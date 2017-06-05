HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen

Alwaght- A leading human rights group has slammed the United States’ role in Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen, stressing that the coalition has been committing war crimes against Yemenis.

Kristine Beckerle, HRW’s Yemen and Kuwait Researcher, Middle East and North Africa Division, pointed out to the remnants of US-supplied weapons at several Saudi-led attack scenes across Yemen.

She said she had visited a site of an attack by Saudi-led coalition in a small Yemeni village.

“I went to the bombing site with friends and family members of the victims. In the wreckage, we found a piece of a US-made munitions with markings indicating it was manufactured by Raytheon in October 2015. It was the 23rd time Human Rights Watch had identified remnants of US-supplied weapons at the site of an apparently unlawful coalition attack, the fourth time we identified a weapon made by Raytheon.”

Beckerle meanwhile noted that the administration of US President Donald Trump appears poised to approve the sale of more weapons to Saudi Arabia, including Raytheon-made bombs, to the tune of $400 million.

The war has driven Yemen to the humanitarian “brink,” with 7 million people facing starvation and more than two-thirds of the population in need of humanitarian aid, the researcher said in an article published by HRW on Thursday.

Kristine Beckerle said that the US has became a party to the Yemen conflict during the first months of fighting by providing direct support to the coalition, including refueling planes during bombing raids, and has provided substantial assistance to Saudi Arabia, including “intelligence, airborne fuel tankers and thousands of advanced munitions.”

“International legal scholars and US lawmakers have warned that continued US support—including through weapons sales—to Saudi Arabia’s military campaign in Yemen may not only make the US government complicit in coalition violations of the laws of war, but also expose US officials to legal liability for war crimes,” Beckerle said.

“There is no mystery here: The Saudi-led coalition has committed scores of unlawful attacks, many amounting to war crimes. Continued arms sales not only send a clear message to the coalition that it can kill civilians with impunity, but they increasingly put US officials at legal risk for aiding those crimes,” Beckerle concluded as saying.

Saudi Arabia launched brutal aggression against its southern neighbor on 27 March 2015 in a bid to restore power to Yemen's resigned president who fled to Riyadh after Yemeni people's uprising in 2015.

Western countries especially the US and Britain are among key suppliers of weapons used by the Saudi regime to commit atrocities and war crimes in Yemen.

Over 12,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians including women and children, have been killed during the ongoing Saudi-led aggression on Yemen. The military aggression has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, mosques and factories.