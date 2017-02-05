Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 3 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader The Saudi regime is being used by the US and the Israeli regime to destroy Yemen through a brutal military aggression, Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has said.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Hezbollah Chief Slams Arab Leaders' Silence amid Palestinian Hunger Strike

Tuesday 2 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Hezbollah Chief Slams Arab Leaders’ Silence amid Palestinian Hunger Strike

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah

Hezbollah chief has slammed Arab leaders over their inaction and silence amid the ongoing hunger strike by Palestinians languishing in Israeli regime jails.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Hezbollah chief has slammed Arab leaders over their inaction and silence amid the ongoing hunger strike by Palestinians languishing in Israeli regime jails.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed that the Hezbollah resistance movement fully supports the Palestinian prisoners in their move to pressurize the Israeli regime.

The Hezbollah leader made the remarks during a televised speech at a ceremony held on the occasion of the “Day of the Wounded Resistance Fighter” in Beirut on Tuesday evening.

 He added that the Israeli regime is clinging to the hope that Palestinian hunger strikers would eventually abandon their struggle as the time goes.

“Palestinian hunger strikers are only demanding their basic rights as prisoners in Israeli jails. Where are Arab leaders and Muslim organizations to see the situation of Palestinian hunger strikers?” Sayyed Nasrallah queried.

Since April 17, nearly 1,600 Palestinian prisoners from across the political spectrum launched an open-ended hunger strike demanding their basic rights, such as an end to the policies of administrative detention, solitary confinement as well as deliberate medical negligence.

No Evidence on Syria’s purported chemical attack

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Hezbollah leader criticized Western countries for blaming Damascus for the suspected chemical incident in the town of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib Province on April 4, which reportedly killed over 80 people.

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that the accusations are being made irrespective of the fact that no concrete evidence of the Syrian government’s involvement in the purported attack has been provided up until now.

On April 7, the US fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from its warships in the Mediterranean Sea at Shayrat airfield in Syria’s central province of Homs.

US launched the attack on the basis of unfounded claims that alleged chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun had been launched from the military site. Syria has strongly dismissed the allegations of carrying out such an attack.

Hezbollah prevented terrorists from taking over Lebanon

Sayyed Nasrallah also vehemently defended the presence of Hezbollah fighters in Syria, stating that foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorists would have overrun Lebanon if resistance fighters had not directly fought them in the neighboring country.

In August 2014, Takfiri terrorists including ISIS briefly captured the eastern Lebanese town of Arsal, killing several Lebanese troops.

Since then, Hezbollah and the Lebanese military have been defending Lebanon on the country’s northeastern frontier against foreign-backed terrorist groups from neighboring Syria.

Sayyed Nasrallah hailed sacrifices of the wounded resistance fighters, stressing that their injuries throughout the years made victories against the Zionist entity and the Takfiri enemy.

“Your sacrifices led to the liberation of our land and the release of our detainees,” Sayyed Nasrallah said addressing the wounded fighters who were attending the ceremony in several Lebanese towns.

The Lebanese Army and Hezbollah continue to pound terrorist hideouts in Arsal and Ras Baalbeck belonging to ISIS and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly the al-Nusra Front, on an almost daily basis.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the tripartite formula of the Army, people, and resistance keep Lebanon safe.

Hezbollah will not impose electoral law

On local political issues, the Hezbollah chief denied that his party wanted to impose an electoral law on rival parties, warning all sides of taking the country into abyss over the looming differences.

The Hezbollah chief described talks on the electoral law as sensitive and "understandable," as some sides are dealing with it as a "matter of life or death”.

He said that the vote law became a "matter of high-importance," warning parties that he didn't name of seeking to settle gains.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that Hezbollah had sounded its approval to the orthodox vote law, which allows each sect to elect its representatives.

He reiterated that his party supports the adoption of a full proportional law, but "remains open to other proposals."

Nasrallah highlights plight of suffering Yemenis

In other remarks, the Hezbollah secretary general pointed to Saudi Arabia’s devastating aerial bombardment campaign against Yemen, stressing that the ongoing Saudi atrocities there are being ignored only because billions of dollars that the Al Saud regime is offering to the West.

“The whole world is grimly silent as millions in Yemen are being killed and living under the siege imposed by US ally – Saudi Arabia,” he said.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

