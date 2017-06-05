More Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 7 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

Saudi Arabia deployed more troops Bahrain ahead of the Al-Khalifa regime’s court ruling against Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassim expected on Sunday.

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes on Yemen A leading human rights group slams the US over its role in Saudi-led bombing of Yemen, saying the coalition has been committing war crimes against Yemenis.

Islamic Jihad Censures Hamas for Softening Stance on Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has rejected Hamas’s new policy of softening its stance on the usurper Israeli regime

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai blames the US for rise of ISIS in his motherland, saying Washington has created the terrorist group.

District near Afghanistan’s Kunduz Falls to Taliban Taliban militants have occupied Qala-e-Zal district near the Afghan city of Kunduz after two days of heavy clashes with security forces there, Tolo News reported.

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel Palestinian activists called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to intervene against Israeli regime’s potential force-feeding of the Palestinian prisoners who staged an open-ended hunger strike since 17 April 2017.

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen The US is working hard to ink deals for tens of billions of dollars in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, despite the regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen that has killed over 12,000 people since March 2015.

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF Saudi Arabia’s over two-year Aggression on Yemen has left the Arab state in a disastrous humanitarian situation with many parents being faced with the tough choice of treating their sick child or feeding a healthy one, a UNICEF representative said.

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini The US is losing the world leadership, European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini implied, suggesting that the EU can replace it.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Palestinian Hunger Strikers Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, al-Aqsa Mosque Friday Prayers Imam, has urged sustained support for Palestinians on a hunger strike in Israeli regime jails.

Syria: Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 170, Including 13 Civilians At least 170 people, mostly militants, were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, an observatory reported on Friday.

US Navy SEAL Killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia Al Shabab terrorists in Somalia have reportedly killed a US Navy SEAL during clashes in the war-torn Horn of Africa nation.

5 Teenage Girls Launch Suicide Attacks in Nigeria Five suicide bombers, all teenage girls, launched attacks in Nigeria Wednesday and Thursday killing five people

Chinese-Made Passenger Jet in Maiden Flight, Challenges Boeing, Airbus China’s indigenous C919 passenger jet completed its maiden flight on Friday, as Beijing seeks to enter global aviation market in a move that challenges Airbus and Boeing airliners.

Yemeni Snipers Killed 64 Saudi Troops in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni Snipers killed over 64 Saudi troops in April at Najran, Asir, and Jizan districts, located 967 kilometers southwest of the capital Riyadh.

US Admits Bombing Syria Mosque with Civilians US Department of Defense has reportedly acknowledged its warplanes dropped bombs on a mosque filled with civilians in Syria’s Aleppo province in March.

US-Backed Protesters Kill Venezuelan Police Officer A Venezuelan police officer has died after being shot in ongoing US-backed protests against President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism Iran wants the international community to take action against Saudi Arabia’s support for terrorism and extremism.

Ex-Afghan Warlord Returns to Political Life after 20 Years Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, former Afghan warlord, has returned to the capital Kabul on Thursday after two decades of self-imposed exile

At Least 35 killed as Mine Collapses in Iran At least 35 miners have been killed and scores of others have been injured in a coal mine explosion in the northeastern Iranian province of Golestan the country’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei confirmed.

Alwaght- Saudi Arabia deployed more troops Bahrain ahead of the Al-Khalifa regime’s court ruling against Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassim expected on Sunday.

Sources in Bahrain have confirmed that the occupation troops are have been deployed in the capital Manama as the tiny Persian Gulf nation experiences unprecedented crackdown against anti-regime rallies.

The invasion of Bahrain by Saudi hell bent on protecting the besieged Al Khalifa monarchy comes after activists on social media outlets called for massive protests on Saturday, on the eve of the sentence hearing of spiritual leader for top Islamic Scholar Ayatollah Qassim.

A preliminary sentence is expected to be issued against Ayatollah Qassim over the charge of collecting Khums (alms paid by Shiite Muslims), which was considered by the authorities a crime of "raising money without a license".

Since June 2016, the Bahraini authorities have launched the harshest campaign against Shiite Muslims and opposition in the country since 2011 and revoked the citizenship of Sheikh Isa Qassim.

Thousands of Bahrainis have been protesting outside the house of Ayatollah Qassim in Diraz since June 20, 2016, when the authorities revoked his citizenship, which made the authorities impose strict siege on the village resided by over 20,000 citizens.

Al-Mayadeen Channel reported on its website that anxiety and tensions in Bahrain escalated as people await sentence hearing of the highest religious authority in the country, Ayatollah Qassim.

Al-Mayadeen reported a high level leader in Al-Wefaq saying that there reports stating that the jurisdiction may issue "harsh sentence" imprisoning Ayatollah Qassim "with the suspension of the sentence, and forcibly deport him from the country." Sources say the Bahraini regime in collaboration with the Saudis is preparing a dangerous scenario after the trial.

Anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular Islamic uprising began in the kingdom on February 14, 2011.

On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to Bahrain to held the Manama regime in its brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters.

Many have been killed, and thousands jailed and tortured, while many have seen their citizenship revolved in the ensuing repression by the regime. However, Bahrainis have not relented in their demands for freedom and democracy.

Saudi Arabia Bahrain Sheikh Isa Qassim Troops Shiite Muslims Islam

