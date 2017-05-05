Chinese-Made Passenger Jet in Maiden Flight, Challenges Boeing, Airbus

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 5 May 2017
Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

China’s indigenous C919 passenger jet completed its maiden flight on Friday, as Beijing seeks to enter global aviation market in a move that challenges Airbus and Boeing airliners.

Yemeni Snipers Killed 64 Saudi Troops in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni Snipers killed over 64 Saudi troops in April at Najran, Asir, and Jizan districts, located 967 kilometers southwest of the capital Riyadh.

US Admits Bombing Syria Mosque with Civilians US Department of Defense has reportedly acknowledged its warplanes dropped bombs on a mosque filled with civilians in Syria’s Aleppo province in March.

US-Backed Protesters Kill Venezuelan Police Officer A Venezuelan police officer has died after being shot in ongoing US-backed protests against President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism Iran wants the international community to take action against Saudi Arabia’s support for terrorism and extremism.

Ex-Afghan Warlord Returns to Political Life after 20 Years Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, former Afghan warlord, has returned to the capital Kabul on Thursday after two decades of self-imposed exile

At Least 35 killed as Mine Collapses in Iran At least 35 miners have been killed and scores of others have been injured in a coal mine explosion in the northeastern Iranian province of Golestan the country’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei confirmed.

Russia’s МС-21 Jet to Rival Airbus, Boeing Russia’s МС-21 jet is ready for its maiden flight and effectively challenging Boeing and Airbus airliners.

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’ A top US and NATO commander says has called for more military hardware and troops to be deployed in Europe to counter what he claims is “a resurgent Russia.”

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones Syria has expressed support to a Russian initiative of introducing de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.

Italy Bans Ghanaian Soccer Player for Protesting Racism Italian soccer authorities are under fire for banning a Ghanaian African Muslim player because he protested against racist crowd abuse

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country and Turkey agree that the conflict in Syria can be settled only by political and diplomatic means.

US Tests Second Nuclear-Capable Missile Able to Strike North Korea The US has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile from a site in California capable of hitting North Korea .

PLO Keeping Gazans in Darkness to Pressure Hamas: Civil Affairs Minister Civil Affairs Minister of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) says they will stop paying for electricity in the besieged Gaza Strip and "dry up" the flow of funds to the territory in bid to exert more pressures on Palestinian residence movement Hamas that rules the enclave.

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid US national security adviser H.R. McMaster paints Donald Trump’s foreign policy as "disruptive", saying he “does not have time to debate over doctrine” and instead seeks to challenge failed policies of the past with a businessman’s results-oriented approach.

Car Bomb Kills 8 near US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan At least eight people were killed and 25 injured in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, after a car bomb hit a NATO convoy on Wednesday.

FBI Agent who Married ISIS Member Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison FBI agent Daniela Greene, who was assigned to investigate a German member of ISIS terror group, instead with a top-secret security clearance traveled to Syria to marry him, CNN reported.

At least 900 Jordanian Terrorists Fighting for ISIS, Al-Qaeda in Syria, Iraq: Official Some 900 Jordanians are fighting for ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorist groups in neighboring Syria and Iraq, Reuters cited an unnamed Jordanian official as saying on Tuesday.

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity UNESCO has passed a resolution that criticizes Israeli regime’s actions in occupied Al Quds (Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip.

China Wants US Anti-Missile THAAD System out of South Korea Immediately China has demanded an immediate halt to the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system to South Korea.

Alwaght- China's indigenous C919 passenger jet completed its maiden flight on Friday, as Beijing seeks to enter global aviation market in a move that challenges Airbus and Boeing airliners.

The C919 airplane, which seeks to challenge the market dominance of the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 is a narrow-body twin-engine passenger jet took to the skies of Shanghai on Friday.

The state-owned producer of the plane, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), says there is a $2 trillion market for the new plane, which was first revealed last November.

A total of 23 foreign and domestic customers have placed orders for 570 planes, the company says.

The jet is a symbol of China's ambitions to muscle into a global jet market estimated to be worth $2 trillion over the next two decades, as well as of Beijing's broader "Made in China 2025" plan to spur home-made products, from medicines to robots.

For a country that only 40 years ago was one of the poorest in the world, the C919 symbolized the industrial might of an emerging superpower — and its dream to dominate a new technological epoch.

“We used to believe that it was better to buy than to build, better to rent than to buy,” President Xi Jinping of China told workers during a recent visit to COMAC. “We need to spend more on researching and manufacturing our own airliners.”

Earlier this week, Russia’s Irkut MC-21 – a competitor in the same market – left the assembly line in preparation for its maiden flight later this month.

