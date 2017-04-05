US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 4 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

Russia’s МС-21 jet is ready for its maiden flight and effectively challenging Boeing and Airbus airliners.

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones Syria has expressed support to a Russian initiative of introducing de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.

Italy Bans Ghanaian Soccer Player for Protesting Racism Italian soccer authorities are under fire for banning a Ghanaian African Muslim player because he protested against racist crowd abuse

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country and Turkey agree that the conflict in Syria can be settled only by political and diplomatic means.

US Tests Second Nuclear-Capable Missile Able to Strike North Korea The US has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile from a site in California capable of hitting North Korea .

PLO Keeping Gazans in Darkness to Pressure Hamas: Civil Affairs Minister Civil Affairs Minister of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) says they will stop paying for electricity in the besieged Gaza Strip and "dry up" the flow of funds to the territory in bid to exert more pressures on Palestinian residence movement Hamas that rules the enclave.

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid US national security adviser H.R. McMaster paints Donald Trump’s foreign policy as "disruptive", saying he “does not have time to debate over doctrine” and instead seeks to challenge failed policies of the past with a businessman’s results-oriented approach.

Car Bomb Kills 8 near US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan At least eight people were killed and 25 injured in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, after a car bomb hit a NATO convoy on Wednesday.

FBI Agent who Married ISIS Member Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison FBI agent Daniela Greene, who was assigned to investigate a German member of ISIS terror group, instead with a top-secret security clearance traveled to Syria to marry him, CNN reported.

At least 900 Jordanian Terrorists Fighting for ISIS, Al-Qaeda in Syria, Iraq: Official Some 900 Jordanians are fighting for ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorist groups in neighboring Syria and Iraq, Reuters cited an unnamed Jordanian official as saying on Tuesday.

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity UNESCO has passed a resolution that criticizes Israeli regime’s actions in occupied Al Quds (Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip.

China Wants US Anti-Missile THAAD System out of South Korea Immediately China has demanded an immediate halt to the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system to South Korea.

British Lords Urge Govt. to Avoid ‘Unpredictable’ Trump Britain’s House of Lords says London should fundamentally rethink its approach to West Asia (Middle East) and distance itself from "unpredictable" Donald Trump.

27 Killed as ISIS, Taliban Terrorists Clash in Afghanistan Deadly infighting has broken out between ISIS and Taliban terrorists in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan leaving 27 dead.

Palestinian Dies of Liver Disease Contracted in Israeli Jail Palestinian ex-prisoner Mazen al-Maghrebi died on Tuesday after he succumbed to a disease he caught while languishing in notorious jails in Israel.

Iran, Iraq Overtake Saudis in World Oil Market: Report Iran and Iraq have boosted their presence in the global oil market while Saudi Arabia is losing .

Astana Talks on Syria to Include Armed Opposition: Kazakh FM The Kazakh Foreign Ministry says that all delegations confirmed their participation in Astana meeting on Syria including representatives of the “armed opposition.”

Iran’s Arms Production Capacity Grown Hundredfold Since 2013: Defense Minister Iran has witnessed a 100-fold increase in its arms production capacity during the last four years, the country’s defense minister said on Monday.

US No Longer Fit for Leadership of West Policy on West Asia: UK British lawmakers say the US is no longer fit to lead the West on West Asia policy, as Donald Trump’s approaches towards Iran’s nuclear deal and Israeli regime prove to be counterproductive.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

NATO troops in European war games

A top US and NATO commander says has called for more military hardware and troops to be deployed in Europe to counter what he claims is “a resurgent Russia.”
Alwaght- A top US and NATO commander says has called for more military hardware and troops to be deployed in Europe to counter what he claims is “a resurgent Russia.”

General Curtis M. Scaparrotti, head of United States European Command (EUCOM) – in charge of all US forces in Europe, as well as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander – accused Russia of threatening regional and global security.

Testifying before a Senate appropriations subcommittee on Tuesday, he added that, “Today we face the most dynamic European strategic environment in recent history,” he said in his testimony. “In the east, a resurgent Russia had turned from partner to antagonist as it seeks to undermine the Western-led international order and reassert itself as a global power.”

Accordingly, we are adjusting our plans, our posture, our readiness to remain relevant to combat the threats we face,” he added. “In short, we are returning to our historic role as a war fighting command.”

Two American combat brigades are permanently stationed in Europe: the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Germany and the 173rd Airborne in Italy, which make up around 10,000 of the 60,000-strong American troop presence in Europe. Scaparrotti says more troops are needed – specifically more armored and infantry divisions to counter Russia’s western flank, as well “enablers” like engineers, aviation and fire support staff for the European Reassurance Initiative.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last year said NATO's expansion into Eastern Europe deepens the region's divisions.

"NATO policy of moving further east at any cost are deepening the fault lines in Europe," Lavrov said at the Ural Federal University in Russia's Yekaterinburg.

Since 2014, NATO has been building up its military presence in Europe, especially in Eastern European countries neighboring Russia, using Moscow’s alleged interference in the Ukrainian conflict as a pretext. The Russian authorities have said such moves are provocative and undermine stability.

