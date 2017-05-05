Yemeni Snipers Killed 64 Saudi Troops in Retaliatory Attacks

Alwaght- Yemeni Snipers killed over 64 Saudi troops in April at Najran, Asir, and Jizan districts, located 967 kilometers southwest of the capital Riyadh.

Yemen’s Al Masirah TV reported on Friday that most of the operations were conducted in Jizan, where a total of 47 Saudi troopers were killed in Al Garn military base and Al Faredha, Al Kares, Al Ghawiah, Al Abadi, Al Dhubrah, Al Dufainaj, Al Manag, Al Musafg, and Al Mayain Vally military base.

In Najran, 3 Saudi troops were killed in Al Shurafah military base, and Al Makhruq base, 18 Saudi troops were killed in Al Shabakah, and four were killed by Yemeni snipers in Al Buq desert, in Asir, Yemeni snipers killed 6 Saudi troops during April.

In the first quarter of this year, Yemeni snipers killed 119 Saudi troops, most of them were in Jizan, where a total of 74 Saudi troopers killed in 22 bases.

Saudi Arabia launched brutal aggression against its southern neighbor on 27 March 2015 in a bid to restore power to Yemen's resigned president who fled to Riyadh after Yemeni people's uprising in 2015.

Western countries especially the US and Britain are among key suppliers of weapons used by the Saudi regime to commit atrocities and war crimes in Yemen.

Over 12,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians including women and children, have been killed during the ongoing Saudi-led aggression on Yemen. The military aggression has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, mosques and factories.

This illegal aggression has prompted retaliation from Yemeni forces including launching missile attacks on Saudi military installations in the country’s capital Riyadh.