Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 6 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

News

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai blames the US for rise of ISIS in his motherland, saying Washington has created the terrorist group.

District near Afghanistan’s Kunduz Falls to Taliban Taliban militants have occupied Qala-e-Zal district near the Afghan city of Kunduz after two days of heavy clashes with security forces there, Tolo News reported.

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel Palestinian activists called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to intervene against Israeli regime’s potential force-feeding of the Palestinian prisoners who staged an open-ended hunger strike since 17 April 2017.

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen The US is working hard to ink deals for tens of billions of dollars in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, despite the regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen that has killed over 12,000 people since March 2015.

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF Saudi Arabia’s over two-year Aggression on Yemen has left the Arab state in a disastrous humanitarian situation with many parents being faced with the tough choice of treating their sick child or feeding a healthy one, a UNICEF representative said.

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini The US is losing the world leadership, European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini implied, suggesting that the EU can replace it.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Palestinian Hunger Strikers Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, al-Aqsa Mosque Friday Prayers Imam, has urged sustained support for Palestinians on a hunger strike in Israeli regime jails.

Syria: Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 170, Including 13 Civilians At least 170 people, mostly militants, were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, an observatory reported on Friday.

US Navy Seal Killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia Al Shabab terrorists in Somalia have reportedly killed a US Navy SEAL during clashes in the war-torn Horn of Africa nation.

5 Teenage Girls Launch Suicide Attacks in Nigeria Five suicide bombers, all teenage girls, launched attacks in Nigeria Wednesday and Thursday killing five people

Chinese-Made Passenger Jet in Maiden Flight, Challenges Boeing, Airbus China’s indigenous C919 passenger jet completed its maiden flight on Friday, as Beijing seeks to enter global aviation market in a move that challenges Airbus and Boeing airliners.

Yemeni Snipers Killed 64 Saudi Troops in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni Snipers killed over 64 Saudi troops in April at Najran, Asir, and Jizan districts, located 967 kilometers southwest of the capital Riyadh.

US Admits Bombing Syria Mosque with Civilians US Department of Defense has reportedly acknowledged its warplanes dropped bombs on a mosque filled with civilians in Syria’s Aleppo province in March.

US-Backed Protesters Kill Venezuelan Police Officer A Venezuelan police officer has died after being shot in ongoing US-backed protests against President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism Iran wants the international community to take action against Saudi Arabia’s support for terrorism and extremism.

Ex-Afghan Warlord Returns to Political Life after 20 Years Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, former Afghan warlord, has returned to the capital Kabul on Thursday after two decades of self-imposed exile

At Least 35 killed as Mine Collapses in Iran At least 35 miners have been killed and scores of others have been injured in a coal mine explosion in the northeastern Iranian province of Golestan the country’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei confirmed.

Russia’s МС-21 Jet to Rival Airbus, Boeing Russia’s МС-21 jet is ready for its maiden flight and effectively challenging Boeing and Airbus airliners.

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’ A top US and NATO commander says has called for more military hardware and troops to be deployed in Europe to counter what he claims is “a resurgent Russia.”

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones Syria has expressed support to a Russian initiative of introducing de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini

District near Afghanistan’s Kunduz Falls to Taliban

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel

5 Teenage Girls Launch Suicide Attacks in Nigeria

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

Israel Only Illegal Owner of Nukes, Disturber of Peace in Mideast: N. Korea

Turkey Sacks 4,000 More as Post-Coup Purge Continues

NATO Heads Back to Turkey on Conviction that Ankara Can’t be Lost

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’

Yemeni Forces Kill 9 Saudi-Paid Militants

36 Yazidis Freed from ISIS in Iraq after 3 Years of Slavery: UN

How Saudi Arabia Backs Terrorism?

Al-Qaeda Militants Fight alongside US-Backed Forces in Yemen: Group’s Leader

Palestinian Dies of Liver Disease Contracted in Israeli Jail

Car Bomb Kills 8 near US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan

Trump’s 100 Days: Health Care Complicated, China Useful ally, NATO Not Obsolete

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report

Iran, Syria to Strengthen Military Ties in War on Terror

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

FBI Agent who Married ISIS Member Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

How Germany Chases its Economic, Military Interests in West Asia?

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Powers’ Interventions, Heated Crises Make West Asia Peace Prospects Dim

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Russia’s ‘Father of All Bombs’ Eclipses US MOAB

Russia, Syria and Iran Warn US Over Aggression on Syria

Will US Send 50,000 Troops to Syria?

1000s Yemenis Hold Mass Rally to Protest Saudi Aggression

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Iran Rubbishes US Claims of Shipping Arms to Yemen

Saudi Helicopter Shot in Yemen, 13 Officers Killed

Russia Pushes for UN Probe on Syria Chemical Weapons Incident

WSJ Explains How US Presence in Iraq Could Be Justifiable after ISIS Annihilation

Iran, Russia Slam US Aggression on Syria as Terrorists, Israel, Saudis Hail Attack

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

District near Afghanistan’s Kunduz Falls to Taliban

Saturday 6 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
District near Afghanistan’s Kunduz Falls to Taliban
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Taliban militants have occupied Qala-e-Zal district near the Afghan city of Kunduz after two days of heavy clashes with security forces there, Tolo News reported.

The Afghanistan based news agency cited Sayed Asad Sadat, a Kunduz provincial council member, as saying that the Qala-e-Zal district just outside Kunduz fell to the militants on Saturday morning after Afghan security forces pulled out of the district to avoid further civilian and military casualties in the heavy fighting.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said in a statement that the group had taken control of police headquarters, the governor’s compound, and all security checkpoints in the district.

The spokesman also claimed that several Afghan police forces and soldiers had been killed and wounded in the clashes.

Taliban militants have twice overrun Kunduz’s center for brief periods over the past 18 months. Their capture of Qala-e-Zal district on Saturday may be a sign of renewed activity to attack the city for a third time.

The Taliban increase their attacks across Afghanistan every spring, targeting government officials and the US-led foreign forces in the country, with many ordinary people also often falling victim to the attacks.

The militant group formally launched this year’s annual spring offensive last week, and heavy clashes are already underway from the northern province of Badakhshan to Helmand and Kandahar in the south.

More than 1,000 members of Afghan security forces as well as over 700 civilians have lost their lives since the start of the year, according to Afghan officials and figures cited by the US Congressional watchdog Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).

Some 75,000 people have also been forced to flee their homes in the first four months of the year, according to United Nations figures.

Security remains elusive in Afghanistan almost 16 years into a US-led invasion and occupation of the country. A Taliban regime that had been in power then was toppled in the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan. Members of the group started their militancy then.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Afghanistan Kunduz Taliban Qala-e-Zal

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Children Paying Highest Price as Terrorism Devastates West Asian States
Mosul in ruins
7-Y Old Yemeni Girl Dies of Malnutrition as Saudi Arabia Defies to Lift 2-Y Blockade on Neighboring State
US Border Patrol Allows Separated Mexican Families to Reunite for Tear-Full 3 Minutes
Children Paying Highest Price as Terrorism Devastates West Asian States

Children Paying Highest Price as Terrorism Devastates West Asian States

Journalists Injured as Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas at Palestinians Rallying in Solidarity with Hunger Strikers
Syrian Army Clashes with Terrorists in Countryside of Homs
Syrian Army`s IED Destroys Militants` Cars in Countryside of Daraa
May Day Turns into Chaos in Paris as Anti-Le Pen Protesters Clash with Police