disappointment with Iran' Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution for neglecting to supervise the signing of the document, further stating that: “I am disappointed by the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution. They should have taken care of it and prevent it from getting to where it is now, so that I would not have to take action and prevent it. It is the Islamic Republic here! Here Islam is the benchmark. Quran is the benchmark. It is not a place where the deficient, destructive and corrupt Western lifestyle can infiltrate."

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the upcoming election, inviting the nation to participate, ‘If you want this enthusiasm, dignity and immunity to last for us, you should take part in the elections. If you wish the Islamic Republic of Iran’s establishment to preserve its power in the eyes of the people of the world—whether friends or foes—you should participate [in the elections],' said Ayatollah Khamenei emphasizing that "Partaking in the elections protects the power, dignity and immunity of the country.”

The Leader of the Revolution declared: “It is not important who you vote for. It is important for everyone to turn out and take part to show that they are ready to defend Islam and the Islamic Republic.”

Deterring the enemies

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the significance of deterring the enemies by displaying the dignity of the country and held: “if this diligence and willpower continue to exist as mighty and dignified as it is now, the enemy will never be able to do a single thing against the country.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said: “What is urgently necessary for the management and protection of the interests of the nation is the partaking of the nation. It is the partaking of the nation that can solve the problems. It is the nation’s turn out that scares the enemies, making them fear the Islamic Republic’s solemnity. The Islamic Republic is seen as solemn by its enemies. Does this solemnity come from people like this humble person? Never! It emerges from the people and the public partaking. It emerges from the people’s enthusiasm and sentiments.”

Enemy fears 80-million Iranian nation

The Leader of the Revolution further went on to clarify that he does not imply people should vote for a certain candidate by stating that: “I am saying this so that no one will come up to distort what I have clearly declared and claim that I imply that people’s partaking will elect an administration into office which would... no sir! It is not about the administrations. Have you forgotten what happened in the 90s? When a European government accused our president and called him to the court? And it happened despite the fact that the European government expressed friendship and letters were often exchanged. The same government called the administration of our president to the court. We hit them [the European government] in the mouth and they withdrew. If we hadn’t slap them they wouldn’t retreat.”

Ayatollah Khamenei asserted: “The enemy is the enemy. It is not about which administration in in office. The enemy will try to blow a strike once it can and it won’t care for anyone. It does not care about drawing on rhetoric, glib talking and taking political stances. What stops the animosity is the fear of the public taking part. Because the enemy fears that an 80-million nation would stand against it.”

 

Iran UNESCO Ayatollah Khamenei Education Elections

