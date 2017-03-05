Alwaght- US national security adviser H.R. McMaster paints Donald Trump's foreign policy as "disruptive", saying he “does not have time to debate over doctrine” and instead seeks to challenge failed policies of the past with a businessman’s results-oriented approach.

Reuters cited McMaster as saying his boss "is not a super-patient man,” adding “Some people have described him as disruptive. They're right. And this is good – good because we can no longer afford to invest in policies that do not advance the interests and values of the United States and our allies.”

The American senior advisor's remarks came on the eve of the US president’s first White House meeting with the leader of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Mahmoud Abbas on May 3.

Trump faces deep skepticism at home and abroad over his chances for a breakthrough with Mahmoud Abbas, Reuters suggests.

Trump’s unpredictability has rattled friends and foes alike around the world. Some analysts doubt Trump can succeed where experienced West Asian hands failed for decades, especially when trust between Israeli regime and Palestinian is at a low point.

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump would press Abbas to halt payments by the PLO to families of Palestinian prisoners at Israeli regime's Palestinian and force Palestinian media to halt anti-Tel Aviv approach.

The Ramallah-based PLO leader is under pressure at home to avoid making major concessions to Trump, especially with an ongoing hunger strike by 1,500 f Palestinian prisoners held by Israeli regime.

Nabil Abu Rdainah, a spokesman for Abbas, said the Palestinian leadership “is committed to a political track that leads to a real peace.”

But Palestinian officials say it will be hard for Abbas to return to the negotiating table without a long-standing pre-condition of a freeze constructing illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian lands.

Trump’s blatant pro-Israel rhetoric during the 2016 election campaign and his promise to move the US Embassy to al-Quds (Jerusalem) from Tel Aviv raised concern among Palestinians about whether their leaders will get a fair hearing.