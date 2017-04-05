Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones

Alwaght- Syria has expressed support to a Russian initiative of introducing de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.

According to the Syrian news agency SANA, an official source at the country's foreign ministry announced on Wednesday that the Russian proposal is acceptable in light of the commitment by President Bashar Al Assad's government to preserve the lives of the Syrian people.

The source added that by agreeing to the initiative, Syrian government is reiterating its seriousness in stopping bloodshed in the country, and based on its readiness to agree on all that would help the Syrian people return to their normal life revive, the economy, and raised the living standard of citizens who suffered from the war imposed on Syria.

The statement noted that in line with its assertion on the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, the Syrian government supports the Russian initiative on the de-escalation zones and stresses commitment to the cessation of hostilities agreement signed on December 30th, 2016 including not shelling those regions.

The Syrian government has also affirmed the continuation of the country's army, the allied and backup forces in their war against terrorism and the fight against ISIS and al-Nusra Front and other affiliated terrorist organizations wherever they were all over the Syrian territories.

On Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had discussed introducing de-escalation zones in Syria with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during talks in Sochi on and with US President Donald Trump in a phone call the previous day. Consultations with Tehran and Damascus have also been held on the issue, Putin added.