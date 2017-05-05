5 Teenage Girls Launch Suicide Attacks in Nigeria

Alwaght- Five suicide bombers, all teenage girls, launched attacks in Nigeria Wednesday and Thursday killing five people.

On Thursday night two teenage suicide bombers have blown up themselves in a remote community in Nigeria’s northeast Borno State, killing themselves and five others.

Borno state police spokesman Murtala Ibrahim confirmed the attack on Friday saying that six persons also sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to a member of the civilian militia enforcing security, the first bomber detonated her explosives near a group of people, killing four and injuring six.

A young girl was killed in the second explosion, Murtala Ibrahim told AFP

The violence came a day after three other female bombers tried to attack a military outpost but were killed by soldiers.

The three female teenage suicide bombers attempted to attack a military outpost popularly known as "Gontanamo" along muna garage at about 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

After being sighted by the troops in their attempt to gain access to the premises, the bombers were shot leading to the explosion of their concealed bombs.

The spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in the North-East, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, confirmed that the corpses of suicide bombers were evacuated by emergency officials

"We have evacuated the corpses of female teenagers. One security personnel who was injured is being treated," he said.

The Boko Haram extremist group, which has ties to the ISIS terrorist group, has increasingly used girls and young women to carry out attacks on marketplaces, checkpoints and other targets.

Some young women who escaped Boko Haram have said girls are drugged and forced to carry out suicide missions.

Boko Haram was founded in northeast Nigeria and is now active in Chad, Niger and Cameroon as well.