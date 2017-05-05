CIA Attempted to Kill N Korean Leader using Bio-Chemical Weapon: Pyongyang

Alwaght- North Korea has blamed US spy agency, CIA, and South Korean intelligence of attempting to kill its leader, Kim Jong-un, with a bio-chemical weapon.

The North's Ministry of State Security released a statement saying "the last-ditch effort" of US "imperialists" and the South had gone "beyond the limits".

"The Central Intelligence Agency of the US and the Intelligence Service (IS) of south Korea, hotbed of evils in the world, hatched a vicious plot to hurt the supreme leadership of the DPRK and those acts have been put into the extremely serious phase of implementation after crossing the threshold of the DPRK," North Korea’s official news agency, KCNA, quoted the statement as saying, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"A hideous terrorists' group, which the CIA and the IS infiltrated into the DPRK on the basis of covert and meticulous preparations to commit state-sponsored terrorism against the supreme leadership of the DPRK by use of bio-chemical substance, has been recently detected."

The statement added that a "terrorist group" supported by the CIA and the South managed to cross the border before attempting to kill the North Korean dictator.

Pyongyang added that several chemicals "including radioactive substance and nano poisonous substances" were used.

The statement noted that, a North Korean citizen named "Kim" had been bribed by the CIA to carry out the assassination attempt on Kim Jong-un, which the North said took place on April 15, known as the Day of the Sun. North Korea conducted an annual military parade, featuring a display of missiles and overseen by top leader Kim Jong Un and then a large, live-fire artillery drill 10 days later.

"They told him that assassination by use of biochemical substances including radioactive substance and nano poisonous substance is the best method that does not require access to the target, their lethal results will appear after six or twelve months...

"Then they handed him over $20,000 on two occasions and a satellite transmitter-receiver and let him get versed in it."

"We will ferret out and mercilessly destroy to the last one the terrorists of the CIA," the North Korean security ministry said.

The statement continued: "[A] Korean-style anti-terrorist attack will be commenced from this moment to sweep away the intelligence and plot-breeding organizations of the US imperialists and the puppet clique [of South Korea]."

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been near boiling point following increased provocations by the US which include military drills and deployment of warships and submarines in the region.

Pyongyang insists that developing its military defenses including nuclear weapons is important to counter incessant provocations by the US including a possible nuclear aggression.

Over 28,500 US troops, sailors, airmen and marines in South Korea and now an armada of warships and submarines are a major source of tensions in the Korean Peninsula region and a pointer to Washington’s policy of provoking other countries in the region especially North Korea.