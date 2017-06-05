Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 6 May 2017
Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

News

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

The US is working hard to ink deals for tens of billions of dollars in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, despite the regime’s ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen that has killed over 12,000 people since March 2015.

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF Saudi Arabia’s over two-year Aggression on Yemen has left the Arab state in a disastrous humanitarian situation with many parents being faced with the tough choice of treating their sick child or feeding a healthy one, a UNICEF representative said.

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini The US is losing the world leadership, European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini implied, suggesting that the EU can replace it.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Palestinian Hunger Strikers Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, al-Aqsa Mosque Friday Prayers Imam, has urged sustained support for Palestinians on a hunger strike in Israeli regime jails.

Syria: Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 170, Including 13 Civilians At least 170 people, mostly militants, were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, an observatory reported on Friday.

US Navy Seal Killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia Al Shabab terrorists in Somalia have reportedly killed a US Navy SEAL during clashes in the war-torn Horn of Africa nation.

5 Teenage Girls Launch Suicide Attacks in Nigeria Five suicide bombers, all teenage girls, launched attacks in Nigeria Wednesday and Thursday killing five people

Chinese-Made Passenger Jet in Maiden Flight, Challenges Boeing, Airbus China’s indigenous C919 passenger jet completed its maiden flight on Friday, as Beijing seeks to enter global aviation market in a move that challenges Airbus and Boeing airliners.

Yemeni Snipers Killed 64 Saudi Troops in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni Snipers killed over 64 Saudi troops in April at Najran, Asir, and Jizan districts, located 967 kilometers southwest of the capital Riyadh.

US Admits Bombing Syria Mosque with Civilians US Department of Defense has reportedly acknowledged its warplanes dropped bombs on a mosque filled with civilians in Syria’s Aleppo province in March.

US-Backed Protesters Kill Venezuelan Police Officer A Venezuelan police officer has died after being shot in ongoing US-backed protests against President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism Iran wants the international community to take action against Saudi Arabia’s support for terrorism and extremism.

Ex-Afghan Warlord Returns to Political Life after 20 Years Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, former Afghan warlord, has returned to the capital Kabul on Thursday after two decades of self-imposed exile

At Least 35 killed as Mine Collapses in Iran At least 35 miners have been killed and scores of others have been injured in a coal mine explosion in the northeastern Iranian province of Golestan the country’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei confirmed.

Russia’s МС-21 Jet to Rival Airbus, Boeing Russia’s МС-21 jet is ready for its maiden flight and effectively challenging Boeing and Airbus airliners.

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’ A top US and NATO commander says has called for more military hardware and troops to be deployed in Europe to counter what he claims is “a resurgent Russia.”

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones Syria has expressed support to a Russian initiative of introducing de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.

Italy Bans Ghanaian Soccer Player for Protesting Racism Italian soccer authorities are under fire for banning a Ghanaian African Muslim player because he protested against racist crowd abuse

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country and Turkey agree that the conflict in Syria can be settled only by political and diplomatic means.

US Tests Second Nuclear-Capable Missile Able to Strike North Korea The US has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile from a site in California capable of hitting North Korea .

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

Saturday 6 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017 © Abduljabbar Zeyad / Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s over two-year Aggression on Yemen has left the Arab state in a disastrous humanitarian situation with many parents being faced with the tough choice of treating their sick child or feeding a healthy one, a UNICEF representative said.

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

Alwaght- Saudi Arabia's over two-year Aggression on Yemen has left the Arab state in a disastrous humanitarian situation with many parents being faced with the tough choice of treating their sick child or feeding a healthy one, a UNICEF representative said.

Russia Today cited Sherin Varkey, UNICEF's deputy representative to Yemen, as saying that Yemeni families are making "life and death choices" such as deciding whether to invest in treating a sick child or feeding their healthy children.

"The situation is getting worse and time is running out for the children in Yemen," Varkey said.

"We have seen many tragedies like Jamila's every day. We know currently almost 7 million Yemenis are facing severe food insecurity, which means they don't know where their next meal will come from," He said referring to the tragedy of the death of seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu, who died of malnutrition after suffering from worms for two years.

"Every time we went to a hospital they told us she had worms and bacteria. We couldn’t get anywhere and we are poor people and can't go to Sanaa or anywhere else," Jamila's father, Ali Abdu, told AP.

Heartbreaking footage showed the skeletal Jamila's final moments in a hospital bed, with her father at her side.

 “She was very sick and I tried to get her treated at the hospitals and nothing helped, and as soon as we had any amount of money I would spend it to get her treatment. We sold the furniture and we sold the sheep and everything else. I wanted a healthy life for Jamila but we weren't able to obtain it,” said Amal Ibrahim, Jamila's grieving mother.

Dr. Awsan al-Aariqi, who was part of the team attempting to treat Jamila, said medical personnel did everything they could.

 “The main cause of malnutrition for this child is that she's been suffering from diarrhea for about two or three years, without any sort of diagnosis...we started treating her according to the protocol for treating malnourished children, but for this child, unfortunately, there was no response to the treatment,” he said.

Mourners carry the body of Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, to a burial procession in a village graveyard in Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017 © Abduljabbar Zeyad / Reuters 

Jamila's story is far from unique, however. In fact, at least one child dies every 10 minutes due to preventable diseases such as diarrhea, malnutrition, and respiratory tract infections, according to the agency.

Saudi Arabia launched brutal aggression against its southern neighbor on 27 March 2015 in a bid to restore power to Yemen's resigned president who fled to Riyadh after Yemeni people's uprising in 2015.

Over 12,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians including women and children, have been killed during the ongoing Saudi-led aggression on Yemen. The military aggression has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, mosques and factories.

Mourners and relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard in Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017 © Abduljabbar Zeyad / Reuters 

Children are paying an extremely high price as Saudis military aggression is accompanied by an all-out blockade on the poorest Arab nation, with 90 percent in desperate need of humanitarian care, according to UNICEF. Almost half a million are at risk of starvation.

"We have seen many tragedies like Jamila's every day. We know currently almost 7 million Yemenis are facing severe food insecurity, which means they don't know where their next meal will come from," Sherin Varkey, UNICEF's deputy representative to Yemen, told RT.

 Saudi military aggression has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, mosques and factories.

