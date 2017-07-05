Afghan Forces Kill Foreign Terrorists in Airstrikes

Alwaght-Afghan forces have killed at least nineteen terrorists including members of an ISIS affiliate in the country.

In a statement on Sunday, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense said that at least eight of the terrorists, all ISIS loyalists, were killed in an airstrike in Achin district of Nangarhar province.

The statement added that an ISIS commander was among those killed.

The Ministry of Defense further added that at least six insurgents belonging to the Taliban group were killed, including four foreign insurgents in an airstrike conducted in Zebak district of northeastern Badakhshan province.

A vehicle belonging to the Taliban terrorists was also destroyed in the same airstrike, the statement added.

According to Afghan security officials, at least five insurgents were killed in another airstrike conducted in Khanshin district of Helmand province and one of their vehicles was also destroyed.

The anti-government armed terrorist groups including the Taliban and ISIS have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Afghan forces have stepped up counter-terrorism operations to suppress the terrorist groups as they are trying to increase insurgency as part of their spring offensives.

ISIS surfaced in Afghanistan in early 2015, aiming to capture and consolidate territory in the “Khorasan Province,” that would be loyal to a “caliphate” based in Syria and Iraq.