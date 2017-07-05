Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 7 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

News

Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report

Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report

Nearly 450 Turkish diplomats, military officers, judges and other public officers have applied for asylum in Germany.

US-Backed Kurds Plan to Occupy Large Parts of Syria Ethnic Kurds are planning to occupy large parts of northern Syria with US support in move that violates the country’s sovereignty.

Filipinos Pressure President Duterte to Reject Trump’s Invitation Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is under pressure to reject US President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House.

Voting Underway in France, Millions Expected to Boycott Presidential Poll French run-off presidential election is underway with voters choosing between l Macron and Le Pen amid reports of boycott by a large segment of voters.

Afghan Forces Kill Foreign Terrorists in Airstrikes Afghan forces have killed at least nineteen terrorists including members of an ISIS affiliate in the country.

Catholic Patriarch Stages Sympathy Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians The Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, and Alexandria and al-Quds (Jerusalem) went on a one-day hung strike on Saturday in solidarity with over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, who have staged an open-ended hunger strike in Israeli jails in protest at the administrative detention policy and harsh prison conditions.

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim Saudi Arabia deployed more troops Bahrain ahead of the Al-Khalifa regime’s court ruling against Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassim expected on Sunday.

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen A leading human rights group slams the US over its role in Saudi-led bombing of Yemen, saying the coalition has been committing war crimes against Yemenis.

Islamic Jihad Censures Hamas for Softening Stance on Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has rejected Hamas’s new policy of softening its stance on the usurper Israeli regime

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai blames the US for rise of ISIS in his motherland, saying Washington has created the terrorist group.

District near Afghanistan’s Kunduz Falls to Taliban Taliban militants have occupied Qala-e-Zal district near the Afghan city of Kunduz after two days of heavy clashes with security forces there, Tolo News reported.

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel Palestinian activists called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to intervene against Israeli regime’s potential force-feeding of the Palestinian prisoners who staged an open-ended hunger strike since 17 April 2017.

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen The US is working hard to ink deals for tens of billions of dollars in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, despite the regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen that has killed over 12,000 people since March 2015.

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF Saudi Arabia’s over two-year Aggression on Yemen has left the Arab state in a disastrous humanitarian situation with many parents being faced with the tough choice of treating their sick child or feeding a healthy one, a UNICEF representative said.

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini The US is losing the world leadership, European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini implied, suggesting that the EU can replace it.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Palestinian Hunger Strikers Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, al-Aqsa Mosque Friday Prayers Imam, has urged sustained support for Palestinians on a hunger strike in Israeli regime jails.

Syria: Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 170, Including 13 Civilians At least 170 people, mostly militants, were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, an observatory reported on Friday.

US Navy SEAL Killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia Al Shabab terrorists in Somalia have reportedly killed a US Navy SEAL during clashes in the war-torn Horn of Africa nation.

5 Teenage Girls Launch Suicide Attacks in Nigeria Five suicide bombers, all teenage girls, launched attacks in Nigeria Wednesday and Thursday killing five people

Chinese-Made Passenger Jet in Maiden Flight, Challenges Boeing, Airbus China’s indigenous C919 passenger jet completed its maiden flight on Friday, as Beijing seeks to enter global aviation market in a move that challenges Airbus and Boeing airliners.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Catholic Patriarch Stages Sympathy Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians

Filipinos Pressure President Duterte to Reject Trump’s Invitation

US-Backed Kurds Plan to Occupy Large Parts of Syria

District near Afghanistan’s Kunduz Falls to Taliban

Voting Underway in France, Millions Expected to Boycott Presidential Poll

Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

How Did Russia Grab US Safe Zones Idea for Own Favor?

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Afghan Forces Kill Foreign Terrorists in Airstrikes

Al-Qaeda Militants Fight alongside US-Backed Forces in Yemen: Group’s Leader

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

NATO Heads Back to Turkey on Conviction that Ankara Can’t be Lost

Hamas Lauds N Korea’s Backing of Palestinians, Opposing Israeli Regime

Hezbollah Chief Slams Arab Leaders’ Silence amid Palestinian Hunger Strike

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin

36 Yazidis Freed from ISIS in Iraq after 3 Years of Slavery: UN

British Lords Urge Govt. to Avoid ‘Unpredictable’ Trump

How Saudi Arabia Backs Terrorism?

Palestinian Dies of Liver Disease Contracted in Israeli Jail

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones

Syria: Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 170, Including 13 Civilians

US No Longer Fit for Leadership of West Policy on West Asia: UK

US Steps for Raqqa Recapture Waver Amid Turkish-Kurdish Strife

Libya Blames EU for Making Empty Promises on Migrants

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

Powers’ Interventions, Heated Crises Make West Asia Peace Prospects Dim

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

Russia’s ‘Father of All Bombs’ Eclipses US MOAB

Saudi Arabia Beheads 3 Pakistani Nationals

Britain Blames Russia for Every Civilian Death in Syria

Putin Warns Over False Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

Pakistan to Quit Saudi Coalition if Iran Targeted: Defense Minister

Erdogan’s Wild Claims against Iraqi Volunteer Forces

UN Envoy Praises Effective Tehran Meeting on Syria Talks

Iran’s Defense Minister Talks with Russia, Syria Counterparts Over US Aggression

US, Israel Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al Jaafari

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report

Sunday 7 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report

President Erdogan

Nearly 450 Turkish diplomats, military officers, judges and other public officers have applied for asylum in Germany.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Nearly 450 Turkish diplomats, military officers, judges and other public officers have applied for asylum in German.

According to a report by the Germany weekly Der Spiegel, information provided by the country’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), indicates the number of Turkish officials and their family members who have applied for asylum in Germany had now reached around 450.

The officials are accused of having links to the movement of US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who is blamed by Ankara authorities of masterminding the July 2016 failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Some of those who sought asylum in the country included NATO military officers stationed in Belgium and a military attaché at the Turkish Embassy in an African country, the report said.

Overall, more than 7,700 Turkish citizens have applied for asylum in Germany, it added.

Only 8 percent of the asylum applications were approved last year, but authorities from BAMF estimate that this rate will increase in 2017.

The report also said applications from Turkish public officials have remained unprocessed for months but that BAMF has updated its guidelines for applications from the country regarding an assessment report by the German Foreign Office.

“There are clear indications of the systematic persecution of alleged adherents of the Gülen movement in Turkey,” the report said.

An estimated 140,000 people have so far been purged from the state and private sectors, and more than 1,500 civil groups closed, since a failed coup last year. The expulsions have affected academics, employees of the religious affairs directorate, prison guards, clerks, and members of the armed forces. They were fired for suspected links to "terrorist organizations and structures presenting a threat to national security.”

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Turkey Purge Germany Asylum Erdogan Gulen

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Bahrainis Ultimate Alert for Al Khalifa ahead of Top Cleric`s Trial
Children Paying Highest Price as Terrorism Devastates West Asian States
Mosul in ruins
7-Y Old Yemeni Girl Dies of Malnutrition as Saudi Arabia Defies to Lift 2-Y Blockade on Neighboring State
Bahrainis Ultimate Alert for Al Khalifa ahead of Top Cleric`s Trial

Bahrainis Ultimate Alert for Al Khalifa ahead of Top Cleric`s Trial

Journalists Injured as Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas at Palestinians Rallying in Solidarity with Hunger Strikers
Syrian Army Clashes with Terrorists in Countryside of Homs
Syrian Army`s IED Destroys Militants` Cars in Countryside of Daraa
May Day Turns into Chaos in Paris as Anti-Le Pen Protesters Clash with Police