What Does Hamas’s New Policy Document Mean?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 3 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader The Saudi regime is being used by the US and the Israeli regime to destroy Yemen through a brutal military aggression, Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has said.

News

PLO Keeping Gazans in Darkness to Pressure Hamas: Civil Affairs Minister

PLO Keeping Gazans in Darkness to Pressure Hamas: Civil Affairs Minister

Civil Affairs Minister of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) says they will stop paying for electricity in the besieged Gaza Strip and "dry up" the flow of funds to the territory in bid to exert more pressures on Palestinian residence movement Hamas that rules the enclave.

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid US national security adviser H.R. McMaster paints Donald Trump’s foreign policy as "disruptive", saying he “does not have time to debate over doctrine” and instead seeks to challenge failed policies of the past with a businessman’s results-oriented approach.

Car Bomb Kills 8 near US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan At least eight people were killed and 25 injured in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, after a car bomb hit a NATO convoy on Wednesday.

FBI Agent who Married ISIS Member Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison FBI agent Daniela Greene, who was assigned to investigate a German member of ISIS terror group, instead with a top-secret security clearance traveled to Syria to marry him, CNN reported.

At least 900 Jordanian Terrorists Fighting for ISIS, Al-Qaeda in Syria, Iraq: Official Some 900 Jordanians are fighting for ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorist groups in neighboring Syria and Iraq, Reuters cited an unnamed Jordanian official as saying on Tuesday.

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity UNESCO has passed a resolution that criticizes Israeli regime’s actions in occupied Al Quds (Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip.

China Wants US Anti-Missile THAAD System out of South Korea Immediately China has demanded an immediate halt to the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system to South Korea.

British Lords Urge Govt. to Avoid ‘Unpredictable’ Trump Britain’s House of Lords says London should fundamentally rethink its approach to West Asia (Middle East) and distance itself from "unpredictable" Donald Trump.

27 Killed as ISIS, Taliban Terrorists Clash in Afghanistan Deadly infighting has broken out between ISIS and Taliban terrorists in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan leaving 27 dead.

Palestinian Dies of Liver Disease Contracted in Israeli Jail Palestinian ex-prisoner Mazen al-Maghrebi died on Tuesday after he succumbed to a disease he caught while languishing in notorious jails in Israel.

Iran, Iraq Overtake Saudis in World Oil Market: Report Iran and Iraq have boosted their presence in the global oil market while Saudi Arabia is losing .

Astana Talks on Syria to Include Armed Opposition: Kazakh FM The Kazakh Foreign Ministry says that all delegations confirmed their participation in Astana meeting on Syria including representatives of the “armed opposition.”

Iran’s Arms Production Capacity Grown Hundredfold Since 2013: Defense Minister Iran has witnessed a 100-fold increase in its arms production capacity during the last four years, the country’s defense minister said on Monday.

US No Longer Fit for Leadership of West Policy on West Asia: UK British lawmakers say the US is no longer fit to lead the West on West Asia policy, as Donald Trump’s approaches towards Iran’s nuclear deal and Israeli regime prove to be counterproductive.

US Practiced Dropping Nuclear Bomb on N. Korea: Pyongyang North Korea says a pair of US bombers has practiced dropping a nuclear bomb, while flying over the Korean Peninsula in joint wargames with the South, rebuking Washington for pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.

US Police Used Tear Gas, Detained Numerous People in May Day Clashes US police fired tear gas and detained numerous people on Monday to disperse protesters as May Day rallies turned into riot in some cities across the country.

Palestinian Hamas Announces New Stances in Doha Palestinian Hamas movement releases a new policy document saying it accepts the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.

Iran, Syria to Strengthen Military Ties in War on Terror Top military officials in Iran and Syria have held talks on ways to strengthen military ties between the two countries in the ongoing war on terror.

UN Rights Chief Cautions Saudis Against Attacking Yemen’s Main Port The United Nations human rights chief has expressed deep concern over a possible Saudi-led attack on Yemen’s the key port of Al Hudaydah.

French Police Clash with May Day Protestors in Paris French police have clashed with protestors at May Day rallies in the country’s capital on Monday as two presidential candidates exchanged barbs.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

At least 900 Jordanian Terrorists Fighting for ISIS, Al-Qaeda in Syria, Iraq: Official

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid

What Does Hamas’s New Policy Document Mean?

PLO Keeping Gazans in Darkness to Pressure Hamas: Civil Affairs Minister

FBI Agent who Married ISIS Member Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

Car Bomb Kills 8 near US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan

Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 40, Including 2 Civilians

N. Korea Missile Test Fails amid Rising Tensions

US-S Korea Start Military Drills in Sea of Japan

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast?

Russia, Iran Condemn Turkish Airstrikes on Iraq, Syria

Israel Likely behind Large Explosion at Damascus Airport

Battle of Wills as Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike Challenges Israeli Regime

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily

Turkey Sacks 4,000 More as Post-Coup Purge Continues

Turkey’s Fresh Airstrikes Kill over 100 Kurdish Fighters in Iraq, Syria

Turkey Accuses Syrian Army, Kurds of Shelling Its Border Posts

S. Korea Rejects Trumps Call on Seoul to Pay for THAAD Deployment

Saudis Not Paying Us Fair Price; We’re Losing Our Shirt: Trump

China Performs Military Drills after US Deploys THAAD in S. Korea

36 Yazidis Freed from ISIS in Iraq after 3 Years of Slavery: UN

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Iran, Russia Slam US Aggression on Syria as Terrorists, Israel, Saudis Hail Attack

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

How Germany Chases its Economic, Military Interests in West Asia?

