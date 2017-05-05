US Navy Seal Killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia

Alwaght-Al-Shabab terrorists in Somalia have reportedly killed a US Navy SEAL during clashes in the war-torn Horn of Africa nation.

US Africa Command said a service member was killed by small arms fire on Thursday while US forces were advising and assisting a Somali National Army operation in Barii about 60 km west of the capital Mogadishu. They did not give further details on the identities of any of the three casualties.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the man killed was a US Navy SEAL. It was not immediately clear whether the wounded US forces were also from the elite military unit.

This is first US combat death in Somalia since the 1993 "Black Hawk Down" fiasco.

Somalia has been shattered by civil war that began when clan-based warlords overthrew a dictator in 1991 and then turned on each other.

A US military intervention there in 1993 ended after the "Black Hawk Down" incident, when 18 US troops were killed after Somali militia shot down two US helicopters in the capital of Mogadishu.