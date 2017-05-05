US-Backed Protesters Kill Venezuelan Police Officer

Alwaght- A Venezuelan police officer has died after being shot in ongoing US-backed protests against President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

The 38-year-old police officer was shot during an opposition demonstration on Wednesday in the town of La Pradera, in the state of Carabobo around 100 miles west of the capital of Caracas. The officer died from his wounds on Thursday in the hospital, the country’s attorney general's office reported.

The death adds to nearly 40 people who have died since large anti-government opposition protests intent on seeing Maduro’s removal began about a month ago, continually shutting down large sections of Caracas.

Of those killed thus far, three are attributed to state security forces, while two of the dead are members of police themselves. The total number of dead is significantly bolstered by the eight who were electrocuted as they attempted to loot a bakery, while five of those killed were expressly connected to opposition protests. On the other hand, 12 of the deceased are attributed to right-wing violence.

Thousands of protesters were seen clashing with government security forces in the Caracas on Wednesday and there were reports of looting in La Pradera as well as Carabobo’s capital city Valencia. The latest waves of protests came in response to Maduro’s recent announcement to call a national constituent assembly with the aim of easing political tensions and supporting dialogue with the opposition.

President Maduro is blaming the US-backed opposition of taking advantage of the global slump in oil prices to try to oust him from office.

The US administration of Donald Trump has publicized its policy of pursuing regime change in Venezuela.

Speaking in January before his confirmation, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared that he would “urge close cooperation with our friends in the hemisphere, particularly Venezuela’s neighbors Brazil and Colombia to seek a negotiated transition to democratic rule in Venezuela.” The so-called ‘transition to democracy’ is the disguise being used to carry a civilian coup in Venezuela through street protests. Tillerson, a former executive in ExxonMobil claimed that the economic crisis in the oil-rich South American country was “largely a product of its incompetent and dysfunctional government, first under Hugo Chavez, and now under his designated successor, Nicolas Maduro.”

In 2007, late President Chavez ordered the nationalization of 22 major multinational corporations operating in the country including ExxonMobil, then headed by Tillerson who now appears to be on a revenge mission against the revolutionary Venezuelan government.