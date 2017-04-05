Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 4 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader The Saudi regime is being used by the US and the Israeli regime to destroy Yemen through a brutal military aggression, Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has said.

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country and Turkey agree that the conflict in Syria can be settled only by political and diplomatic means.

US Second Nuclear-Capable Missile Able to Strike North Korea The US has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile from a site in California capable of hitting North Korea .

PLO Keeping Gazans in Darkness to Pressure Hamas: Civil Affairs Minister Civil Affairs Minister of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) says they will stop paying for electricity in the besieged Gaza Strip and "dry up" the flow of funds to the territory in bid to exert more pressures on Palestinian residence movement Hamas that rules the enclave.

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid US national security adviser H.R. McMaster paints Donald Trump’s foreign policy as "disruptive", saying he “does not have time to debate over doctrine” and instead seeks to challenge failed policies of the past with a businessman’s results-oriented approach.

Car Bomb Kills 8 near US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan At least eight people were killed and 25 injured in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, after a car bomb hit a NATO convoy on Wednesday.

FBI Agent who Married ISIS Member Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison FBI agent Daniela Greene, who was assigned to investigate a German member of ISIS terror group, instead with a top-secret security clearance traveled to Syria to marry him, CNN reported.

At least 900 Jordanian Terrorists Fighting for ISIS, Al-Qaeda in Syria, Iraq: Official Some 900 Jordanians are fighting for ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorist groups in neighboring Syria and Iraq, Reuters cited an unnamed Jordanian official as saying on Tuesday.

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity UNESCO has passed a resolution that criticizes Israeli regime’s actions in occupied Al Quds (Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip.

China Wants US Anti-Missile THAAD System out of South Korea Immediately China has demanded an immediate halt to the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system to South Korea.

British Lords Urge Govt. to Avoid ‘Unpredictable’ Trump Britain’s House of Lords says London should fundamentally rethink its approach to West Asia (Middle East) and distance itself from "unpredictable" Donald Trump.

27 Killed as ISIS, Taliban Terrorists Clash in Afghanistan Deadly infighting has broken out between ISIS and Taliban terrorists in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan leaving 27 dead.

Palestinian Dies of Liver Disease Contracted in Israeli Jail Palestinian ex-prisoner Mazen al-Maghrebi died on Tuesday after he succumbed to a disease he caught while languishing in notorious jails in Israel.

Iran, Iraq Overtake Saudis in World Oil Market: Report Iran and Iraq have boosted their presence in the global oil market while Saudi Arabia is losing .

Astana Talks on Syria to Include Armed Opposition: Kazakh FM The Kazakh Foreign Ministry says that all delegations confirmed their participation in Astana meeting on Syria including representatives of the “armed opposition.”

Iran’s Arms Production Capacity Grown Hundredfold Since 2013: Defense Minister Iran has witnessed a 100-fold increase in its arms production capacity during the last four years, the country’s defense minister said on Monday.

US No Longer Fit for Leadership of West Policy on West Asia: UK British lawmakers say the US is no longer fit to lead the West on West Asia policy, as Donald Trump’s approaches towards Iran’s nuclear deal and Israeli regime prove to be counterproductive.

US Practiced Dropping Nuclear Bomb on N. Korea: Pyongyang North Korea says a pair of US bombers has practiced dropping a nuclear bomb, while flying over the Korean Peninsula in joint wargames with the South, rebuking Washington for pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.

US Police Used Tear Gas, Detained Numerous People in May Day Clashes US police fired tear gas and detained numerous people on Monday to disperse protesters as May Day rallies turned into riot in some cities across the country.

Palestinian Hamas Announces New Stances in Doha Palestinian Hamas movement releases a new policy document saying it accepts the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.

Iran, Syria to Strengthen Military Ties in War on Terror Top military officials in Iran and Syria have held talks on ways to strengthen military ties between the two countries in the ongoing war on terror.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

Thursday 4 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

Artist’s impression of the ’Oasis complex’ which would occupy an ex-industrial site in Helsinki, Finland

Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.
Alwaght-The Bahraini regime plans to fund a mosque in Finland’s capital has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

The mosque which is expected to be a center of Helsinki's growing Muslim diaspora, is already causing friction between Muslims as it will be Bahraini-funded and based on the Wahhabi ideology despised by many Muslims.

Wahhabism also referred to as Salafism is the official sect in Saudi Arabia and is also the ideology of all Takfiri terrorist groups in the world especially ISIS, Boko Haram, Al Shabab, Al Qaeda etc.

Bahrain’s monarchy decision to fund the Mosque is worrying many as the Manama regime is known to be involved in a brutal crackdown in the tiny Persian Gulf state.

The Helsinki City Council has set aside a piece of land for a large new mosque in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry.

The $151 million Mosque will be known as the Oasis center is expected to be a sprawling complex with space for 1,200 worshippers with landscaped gardens harking back to Moorish Spain.

Its four minarets will compete on the skyline with the smoke stacks of surrounding factories and it is expected to open in 2024.

Muslims in Finland against divisive Mosque

While Muslims in the Finnish capital lack enough space for conducting their activities especially daily congregational prayers and the weekly Friday prayers, especially after the recent influx of refugees, but they do not want a center that will divide rather than unite them.

Tarja Mankkinen, an interior ministry official responsible for Finland's anti-radicalization policy and other observers have pointed out that Bahrain's human rights record is a cause for concern.

"The role of the actors who fund the mosque and its activities might consist a [security] risk if it decreases the feeling of belonging to the Finnish society among the Muslim population," she told Middle East Eye.

Many Muslims and non-Muslims in Finland are concerned that if Bahrain funds the Mosque, the repressive regime could make demands regarding both the construction and operation of the future mosque.

Hate Politics

Speaking to the Middle East Eye, Finnish journalist Liisa Liimatainen said that Bahrain's support for the mosque "means bringing hate politics to Finland".

"I'm not against a mosque - I'm against a mosque built by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia," she said.

Referring to a controversy surrounding a Saudi-funded mosque in Geneva, Liimatainen said that judging from the "experience in Europe about Saudi financing of mosques", it is "an illusion that this money is without conditions".

Liimatainen notes that Bahraini rulers, who also practice Wahhabism, have been oppressing and cracking down on Shiite Muslims who are the majority in the Persian Gulf country.

Meanwhile, The Finnish foundation handling the proposed construction means that all plans are subject to strict co-ordination and supervision, she added.

“The rules include no radical teachings or ways of operation… The plan is clear that the activities of the mosque will be managed by Finnish Muslims and that activities will also be organized in Finnish. The Friday sermons, for example, must be organized in both Arabic and Finnish.”

Finland needs more mosques but not Saudi-funded

Meanwhile, Susanne Dahlgren, Islam researcher and lecturer at the University of Tampere, stressed an urgent need for new mosques in Finland. According to her, more mosques and prayer rooms should be built to avoid people praying in the street, as has previously happened during Muslim holidays. "Mosques do not contribute to radicalization. On the contrary, they provide a welcome signal," Dahlgren noted in an interview with Finnish national broadcaster Yle.

According to Dahlgren, Saudi Arabia is one of the countries which previously showed a keen interest in the construction of mosques in Europe. However, Saudis are known for spreading their form of Islam, which Finland "would rather avoid.

At present, there are about 80 prayer rooms available for Finland's Muslim population of about 65,000 Muslims, including about 30 in the metropolitan area.

The number of Muslims in the northern European country is expected to grow to 190,000 (or 3.5 percent of the population) by 2050.

Finland Bahrain Muslims Helsinik Mosque

