  Saturday 6 May 2017
Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini

The US is losing the world leadership, European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini implied, suggesting that the EU can replace it.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Palestinian Hunger Strikers Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, al-Aqsa Mosque Friday Prayers Imam, has urged sustained support for Palestinians on a hunger strike in Israeli regime jails.

Syria: Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 170, Including 13 Civilians At least 170 people, mostly militants, were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, an observatory reported on Friday.

US Navy Seal Killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia Al Shabab terrorists in Somalia have reportedly killed a US Navy SEAL during clashes in the war-torn Horn of Africa nation.

5 Teenage Girls Launch Suicide Attacks in Nigeria Five suicide bombers, all teenage girls, launched attacks in Nigeria Wednesday and Thursday killing five people

Chinese-Made Passenger Jet in Maiden Flight, Challenges Boeing, Airbus China’s indigenous C919 passenger jet completed its maiden flight on Friday, as Beijing seeks to enter global aviation market in a move that challenges Airbus and Boeing airliners.

Yemeni Snipers Killed 64 Saudi Troops in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni Snipers killed over 64 Saudi troops in April at Najran, Asir, and Jizan districts, located 967 kilometers southwest of the capital Riyadh.

US Admits Bombing Syria Mosque with Civilians US Department of Defense has reportedly acknowledged its warplanes dropped bombs on a mosque filled with civilians in Syria’s Aleppo province in March.

US-Backed Protesters Kill Venezuelan Police Officer A Venezuelan police officer has died after being shot in ongoing US-backed protests against President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism Iran wants the international community to take action against Saudi Arabia’s support for terrorism and extremism.

Ex-Afghan Warlord Returns to Political Life after 20 Years Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, former Afghan warlord, has returned to the capital Kabul on Thursday after two decades of self-imposed exile

At Least 35 killed as Mine Collapses in Iran At least 35 miners have been killed and scores of others have been injured in a coal mine explosion in the northeastern Iranian province of Golestan the country’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei confirmed.

Russia’s МС-21 Jet to Rival Airbus, Boeing Russia’s МС-21 jet is ready for its maiden flight and effectively challenging Boeing and Airbus airliners.

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’ A top US and NATO commander says has called for more military hardware and troops to be deployed in Europe to counter what he claims is “a resurgent Russia.”

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones Syria has expressed support to a Russian initiative of introducing de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.

Italy Bans Ghanaian Soccer Player for Protesting Racism Italian soccer authorities are under fire for banning a Ghanaian African Muslim player because he protested against racist crowd abuse

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country and Turkey agree that the conflict in Syria can be settled only by political and diplomatic means.

US Tests Second Nuclear-Capable Missile Able to Strike North Korea The US has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile from a site in California capable of hitting North Korea .

PLO Keeping Gazans in Darkness to Pressure Hamas: Civil Affairs Minister Civil Affairs Minister of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) says they will stop paying for electricity in the besieged Gaza Strip and "dry up" the flow of funds to the territory in bid to exert more pressures on Palestinian residence movement Hamas that rules the enclave.

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid US national security adviser H.R. McMaster paints Donald Trump’s foreign policy as "disruptive", saying he “does not have time to debate over doctrine” and instead seeks to challenge failed policies of the past with a businessman’s results-oriented approach.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini

Saturday 6 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini
Alwaght- The US is losing the world leadership, European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini implied, suggesting that the EU can replace it.

During a Question & Answer at a State of the Union conference in Florence, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs said on Friday “There is an opportunity for the Europeans and the European Union to position itself as a partner to all our interlocutors in the world, be it on the big global issues where maybe Washington is losing leadership,” Russia Today reported.

Mogherini also said, during her recent tour in Asia and Russia, she has repeatedly heard the same call for a closer cooperation with Brussels not only in trade and economy, but also on security issues, climate change and issues of foreign policy, such as Syria, North Korea, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

"People want to work with the European Union in this moment not because they always like us, there are many things they don’t necessarily like from us, but [because] they know what to expect from us. We are predictable, and in this moment of the geopolitical dynamic being predictable, and reliable, and strong like we are is quite an added value".

Asked if Trump’s “unpredictability” has given the American President an advantage in dealing with North Korea’s volatility, the top European diplomat answered "Sometimes you can play with unpredictability and predictability that can surprise… but sometimes you can also scare. And sometimes it’s too late to fix it. The European way is not that of playing”.

The Italian Diplomat said that Europe could “occupy the space” that is being vacated by The US, which has recently experienced a thorny relationship with the EU, over trade, NATO funding, and immigration.

US No Longer Fit for Leadership of West Policy

Echoing the same voice, British lawmakers have recently said the US is no longer fit to lead the West on West Asia policy, as Donald Trump's approaches towards Iran's nuclear deal and Israeli regime prove to be counterproductive.

Reuters cited David Howell, chairman of the British parliament's House of Lords International Relations Committee, as saying that "We can no longer assume America will set the tone for the West's relationship with the Middle East".

"The new US administration has the potential to destabilize further the region ... The U.S. President has taken positions that are unconstructive and could even escalate conflict," the committee of lawmakers said in a report published on Tuesday.

During his U.S. presidential campaign, Donald Trump called Iran nuclear deal, inked between the Islamic Republic and the permanent members of the UNSC plus Germany in 2015, "the worst deal ever negotiated" and his administration has launched a review of whether lifting sanctions is in the US' national security interests.

Voicing concerns over Trump tough approach on historical nuclear deal, the British lawmakers suggested that the UK should work with its European partners on steps to ease restrictions on banks lending money for investment in Iran and to help develop new trade relationships, with the Islamic Republic a priority for post-Brexit trade.

International Relations Committee's report also said it was not an option for Britain to reduce its engagement in the region as exports to the West Asia are worth more than to China and India combined and investment into the UK from the region was "extremely significant".

While Trump was unlikely to try to destroy the nuclear deal, failing to ease sanctions would push Iran towards more extensive trade relations with powers such as China and Russia, the report red.

The report also said Britain should distance itself from the United States' "destabilising postures" on the Arab-Israeli conflict and give serious consideration to recognizing Palestine as a state to show it is committed to the two-state solution.

Trump rattled Arab and European leaders in February by indicating he was open to a one-state solution, upending a position taken by successive administrations and the international community.

He later said he liked the concept of a two-state solution but stopped short of reasserting a US commitment to eventual Palestinian statehood.

"The resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute must remain high amongst British foreign policy priorities," the report said. "The government should be more forthright in stating its views on these issues despite the views of the US administration." 

EU Federica Mogherini US World Leadership

