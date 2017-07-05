Iran Rejects UNESCO 2030 Agenda: Ayatollah Khamenei

Alwaght- Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Islamic Republic of Iran will not surrender to UNESCO’s Global Education 2030 Agenda.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that, “The UNESCO 2030 education agenda and the like are not issues that the Islamic Republic of Iran could surrender and submit to.”

The Leader made the declaration on Sunday in Tehran on the occasion of the National Teachers' Week, when he met a group of teachers, education specialists and students of teacher training universities.

During his speech, Ayatollah Khamenei slammed the superpowers' dominance over the United Nations by saying that ‘why should a so-called “International” community-- which is definitely infiltrated by the superpowers—have the right to make decisions for the nations of the world with various cultures?' Ayatollah Khamenei asserted that Iran will not sign such documents and added: “This is wrong per se. That we sign an agenda and begin to carry it out secretly is wrong. It is not permitted at all. I declared it.”

Islam is the Benchmark

The Leader of the Revolution went on to express his disappointment with Iran' Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution for neglecting to supervise the signing of the document, further stating that: “I am disappointed by the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution. They should have taken care of it and prevent it from getting to where it is now, so that I would not have to take action and prevent it. It is the Islamic Republic here! Here Islam is the benchmark. Quran is the benchmark. It is not a place where the deficient, destructive and corrupt Western lifestyle can infiltrate."

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the upcoming election, inviting the nation to participate, ‘If you want this enthusiasm, dignity and immunity to last for us, you should take part in the elections. If you wish the Islamic Republic of Iran’s establishment to preserve its power in the eyes of the people of the world—whether friends or foes—you should participate [in the elections],' said Ayatollah Khamenei emphasizing that "Partaking in the elections protects the power, dignity and immunity of the country.”

The Leader of the Revolution declared: “It is not important who you vote for. It is important for everyone to turn out and take part to show that they are ready to defend Islam and the Islamic Republic.”

Deterring the enemies

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the significance of deterring the enemies by displaying the dignity of the country and held: “if this diligence and willpower continue to exist as mighty and dignified as it is now, the enemy will never be able to do a single thing against the country.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said: “What is urgently necessary for the management and protection of the interests of the nation is the partaking of the nation. It is the partaking of the nation that can solve the problems. It is the nation’s turn out that scares the enemies, making them fear the Islamic Republic’s solemnity. The Islamic Republic is seen as solemn by its enemies. Does this solemnity come from people like this humble person? Never! It emerges from the people and the public partaking. It emerges from the people’s enthusiasm and sentiments.”

Enemy fears 80-million Iranian nation

The Leader of the Revolution further went on to clarify that he does not imply people should vote for a certain candidate by stating that: “I am saying this so that no one will come up to distort what I have clearly declared and claim that I imply that people’s partaking will elect an administration into office which would... no sir! It is not about the administrations. Have you forgotten what happened in the 90s? When a European government accused our president and called him to the court? And it happened despite the fact that the European government expressed friendship and letters were often exchanged. The same government called the administration of our president to the court. We hit them [the European government] in the mouth and they withdrew. If we hadn’t slap them they wouldn’t retreat.”

Ayatollah Khamenei asserted: “The enemy is the enemy. It is not about which administration in in office. The enemy will try to blow a strike once it can and it won’t care for anyone. It does not care about drawing on rhetoric, glib talking and taking political stances. What stops the animosity is the fear of the public taking part. Because the enemy fears that an 80-million nation would stand against it.”