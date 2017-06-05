Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 6 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

Islamic Jihad Censures Hamas for Softening Stance on Israeli Regime

Islamic Jihad Censures Hamas for Softening Stance on Israeli Regime

Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has rejected Hamas’s new policy of softening its stance on the usurper Israeli regime

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai blames the US for rise of ISIS in his motherland, saying Washington has created the terrorist group.

District near Afghanistan’s Kunduz Falls to Taliban Taliban militants have occupied Qala-e-Zal district near the Afghan city of Kunduz after two days of heavy clashes with security forces there, Tolo News reported.

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel Palestinian activists called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to intervene against Israeli regime’s potential force-feeding of the Palestinian prisoners who staged an open-ended hunger strike since 17 April 2017.

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen The US is working hard to ink deals for tens of billions of dollars in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, despite the regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen that has killed over 12,000 people since March 2015.

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF Saudi Arabia’s over two-year Aggression on Yemen has left the Arab state in a disastrous humanitarian situation with many parents being faced with the tough choice of treating their sick child or feeding a healthy one, a UNICEF representative said.

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini The US is losing the world leadership, European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini implied, suggesting that the EU can replace it.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Palestinian Hunger Strikers Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, al-Aqsa Mosque Friday Prayers Imam, has urged sustained support for Palestinians on a hunger strike in Israeli regime jails.

Syria: Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 170, Including 13 Civilians At least 170 people, mostly militants, were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, an observatory reported on Friday.

US Navy Seal Killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia Al Shabab terrorists in Somalia have reportedly killed a US Navy SEAL during clashes in the war-torn Horn of Africa nation.

5 Teenage Girls Launch Suicide Attacks in Nigeria Five suicide bombers, all teenage girls, launched attacks in Nigeria Wednesday and Thursday killing five people

Chinese-Made Passenger Jet in Maiden Flight, Challenges Boeing, Airbus China’s indigenous C919 passenger jet completed its maiden flight on Friday, as Beijing seeks to enter global aviation market in a move that challenges Airbus and Boeing airliners.

Yemeni Snipers Killed 64 Saudi Troops in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni Snipers killed over 64 Saudi troops in April at Najran, Asir, and Jizan districts, located 967 kilometers southwest of the capital Riyadh.

US Admits Bombing Syria Mosque with Civilians US Department of Defense has reportedly acknowledged its warplanes dropped bombs on a mosque filled with civilians in Syria’s Aleppo province in March.

US-Backed Protesters Kill Venezuelan Police Officer A Venezuelan police officer has died after being shot in ongoing US-backed protests against President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism Iran wants the international community to take action against Saudi Arabia’s support for terrorism and extremism.

Ex-Afghan Warlord Returns to Political Life after 20 Years Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, former Afghan warlord, has returned to the capital Kabul on Thursday after two decades of self-imposed exile

At Least 35 killed as Mine Collapses in Iran At least 35 miners have been killed and scores of others have been injured in a coal mine explosion in the northeastern Iranian province of Golestan the country’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei confirmed.

Russia’s МС-21 Jet to Rival Airbus, Boeing Russia’s МС-21 jet is ready for its maiden flight and effectively challenging Boeing and Airbus airliners.

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’ A top US and NATO commander says has called for more military hardware and troops to be deployed in Europe to counter what he claims is “a resurgent Russia.”

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike


Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report
Alwaght- Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country's security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

According to British media reports, the country's domestic intelligence service MI5 previously said around 850 extremists from Britain travelled to the West Asia region as the terror occupied parts of Syria and Iraq.

Now as Iraqi and Syrian forces push ISIS from its previous strongholds, terrorists with British passports are fleeing back to the UK, where authorities fear they may unleash a new wave of attacks.

According to The Times, many of those returning obtained training in the use of explosives and firearms as they took part in ISIS's bloody campaign across Iraq and Syria.

The paper states that intelligence gathered on them is often covert or sensitive meaning it cannot be used in court.

Security services overstretched

Sources say the influx of ISIS is stretching the UK's security services to breaking point, with up to 30 officers required to provide 24-hour monitoring of just one suspect.

This comes after a British defector from the group told how up to 300 British members of ISIS remain in the Syrian warzone.

Experts believe they may be in communication with those who have returned, raising the fear of further plots.

Security experts believe most of those who joined ISIS have returned to Britain and they could be awaiting instructions.

MI5 previously estimated that 3,000 extremists are currently operating in the country.

British anti-terror police have increased arrests since extremist Khalid Masood killed four pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death outside Parliament in March.

Masood is understood to have travelled to the hotbed of Wahhabi terrorists, Saudi Arabia, before the attack. ISIS terrorists, like other Takfiri terrorist groups including Boko Haram and Al Shabab adhere to the Wahhabi ideology.

ISIS decline in Iraq, Syria fuels return to countries of origin

ISIS is currently facing rapid decline in both Iraq and Syria as well as Kurdish and other groups pushing them back. Russia is also involved in the anti-ISIS operation in Syria.

Iraqi forces said on Tuesday that they had retaken full control one of the city of Mosul's largest neighborhoods.

Syrian forces have meanwhile entered Raqqa, the de facto capital of ISIS's so-called 'caliphate'.

A research conducted by the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism (ICCT) and published last year revealed that French, German and British citizens constitute the majority of the European foreign fighters that joined the ranks of ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

France is the primary country of origin for the people who left to fight for the Islamic State terrorist group in the West Asia region, as more than 900 its citizens traveled to Syria and Iraq to join the extremists.

In absolute terms, France is closely followed by Germany and the UK which both also contributed large numbers of IS foreign fighters. According to different estimates presented in the ICCT research, 720-760 Germans and 700-760 Brits left their countries to join the ranks of extremists.

30, 000 foreign terrorists in Syria

Last year, a high-ranking United Nations official said nearly 30,000 "foreign terrorists" are currently in Syria and Iraq, warning that the risk of attacks in their home countries was growing.

"The number of foreign terrorists is very high" in war-ravaged Syria and neighboring Iraq, said Jean-Paul Laborde, UN assistant secretary general and head of its Counter-Terrorism Committee, said.

"There are nearly 30,000, and now that the territory held by ISIS is shrinking in Iraq, we are seeing them return, not only to Europe but to all of their countries of origin, like Tunisia, Morocco," he told reporters in Geneva in July.

Speaking in February, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad tore into the European country's role to the Syrian civil war, saying they had supported terrorists from the beginning of the bloody conflict.

Speaking to Belgian broadcaster VRT in Damascus, the President al-Assad said: “The EU is supporting terrorists in Syria from the very beginning.

 “Under different titles; humanitarians, moderates and so on. Actually, they were supporting al-Nusra Front (al-Qaeda franchise in Syria) and ISIS from the very beginning, they were extremists from the very beginning, so they cannot destroy and build at the same time.”

ISIS Syria Terrorists Britain Syria Iraq

