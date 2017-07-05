Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report

Nearly 450 Turkish diplomats, military officers, judges and other public officers have applied for asylum in Germany.

US-Backed Kurds Plan to Occupy Large Parts of Syria Ethnic Kurds are planning to occupy large parts of northern Syria with US support in move that violates the country’s sovereignty.

Filipinos Pressure President Duterte to Reject Trump’s Invitation Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is under pressure to reject US President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House.

Voting Underway in France, Millions Expected to Boycott Presidential Poll French run-off presidential election is underway with voters choosing between l Macron and Le Pen amid reports of boycott by a large segment of voters.

Afghan Forces Kill Foreign Terrorists in Airstrikes Afghan forces have killed at least nineteen terrorists including members of an ISIS affiliate in the country.

Catholic Patriarch Stages Sympathy Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians The Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, and Alexandria and al-Quds (Jerusalem) went on a one-day hung strike on Saturday in solidarity with over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, who have staged an open-ended hunger strike in Israeli jails in protest at the administrative detention policy and harsh prison conditions.

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim Saudi Arabia deployed more troops Bahrain ahead of the Al-Khalifa regime’s court ruling against Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassim expected on Sunday.

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen A leading human rights group slams the US over its role in Saudi-led bombing of Yemen, saying the coalition has been committing war crimes against Yemenis.

Islamic Jihad Censures Hamas for Softening Stance on Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has rejected Hamas’s new policy of softening its stance on the usurper Israeli regime

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai blames the US for rise of ISIS in his motherland, saying Washington has created the terrorist group.

District near Afghanistan’s Kunduz Falls to Taliban Taliban militants have occupied Qala-e-Zal district near the Afghan city of Kunduz after two days of heavy clashes with security forces there, Tolo News reported.

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel Palestinian activists called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to intervene against Israeli regime’s potential force-feeding of the Palestinian prisoners who staged an open-ended hunger strike since 17 April 2017.

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen The US is working hard to ink deals for tens of billions of dollars in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, despite the regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen that has killed over 12,000 people since March 2015.

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF Saudi Arabia’s over two-year Aggression on Yemen has left the Arab state in a disastrous humanitarian situation with many parents being faced with the tough choice of treating their sick child or feeding a healthy one, a UNICEF representative said.

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini The US is losing the world leadership, European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini implied, suggesting that the EU can replace it.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Palestinian Hunger Strikers Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, al-Aqsa Mosque Friday Prayers Imam, has urged sustained support for Palestinians on a hunger strike in Israeli regime jails.

Syria: Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 170, Including 13 Civilians At least 170 people, mostly militants, were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, an observatory reported on Friday.

US Navy SEAL Killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia Al Shabab terrorists in Somalia have reportedly killed a US Navy SEAL during clashes in the war-torn Horn of Africa nation.

5 Teenage Girls Launch Suicide Attacks in Nigeria Five suicide bombers, all teenage girls, launched attacks in Nigeria Wednesday and Thursday killing five people

Chinese-Made Passenger Jet in Maiden Flight, Challenges Boeing, Airbus China’s indigenous C919 passenger jet completed its maiden flight on Friday, as Beijing seeks to enter global aviation market in a move that challenges Airbus and Boeing airliners.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

Sunday 7 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim

The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.
Alwaght- The Bahraini regime has once again postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Bahrain’s fourth high criminal court decided in its Sunday session to postpone the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, and members of his office Sheikh Hussein Al-Mahrous and Mirza Al-Dirazi until May 21. A preliminary sentence was expected to be issued against Ayatollah Qassim over the charge of collecting Khums (alms paid by Shiite Muslims), which was considered by the authorities a crime of "raising money without a license".

This is the second time the court postpones issuing the verdict, as last March 14, 2017, the court had postponed its issuance date until today.

Thousands of Bahrainis have been protesting outside the house of Ayatollah Qassim in Diraz since June 20, 2016, when the authorities revoked his citizenship, which made the authorities impose strict siege on the village resided by over 20,000 citizens.

UN urged to intervene

The postponement comes after human rights organizations called on diplomatic missions of the UN Human Rights Council member-states to intervene in the trial of Ayatollah Qassim, the most prominent Islamic leader in Bahrain.

Salam for Democracy and Human Rights, Bahrain Forum for Human Rights, and the Persian Gulf Institute for Democracy and Human Rights, addressed the diplomatic missions and demanded them to "step up their pressure on the government of Bahrain, through urging it to terminate the citizenship revocation verdict, and end the unfair trial against Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim."

In their address, the organizations stressed on the "importance of demanding Bahrain to end the siege on Diraz, and put an end to the security deployment in the area to ensure freedom of movement."

Deep Abyss

Earlier, Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society Secretary General Sheikh Ali Salman called on the Bahraini authorities to "rationalize" in reference to the verdict that was expected to be issued today against Ayatollah Qassim.

In a phone call from "Jaw Central Prison" where he is imprisoned, Sheikh Ali called on the authorities to be prudent, to restrain itself and to not drag the country into a deep abyss."

Sheikh Salman, whose Al-Wefaq party is banned, has been in prison since December 2014 on charges of attempting to overthrow the regime and collaborating with foreign powers, which he has denied.  Ayatollah Qassim is the spiritual leader of al-Wefaq.

The postponement of the much awaited verdict comes days after Saudi Arabia deployed more troops to Bahrain in anticipation of the tiny kingdom violently exploding after the ruling.

Harsh reaction scares Bahraini regime

The ruling Aal Khalifa regime in Manama has most likely postponed the verdict on Ayatollah Qassim in fear of the expected harsh reaction by Bahrainis to any verdict that would violate the rights and sanctities of the revered Islamic scholar.

Bahrainis clad in shrouds, indicating readiness to sacrifice their lives, on Sunday rallied in support of their most senior Islamic scholar vowing to protect him to the last man.

Shiite Islamic scholars had earlier called on all Bahrainis to take to the streets across the nation in solidarity with Ayatollah Qassim.

The anti-regime Coalition Youth of 14 Feb Revolution had released a statement, warning of drastic measures. The movement said it considered any potential "tyrannous" court ruling against Ayatollah Qassim to be void.

Persecution of the Islamic cleric, it said, is in line with systematic targeting of the island’s Shiite majority and rooted in political and tribal vendetta.

Bahraini regime serving Western, Israeli agenda

The statement added that the Al Khalifa regime’s action against the leading Islamic scholars is taking place within the framework of implementing US, British and Israeli agenda in Bahrain and the region, and comes in the wake of defeats suffered by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

Anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular Islamic uprising began in the kingdom on February 14, 2011.

On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to Bahrain to help the Manama regime in its brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters.

Many have been killed, and thousands jailed and tortured, while many have seen their citizenship revolved in the ensuing repression by the regime. However, Bahrainis have not relented in their demands for freedom and democracy.

