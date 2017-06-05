Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 6 May 2017
Palestinian activists called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to intervene against Israeli regime’s potential force-feeding of the Palestinian prisoners who staged an open-ended hunger strike since 17 April 2017.

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen The US is working hard to ink deals for tens of billions of dollars in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, despite the regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen that has killed over 12,000 people since March 2015.

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF Saudi Arabia’s over two-year Aggression on Yemen has left the Arab state in a disastrous humanitarian situation with many parents being faced with the tough choice of treating their sick child or feeding a healthy one, a UNICEF representative said.

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini The US is losing the world leadership, European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini implied, suggesting that the EU can replace it.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Palestinian Hunger Strikers Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, al-Aqsa Mosque Friday Prayers Imam, has urged sustained support for Palestinians on a hunger strike in Israeli regime jails.

Syria: Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 170, Including 13 Civilians At least 170 people, mostly militants, were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, an observatory reported on Friday.

US Navy Seal Killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia Al Shabab terrorists in Somalia have reportedly killed a US Navy SEAL during clashes in the war-torn Horn of Africa nation.

5 Teenage Girls Launch Suicide Attacks in Nigeria Five suicide bombers, all teenage girls, launched attacks in Nigeria Wednesday and Thursday killing five people

Chinese-Made Passenger Jet in Maiden Flight, Challenges Boeing, Airbus China’s indigenous C919 passenger jet completed its maiden flight on Friday, as Beijing seeks to enter global aviation market in a move that challenges Airbus and Boeing airliners.

Yemeni Snipers Killed 64 Saudi Troops in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni Snipers killed over 64 Saudi troops in April at Najran, Asir, and Jizan districts, located 967 kilometers southwest of the capital Riyadh.

US Admits Bombing Syria Mosque with Civilians US Department of Defense has reportedly acknowledged its warplanes dropped bombs on a mosque filled with civilians in Syria’s Aleppo province in March.

US-Backed Protesters Kill Venezuelan Police Officer A Venezuelan police officer has died after being shot in ongoing US-backed protests against President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism Iran wants the international community to take action against Saudi Arabia’s support for terrorism and extremism.

Ex-Afghan Warlord Returns to Political Life after 20 Years Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, former Afghan warlord, has returned to the capital Kabul on Thursday after two decades of self-imposed exile

At Least 35 killed as Mine Collapses in Iran At least 35 miners have been killed and scores of others have been injured in a coal mine explosion in the northeastern Iranian province of Golestan the country’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei confirmed.

Russia’s МС-21 Jet to Rival Airbus, Boeing Russia’s МС-21 jet is ready for its maiden flight and effectively challenging Boeing and Airbus airliners.

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’ A top US and NATO commander says has called for more military hardware and troops to be deployed in Europe to counter what he claims is “a resurgent Russia.”

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones Syria has expressed support to a Russian initiative of introducing de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.

Italy Bans Ghanaian Soccer Player for Protesting Racism Italian soccer authorities are under fire for banning a Ghanaian African Muslim player because he protested against racist crowd abuse

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country and Turkey agree that the conflict in Syria can be settled only by political and diplomatic means.

Saturday 6 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel
Alwaght- Palestinian activists called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to intervene against Israeli regime's potential force-feeding of the Palestinian prisoners who staged an open-ended hunger strike since 17 April 2017.

According to palinfo.com, the head of the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission, and Qaddoura Fares, the head of the Palestinian Prisoner Society, asked WHO to help Palestinian prisoners who went on hunger strike demanding basic rights, such as an end to the policies of administrative detention, solitary confinement and deliberate medical negligence.

The call on the WHO followed the news circulated by the Hebrew media about the preparations started by the Israeli regime authorities to bring doctors from foreign countries to force-feed the striking prisoners. The Israeli Doctors Syndicate refused this policy which may lead to fatal consequences.

The media committee formed by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners Society affirmed in a statement that the international law prohibits this kind of feeding and that prisoners have the right to go on a hunger strike as a means of protest.

The committee considered the force-feeding policy a license to kill the Palestinian prisoners under the pretext of protecting them, noting that the two prisoners Rasem Halawa and Ali al-Jaafari were killed in 1980 in Nafha prison after being force-fed while on hunger strike.

It pointed out that the force-feeding process is done through a tube put in the mouth or the nose after the prisoner is tied to a seat, adding that this process is usually accompanied by bleeding for being done repeatedly.

The statement said that Israel used force-feeding against the Palestinian prisoners in three previous hunger strikes between 1970 and 1980 then it ceased to be used following a ruling by the Israeli High Court following the death of Halawa and Jaafari. However, the Israeli Knesset reapproved this policy in 2015.

Hundreds to join hunger strikers

The Islamic Jihad Movement’s leading committee of prisoners said that hundreds of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails would join the hunger strike battle in the next few days.

In a press release on Friday, the committee stressed the need to back up the hunger strike as it reached a very critical stage without any response to the just demands of prisoners.

The committee urged the national factions, human rights groups and the world’s conscientious people to make concerted efforts to support the prisoners in their struggle for better prison conditions.

Their primary demands include more frequent and lengthy family visits, better incarceration conditions such as improved medical care, access to telephones and an end to solitary confinement and administrative detention without charge or trial.

Nearly 1,500 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails started the Freedom and Dignity hunger strike on 17th April coinciding with the Palestinian Prisoner Day to regain their basic rights which were withdrawn by the IPS and which they had clinched in previous strikes.

6,500 Palestinian prisoners are being held in Israeli jails including 15 women, 300 children, 500 administrative detainees and 1,800 sick prisoners.

 

Israeli Regime Palestine Hunger Strike Force Feeding WHO

