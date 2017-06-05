Islamic Jihad Censures Hamas for Softening Stance on Israeli Regime

Alwaght-Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has rejected Hamas’s new policy of softening its stance on the usurper Israeli regime and accepting the establishment of a Palestinian state limited to the 1967 borders.

“As partners with our Hamas brothers in the struggle for liberation, we feel concerned over the document” which the main Hamas that rules Gaza adopted on Monday, said Islamic Jihad’s deputy leader, Ziad Al-Nakhala.

“We are opposed to Hamas’s acceptance of a state within the 1967 borders and we think this is a concession which damages our aims,” he said on Islamic Jihad’s website.

Nakhala said the new Hamas policy formally accepting the idea of a state in the territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War would “lead to deadlock and can only produce half-solutions.”

Last week Hamas has eased its stance on the Israeli regime after having called for decades for its destruction, as the movement seeks to improve its international standing.

Palestinian Hamas movement has released a new policy document in Doha saying it accepts the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.

Speaking in the Qatari capital on Monday, Hamas politburo chief Khaled Meshaal said, "Hamas advocates the liberation of all of Palestine but is ready to support the state on 1967 borders without recognizing Israel or ceding any rights.

Meanwhile, Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said in Gaza.

Former deputy chief Haniyeh will replace Qatar-based Meshaal, who steps down at the end of his term limit just as Hamas softened its stance toward the Israeli regime.