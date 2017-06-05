More Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim

Alwaght- Saudi Arabia deployed more troops Bahrain ahead of the Al-Khalifa regime’s court ruling against Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassim expected on Sunday.

Sources in Bahrain have confirmed that the occupation troops are have been deployed in the capital Manama as the tiny Persian Gulf nation experiences unprecedented crackdown against anti-regime rallies.

The invasion of Bahrain by Saudi hell bent on protecting the besieged Al Khalifa monarchy comes after activists on social media outlets called for massive protests on Saturday, on the eve of the sentence hearing of spiritual leader for top Islamic Scholar Ayatollah Qassim.

A preliminary sentence is expected to be issued against Ayatollah Qassim over the charge of collecting Khums (alms paid by Shiite Muslims), which was considered by the authorities a crime of "raising money without a license".

Since June 2016, the Bahraini authorities have launched the harshest campaign against Shiite Muslims and opposition in the country since 2011 and revoked the citizenship of Sheikh Isa Qassim.

Thousands of Bahrainis have been protesting outside the house of Ayatollah Qassim in Diraz since June 20, 2016, when the authorities revoked his citizenship, which made the authorities impose strict siege on the village resided by over 20,000 citizens.

Al-Mayadeen Channel reported on its website that anxiety and tensions in Bahrain escalated as people await sentence hearing of the highest religious authority in the country, Ayatollah Qassim.

Al-Mayadeen reported a high level leader in Al-Wefaq saying that there reports stating that the jurisdiction may issue "harsh sentence" imprisoning Ayatollah Qassim "with the suspension of the sentence, and forcibly deport him from the country." Sources say the Bahraini regime in collaboration with the Saudis is preparing a dangerous scenario after the trial.

Anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular Islamic uprising began in the kingdom on February 14, 2011.

On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to Bahrain to held the Manama regime in its brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters.

Many have been killed, and thousands jailed and tortured, while many have seen their citizenship revolved in the ensuing repression by the regime. However, Bahrainis have not relented in their demands for freedom and democracy.