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Powers’ Interventions, Heated Crises Make West Asia Peace Prospects Dim

Iran’s Defense Minister Talks with Russia, Syria Counterparts Over US Aggression

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

Iran Tests Qaher F-313 Fighter Jet, Unveils Defense Achievements

Russia’s ‘Father of All Bombs’ Eclipses US MOAB

What’s Behind British PM’s Visit to Jordan, Saudi Arabia?

Israeli Regime Implement Punitive Actions against 1,600 Palestinian Hunger-Strikers

China Warns Over Imminent Korea War

North Korea Declares Readiness for War with US

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Analysis

What Does Hamas’s New Policy Document Mean?

Wednesday 3 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
What Does Hamas’s New Policy Document Mean?

Khaled Mashal Palestinian political leader and the leader of the Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas

The new road map is, in fact, considering the new period requirements and overhauls the tactics toward Palestine liberation.

Related Content

Saudi Officials Frustrated as Hamas Rejected 'Peace for Reconstruction' initiative: Official Close to Hamas

Zionists Commits War Crime, EU Keeps Hamas on Terrorist List

Hamas Vows to Destroy Israeli Regime

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- In past few weeks, there emerged a lot of news about the policy document of the Palestinian movement Hamas, raising debates and controversies about the possible changes in the movement's political strategy.

Finally, the document was unveiled yesterday by Hamas's political office chief Khaled Mashal who is now based in Qatar. It includes 42 articles, with the most important of them being movement's consent to an interim Palestinian state within pre-1967 boundaries, which include West Bank, Al-Quds (Jerusalem), and Gaza Strip, as well as push for return of the Palestinian refugees to their homes.

Here is an analysis with focus on main elements of the policy document, which are expected to influence the Palestinian movement’s political work in the future:

1. The document still emphasizes the significance of al-Aqsa Mosque and its belonging to the Palestinians, and the Muslim world as a whole. The emphasis makes it clear that the Israeli regime as an occupying force holds no right to claim ownership of the holy place. So the al-Aqsa Mosque appears​to remain the red line of Hamas in the conflict with Tel Aviv.

2. The new policy is actually a redefinition of the conflict with Israeli​regime. It says that Hamas's struggle is not with the Jews but with the “occupying Zionist aggressors”. The document also defies agreeing on dropping Hamas military wing’s arms, as it asserts that it still does not recognize the Israeli regime as a state. The new policy draws new plans for fighting against the Israeli occupation, largely with taking into consideration the new period and the regional developments. Hamas's Mashal said they are not seeking war against Tel Aviv but they take steps towards the “freedom” of all of Palestine from occupation and Israeli settlement projects.

3. The new pathway saves the Palestinian movement’s main strategy which is resistance, but overhauls its tactics of striving towards the aims. The analysts suggest that the new policy is a sign of Hamas’s more rational dealing with the political changes in the region, and will particularly lead to presenting a more moderate image of the movement. Perhaps Hamas’s softened stances will, to a large extent, be closer to its rival Fatah movement.

4. Hamas insists that it still keeps its principal image, despite some analyses noting that the resistance movement has changed its face: a patriotic and liberationist movement with its Islamic identity. Most importantly, it is assertive in saying that it holds no bonds with the Muslim Brotherhood, which is banned in Egypt and other Arab states, and that it has never been an affiliate of the organization’s international body. Separating ways from the Muslim Brotherhood is a sign displaying Hamas’s willingness to get closer to regional countries such as Egypt that perceive brotherhood as its main enemy. Also the new strategy helps the movement put an end to the divides with the other Palestinian groups, particularly with Fatah, and build grounds for national​reconciliation.

5. Unveiling the fresh policy ​document signals that Hamas is disappointed with any effective measures towards liberation of Palestinian territories by the Arab and non-Arab sides. It regards them as submitting to the US, and non-Arab states take a single step in favor of the Palestinian cause. Hamas now finds it unavoidable to struggle for liberation of the occupied Palestinian territories in accordance with the road map drawn by the new policy.

6. While some sides promoted the notion that the new policy document means a crucial shift in strategy and abandonment of resistance as an efficient anti-occupation way, Hamas in the first article identifies itself as a liberationist, resistant, patriotic, and Islamic movement with the top goal of “Palestine freedom” and fighting the “Zionist project.” This is an apparent rejection of all speculations on Hamas’s stance easing.

But it is still unclear why Hamas wrote the new document. It could be for garnering bigger regional and international backing, or simply it is a road map in which the movement’s liberating tactics undergo some modification.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Hamas. Policy Documnt. Resistance. Palestine Liberation

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

7-Y Old Yemeni Girl Dies of Malnutrition as Saudi Arabia Defies to Lift 2-Y Blockade on Neighboring State
US Border Patrol Allows Separated Mexican Families to Reunite for Tear-Full 3 Minutes
Displaced Syrians Linger at Refugee Camps as US-backed Forces Attack Raqqa
1000s Pakistani Gather to Protest Prime Minister`s Corruption Allegations
7-Y Old Yemeni Girl Dies of Malnutrition as Saudi Arabia Defies to Lift 2-Y Blockade on Neighboring State

7-Y Old Yemeni Girl Dies of Malnutrition as Saudi Arabia Defies to Lift 2-Y Blockade on Neighboring State

Syrian Army`s IED Destroys Militants` Cars in Countryside of Daraa
May Day Turns into Chaos in Paris as Anti-Le Pen Protesters Clash with Police
Syrian People Clash with Saudi-Backed Jaish al-Islam Militants in East Ghouta
US Deploys Troops at Syrian Border amid Rising Turkish-Kurdish Tensions