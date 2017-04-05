Iran, Russia, Turkey Sign Pact on Syria De-Escalation Zones

Alwaght- Iran, Russia and Turkey adopted a memorandum on the creation of four security zones in Syria, during peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

The agreement inked during the plenary session of the Astana 4 meeting held in Astana with the participation of the delegation of Syria headed by Bashar al-Jaafari and other delegations.

The de-escalation zones were earlier proposed by Russia and are aimed at separating extremist terrorist groups, including ISIS and al-Nusra Front, from the so-called moderate opposition. Sources say the de-escalation zones include Idlib, Latakia and Homs as well as parts of Aleppo.

Under the memorandum, any fighting between government forces and armed opposition will cease within the safe zones.

Movement of civilians, humanitarian access

Checkpoints and observation posts are to be positioned along the de-escalation lines within the safe zones, according to the document. They will provide free movement of unarmed civilians and humanitarian access to the areas, under guarantor states’ control.

At the beginning of the plenary session, the Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov said that on behalf of Iran, Russia and Turkey-the guarantor states of Astana process-the delegations of the three countries reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and stressed that there is no military solution to the crisis in Syria which should be solved through a political process based on the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions, particularly resolution 2254 in its full form.

He added that the guarantor states have adopted a memorandum on easing tension in the Syrian Arab Republic, which seeks to create de-escalation areas from a point of view that is aimed at stopping the ongoing violence, improving the humanitarian situation and creating suitable conditions for reaching a political settlement of the crisis, in addition to combating terrorism in an effective way.

Big achievement

Addressing a press conference at the end of the plenary session, al-Jaafari said he hopes that the Russian and Iranian friends will discuss the details of the Russian memorandum on de-escalation zones with Damascus as soon as possible.

He added that Astana 4 was a qualitative leap in terms of the achievements reached, extending thanks to Kazakhstan, Russia and Iran for their efforts regarding “this big achievement” that will help stop the Syrian bloodshed and open the door for the political solution.

In turn, head of the Russian delegation to Astana meeting Alexander Lavrentyev told reporters that signing the memorandum on reduction-of-tension zones in Syria opens the door for allowing the preservation of Syria’s territorial integrity and achieving the political settlement.

Lavrentyev stressed that the guarantor states of the cessation of hostilities agreement in Syria agreed to the possibility of the participation of observers from other countries upon accord.

Cessation of hostilities from 6th May

He noted that starting of the 6th of May, cessation of hostilities will be enforced in the four areas included in the memorandum.

Meanwhile Lavrentyev said the incident in which part of the delegation of the Syrian armed opposition marched out of a plenary session in the Kazakh capital demonstrates the absence of diplomatic experience, and will hardly influence the pace of developments in Syria.

Iran also stated it is a massive step toward the de-escalation of the long-standing conflict and bloodshed in Syria. "We support any initiative aimed at de-escalation of the conflict in Syria, prevention of bloodshed, destruction, leading to the fleeing of the Syrian people from their native territory. We support any step aimed at a ceasefire," an Iranian Foreign Ministry official told RIA Novosti.

The first round of the Astana talks, organized by guarantor states Iran, Russia and Turkey, took place on January 23-24 and brought together representatives from the Damascus government and opposition groups. The second round of the negotiations, similarly brokered by the trio, was held on February 15-16.

UN-brokered talks for Syria, which had been going on for a long time prior to the Astana talks, but have not borne fruit due to intransigence by Saudi-backed groups.

The conflict in Syria started in March 2011, with the government of President Bashar al Assad blaming some Western states and their regional allies of backing Takfiri terrorists wreaking havoc in the country.