  Wednesday 3 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader The Saudi regime is being used by the US and the Israeli regime to destroy Yemen through a brutal military aggression, Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country and Turkey agree that the conflict in Syria can be settled only by political and diplomatic means.

US Second Nuclear-Capable Missile Able to Strike North Korea The US has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile from a site in California capable of hitting North Korea .

PLO Keeping Gazans in Darkness to Pressure Hamas: Civil Affairs Minister Civil Affairs Minister of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) says they will stop paying for electricity in the besieged Gaza Strip and "dry up" the flow of funds to the territory in bid to exert more pressures on Palestinian residence movement Hamas that rules the enclave.

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid US national security adviser H.R. McMaster paints Donald Trump’s foreign policy as "disruptive", saying he “does not have time to debate over doctrine” and instead seeks to challenge failed policies of the past with a businessman’s results-oriented approach.

Car Bomb Kills 8 near US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan At least eight people were killed and 25 injured in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, after a car bomb hit a NATO convoy on Wednesday.

FBI Agent who Married ISIS Member Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison FBI agent Daniela Greene, who was assigned to investigate a German member of ISIS terror group, instead with a top-secret security clearance traveled to Syria to marry him, CNN reported.

At least 900 Jordanian Terrorists Fighting for ISIS, Al-Qaeda in Syria, Iraq: Official Some 900 Jordanians are fighting for ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorist groups in neighboring Syria and Iraq, Reuters cited an unnamed Jordanian official as saying on Tuesday.

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity UNESCO has passed a resolution that criticizes Israeli regime’s actions in occupied Al Quds (Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip.

China Wants US Anti-Missile THAAD System out of South Korea Immediately China has demanded an immediate halt to the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system to South Korea.

British Lords Urge Govt. to Avoid ‘Unpredictable’ Trump Britain’s House of Lords says London should fundamentally rethink its approach to West Asia (Middle East) and distance itself from "unpredictable" Donald Trump.

27 Killed as ISIS, Taliban Terrorists Clash in Afghanistan Deadly infighting has broken out between ISIS and Taliban terrorists in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan leaving 27 dead.

Palestinian Dies of Liver Disease Contracted in Israeli Jail Palestinian ex-prisoner Mazen al-Maghrebi died on Tuesday after he succumbed to a disease he caught while languishing in notorious jails in Israel.

Iran, Iraq Overtake Saudis in World Oil Market: Report Iran and Iraq have boosted their presence in the global oil market while Saudi Arabia is losing .

Astana Talks on Syria to Include Armed Opposition: Kazakh FM The Kazakh Foreign Ministry says that all delegations confirmed their participation in Astana meeting on Syria including representatives of the “armed opposition.”

Iran’s Arms Production Capacity Grown Hundredfold Since 2013: Defense Minister Iran has witnessed a 100-fold increase in its arms production capacity during the last four years, the country’s defense minister said on Monday.

US No Longer Fit for Leadership of West Policy on West Asia: UK British lawmakers say the US is no longer fit to lead the West on West Asia policy, as Donald Trump’s approaches towards Iran’s nuclear deal and Israeli regime prove to be counterproductive.

US Practiced Dropping Nuclear Bomb on N. Korea: Pyongyang North Korea says a pair of US bombers has practiced dropping a nuclear bomb, while flying over the Korean Peninsula in joint wargames with the South, rebuking Washington for pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.

US Police Used Tear Gas, Detained Numerous People in May Day Clashes US police fired tear gas and detained numerous people on Monday to disperse protesters as May Day rallies turned into riot in some cities across the country.

Palestinian Hamas Announces New Stances in Doha Palestinian Hamas movement releases a new policy document saying it accepts the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.

Iran, Syria to Strengthen Military Ties in War on Terror Top military officials in Iran and Syria have held talks on ways to strengthen military ties between the two countries in the ongoing war on terror.

Wednesday 3 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght-The US has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile from a site in California capable of hitting North Korea amid tensions between the two countries.

The unarmed Minuteman 3 missile has a range of around 8,000 miles, putting it within striking distance of Pyongyang. The test of the Minuteman III missile follows a similar launch on April 26 from North Vandenberg Air Force Base. The move comes amid rapidly growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

It blasted off just after Tuesday midnight from Vandenberg Air Force Base, 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles, and delivered a single projectile to a target approximately 4,200 miles away at Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean, US Air Force Global Strike Command said.

Colonel Chris Moss, Vandenberg’s 30th Space Wing commander, said of the first test launch that it was “an important demonstration of our nation's nuclear deterrent capabilities”.

Pyongyang insists that developing its military defenses including nuclear weapons is important to counter incessant provocations by the US including a possible aggression.

Over 28,500 US troops, sailors, airmen and marines in South Korea and now an armada of warships and submarines are a major source of tensions in the Korean Peninsula region and a pointer to Washington’s policy of provoking other countries in the region especially North Korea.

