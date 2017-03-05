Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin

Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country and Turkey agree that the conflict in Syria can be settled only by political and diplomatic means. Putin made the remarks after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during talks in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi on Wednesday. He said Ankara and Moscow adhere to the viewpoint the Syrian conflict can be settled exclusively by political and diplomatic means. Putin recalled that pro-active efforts by Russia, Turkey and Iran had put an end to combat operations in Syria and brought the authorities in Damascus and the armed opposition to the negotiating table in Astana. Also, the talks paid much attention to the struggle against international terrorism. "About terrorists, in spite of creation of these zones the war on terror will be ongoing - against such organizations as so-called ISIS, al-Nusra Front and those ones that are put on the list of terrorist organizations approved by the United Nations," Putin said. He added that Russia hopes that participants in the inter-Syrian conflict settlement talks in Astana will come to a decision of setting up de-escalation zones in Syria. According to the Russian president, Moscow held preliminary consultations on the issue with Damascus and Tehran. He said that it was necessary of creating mechanisms, which would guarantee the cessation of bloodshed and would form the basis for beginning a political dialogue. The Russian president also said that Russia, Turkey and Iran as the guarantors of ceasefire, would do everything possible to make such mechanisms effective and constantly developing. The Russian also said he discussed introducing de-escalation zones with US President Donald Trump in a phone on Tuesday. During the talks, Erdogan said "With reliance on the Astana meetings we must enhance truce whenever the chance offers itself."