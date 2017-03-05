PLO Keeping Gazans in Darkness to Pressure Hamas: Civil Affairs Minister

Alwaght- Civil Affairs Minister of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) says they will stop paying for electricity in the besieged Gaza Strip and "dry up" the flow of funds to the territory in bid to exert more pressures on Palestinian residence movement Hamas that rules the enclave.

Hussein al-Sheikh, official of West Bank-PLO, told local radio Wednesday that his government would stop paying $11 million a month for electricity Israeli regime sells to Gaza, Associated Press reported. Al-Sheikh says "we are not going to continue financing the Hamas coup in Gaza."

Indeed Mahmoud Abbas, PLO leader, is Keeping in darkness over two million residents of the Gaza Strip, who are already suffering a 10-year siege imposed by Israeli regime, in a bid to court Israeli regime officials and their American allies, in particular Donald Trump whom Abbas is set to meet today.

Tens of thousands of Palestinian Authority employees in Gaza are seeing their salaries cut by at least 30 percent, and many workers expect to be forced into early retirement. The assistance the PLO also known as Fatah gives Gaza’s health and welfare systems is likely to shrink dramatically. And if a solution to the rift between Hamas and Fatah isn’t found in the near future, PLO President Mahmoud Abbas is liable to declare Hamas-run Gaza a state in rebellion and perhaps even label Hamas a terrorist organization.

At a gathering of Palestinian ambassadors from around the world in Bahrain on April 11, Abbas said he intends to take vigorous action against the “dangerous situation” Hamas has created in Gaza. A few days later, he ordered the salary cuts, pursuant to the European Union’s announcement earlier this year that it would no longer fund salaries for PLO employees in Gaza .

Tel Aviv regime has imposed an all-out siege on Gaza controls Gaza access, except at the Egyptian border, and controls all crossings between Gaza and the West Bank. Egypt has contributed to land, air, and sea blockade on the enclave. The Israeli authorities have kept the Gaza Strip mostly closed in the past two decades and especially since 2007.

The official political pretext for the punishment was Hamas’ decision to set up an administrative council to run public services in Gaza – essentially, a quasi-government. This would circumvent the June 2014 decision to establish a Palestinian unity government until new parliamentary and presidential elections could be held.

Angry Gazans Set Fire to Mahmoud Abbas Picture

Salah Al Bardawil, a senior Hamas official in Gaza, retorted that Hamas would willingly disband the council and let the unity government run Gaza, including its border crossings, if the PLO would treat Gaza in the same way as it does the West Bank. Though Fatah claims Hamas doesn’t allow it to run Gaza properly, Hamas claims the PA systematically discriminates against Gaza, which makes the administrative council is necessary.

But this spat fails to explain the PLO’s sudden change of policy, three years after the unity government was formed.

One explanation offered by Palestinian sources relates to the “general mood” against Hamas, both regionally and internationally, especially in Washington. Abbas, they say, wants to bring a “dowry” when he meets with Trump next week, since the U.S. president has made fighting terror a key principle of his foreign policy. Moreover, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf states share this principle, and all view Abbas as the sole partner for any possible diplomatic process.