Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 6 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

News

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Palestinian Hunger Strikers

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Palestinian Hunger Strikers

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, al-Aqsa Mosque Friday Prayers Imam, has urged sustained support for Palestinians on a hunger strike in Israeli regime jails.

Syria: Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 170, Including 13 Civilians At least 170 people, mostly militants, were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, an observatory reported on Friday.

US Navy Seal Killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia Al Shabab terrorists in Somalia have reportedly killed a US Navy SEAL during clashes in the war-torn Horn of Africa nation.

5 Teenage Girls Launch Suicide Attacks in Nigeria Five suicide bombers, all teenage girls, launched attacks in Nigeria Wednesday and Thursday killing five people

Chinese-Made Passenger Jet in Maiden Flight, Challenges Boeing, Airbus China’s indigenous C919 passenger jet completed its maiden flight on Friday, as Beijing seeks to enter global aviation market in a move that challenges Airbus and Boeing airliners.

Yemeni Snipers Killed 64 Saudi Troops in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni Snipers killed over 64 Saudi troops in April at Najran, Asir, and Jizan districts, located 967 kilometers southwest of the capital Riyadh.

US Admits Bombing Syria Mosque with Civilians US Department of Defense has reportedly acknowledged its warplanes dropped bombs on a mosque filled with civilians in Syria’s Aleppo province in March.

US-Backed Protesters Kill Venezuelan Police Officer A Venezuelan police officer has died after being shot in ongoing US-backed protests against President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism Iran wants the international community to take action against Saudi Arabia’s support for terrorism and extremism.

Ex-Afghan Warlord Returns to Political Life after 20 Years Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, former Afghan warlord, has returned to the capital Kabul on Thursday after two decades of self-imposed exile

At Least 35 killed as Mine Collapses in Iran At least 35 miners have been killed and scores of others have been injured in a coal mine explosion in the northeastern Iranian province of Golestan the country’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei confirmed.

Russia’s МС-21 Jet to Rival Airbus, Boeing Russia’s МС-21 jet is ready for its maiden flight and effectively challenging Boeing and Airbus airliners.

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’ A top US and NATO commander says has called for more military hardware and troops to be deployed in Europe to counter what he claims is “a resurgent Russia.”

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones Syria has expressed support to a Russian initiative of introducing de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.

Italy Bans Ghanaian Soccer Player for Protesting Racism Italian soccer authorities are under fire for banning a Ghanaian African Muslim player because he protested against racist crowd abuse

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country and Turkey agree that the conflict in Syria can be settled only by political and diplomatic means.

US Tests Second Nuclear-Capable Missile Able to Strike North Korea The US has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile from a site in California capable of hitting North Korea .

PLO Keeping Gazans in Darkness to Pressure Hamas: Civil Affairs Minister Civil Affairs Minister of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) says they will stop paying for electricity in the besieged Gaza Strip and "dry up" the flow of funds to the territory in bid to exert more pressures on Palestinian residence movement Hamas that rules the enclave.

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid US national security adviser H.R. McMaster paints Donald Trump’s foreign policy as "disruptive", saying he “does not have time to debate over doctrine” and instead seeks to challenge failed policies of the past with a businessman’s results-oriented approach.

Car Bomb Kills 8 near US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan At least eight people were killed and 25 injured in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, after a car bomb hit a NATO convoy on Wednesday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US-Backed Protesters Kill Venezuelan Police Officer

US Mulls Sending New Forces to Afghanistan, Amid Trump’s Policy Incertitude

CIA Attempted to Kill N Korean Leader using Bio-Chemical Weapon: Pyongyang

US Admits Bombing Syria Mosque with Civilians

Yemeni Snipers Killed 64 Saudi Troops in Retaliatory Attacks

5 Teenage Girls Launch Suicide Attacks in Nigeria

What Emboldens Saudi Prince to Claim They Can Uproot Yemeni Resistance Forces?

Syria: Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 170, Including 13 Civilians

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism

US Navy Seal Killed by Al Shabab in Somalia

Chinese-Made Passenger Jet in Maiden Flight, Challenges Boeing, Airbus

FBI Agent who Married ISIS Member Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily

Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 40, Including 2 Civilians

Hamas Lauds N Korea’s Backing of Palestinians, Opposing Israeli Regime

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’

US-S Korea Start Military Drills in Sea of Japan

How Saudi Arabia Backs Terrorism?

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report

Damascus Hosts Employment Expo as Security Improves

Al-Qaeda Militants Fight alongside US-Backed Forces in Yemen: Group’s Leader

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

Trump’s 100 Days: Health Care Complicated, China Useful ally, NATO Not Obsolete

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

Battle of Wills as Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike Challenges Israeli Regime

US’s East Europe Missile Deployment Violation of INF Treaty: Russia

How Germany Chases its Economic, Military Interests in West Asia?

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

Powers’ Interventions, Heated Crises Make West Asia Peace Prospects Dim

Iran Tests Qaher F-313 Fighter Jet, Unveils Defense Achievements

Pakistan to Quit Saudi Coalition if Iran Targeted: Defense Minister

Israeli Regime Implement Punitive Actions against 1,600 Palestinian Hunger-Strikers

Will US Send 50,000 Troops to Syria?

Yemeni Forces Kill 5 Sudanese Mercenaries

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Iran, Russia Slam US Aggression on Syria as Terrorists, Israel, Saudis Hail Attack

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

Iran Rubbishes US Claims of Shipping Arms to Yemen

ISIS Terrorists Attacked, Killed by Wild Boars in Iraq

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

US Navy Seal Killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia

Friday 5 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US Navy Seal Killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Al-Shabab terrorists in Somalia have reportedly killed a US Navy SEAL during clashes in the war-torn Horn of Africa nation.

US Africa Command said a service member was killed by small arms fire on Thursday while US forces were advising and assisting a Somali National Army operation in Barii about 60 km west of the capital Mogadishu. They did not give further details on the identities of any of the three casualties.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the man killed was a US Navy SEAL. It was not immediately clear whether the wounded US forces were also from the elite military unit.

This is first US combat death in Somalia since the 1993 "Black Hawk Down" fiasco.

Somalia has been shattered by civil war that began when clan-based warlords overthrew a dictator in 1991 and then turned on each other.

A US military intervention there in 1993 ended after the "Black Hawk Down" incident, when 18 US troops were killed after Somali militia shot down two US helicopters in the capital of Mogadishu.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Al Shabab Somalia US Navy SEAL Africa

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Mosul in ruins
7-Y Old Yemeni Girl Dies of Malnutrition as Saudi Arabia Defies to Lift 2-Y Blockade on Neighboring State
US Border Patrol Allows Separated Mexican Families to Reunite for Tear-Full 3 Minutes
Displaced Syrians Linger at Refugee Camps as US-backed Forces Attack Raqqa
Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Syrian Army Clashes with Terrorists in Countryside of Homs
Syrian Army`s IED Destroys Militants` Cars in Countryside of Daraa
May Day Turns into Chaos in Paris as Anti-Le Pen Protesters Clash with Police
Syrian People Clash with Saudi-Backed Jaish al-Islam Militants in East Ghouta