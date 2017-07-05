US-Backed Kurds Plan to Occupy Large Parts of Syria

Alwaght- Ethnic Kurds are planning to occupy large parts of northern Syria with US support in move that violates the country’s sovereignty.

Hediya Yousef, in charge of the federalism project for the self-declared autonomous “democratic federation of north Syria”, which has expanded from the Kurdish region of Rojava to include considerable Arab territory, told Britain’s Observer newspaper that, “Arriving at the Mediterranean Sea is in our project for northern Syria, it’s a legal right for us to reach the Mediterranean.”

When asked if that meant asking the US for its political backing to achieve a trading route to the sea once they had helped eradicate ISIS terrorists from north Syria, Yousef said: “Of course.”

Senior figures have also indicated that the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF), a 50,000-strong collection of fighters dominated by the YPJ Kurdish militia, is preparing to occupy Raqqa after eradicating ISIS before pushing deeper along the Euphrates valley, and seizing the city of Deir ez–Zor from the Takfiri group.

The SDF’s liberation of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor along the Euphrates would extend territory controlled by the autonomous federation of north Syria to almost a third of the country, compared with the 16% that was governed by the federation of Rojava.

The US-backed plans are expected to infuriate Turkey and Syria. Last year Turkey invaded Syria to prevent the Kurds extending their territory along the entire Turkish border.

Meanwhile, last December, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that the Syrian constitution doesn’t allow for federalism and that the federal structures created by the Kurds in northern Syria “are temporary.”

Assad said that the Kurdish parties and their allies had exploited the anarchy in northern Syria. “They took advantage of the absence of the state in a number of areas in the north in order to create specific social structures, which take a political form,” he said.

The Syrian president stressed that while his government was opposed to federalism in principle, resolving the political situation in northern Syria would have to wait until the end of the civil war.