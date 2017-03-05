Car Bomb Kills 8 near US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan

Alwaght- At least eight people were killed and 25 injured in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, after a car bomb hit a NATO convoy on Wednesday.

"Today around 7:55 a.m. (local time) an explosive-laden car targeted a convoy of foreign troops in Kabul police district 9, near the US Embassy and Supreme Court," interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

The explosion struck at Shash Darak road in the central Macroyan area where the attacker blew himself up near a National Defence Security (NDS) checkpoint.

"None of the foreign troops were hurt in the incident."

No group or person has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast came several days after the Taliban announced their so-called "spring offensive", in which they vowed to target foreign troops.

Kabul last month endorsed US general John Nicholson's call for thousands of additional coalition troops in Afghanistan to fend off the group during the spring offensive.

Extra troops were needed to end the stalemate in the war, Nicholson, the top US commander in Afghanistan, told the US Congress.

Separately, the Pentagon this year said it would deploy some 300 US Marines this spring to Helmand province alone.

The Marines will assist a NATO-led mission to train Afghan forces, in the latest sign that foreign forces are increasingly being drawn back into the worsening conflict.

A recent UN report showed that Kabul province had the highest number of civilian casualties in the first quarter of the year due to attacks in the capital.



The body had called on all groups to "take every measure possible to prevent unnecessary and unacceptable harm to Afghan civilians".