How Does ISIS Agenda Work and How Can Be Taken Down?

  Wednesday 3 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader The Saudi regime is being used by the US and the Israeli regime to destroy Yemen through a brutal military aggression, Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has said.

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

UNESCO has passed a resolution that criticizes Israeli regime’s actions in occupied Al Quds (Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip.

China Wants US Anti-Missile THAAD System out of South Korea Immediately China has demanded an immediate halt to the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system to South Korea.

British Lords Urge Govt. to Avoid ‘Unpredictable’ Trump Britain’s House of Lords says London should fundamentally rethink its approach to West Asia (Middle East) and distance itself from "unpredictable" Donald Trump.

27 Killed as ISIS, Taliban Terrorists Clash in Afghanistan Deadly infighting has broken out between ISIS and Taliban terrorists in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan leaving 27 dead.

Palestinian Dies of Liver Disease Contracted in Israeli Jail Palestinian ex-prisoner Mazen al-Maghrebi died on Tuesday after he succumbed to a disease he caught while languishing in notorious jails in Israel.

Iran, Iraq Overtake Saudis in World Oil Market: Report Iran and Iraq have boosted their presence in the global oil market while Saudi Arabia is losing .

Astana Talks on Syria to Include Armed Opposition: Kazakh FM The Kazakh Foreign Ministry says that all delegations confirmed their participation in Astana meeting on Syria including representatives of the “armed opposition.”

Iran’s Arms Production Capacity Grown Hundredfold Since 2013: Defense Minister Iran has witnessed a 100-fold increase in its arms production capacity during the last four years, the country’s defense minister said on Monday.

US No Longer Fit for Leadership of West Policy on West Asia: UK British lawmakers say the US is no longer fit to lead the West on West Asia policy, as Donald Trump’s approaches towards Iran’s nuclear deal and Israeli regime prove to be counterproductive.

US Practiced Dropping Nuclear Bomb on N. Korea: Pyongyang North Korea says a pair of US bombers has practiced dropping a nuclear bomb, while flying over the Korean Peninsula in joint wargames with the South, rebuking Washington for pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.

US Police Used Tear Gas, Detained Numerous People in May Day Clashes US police fired tear gas and detained numerous people on Monday to disperse protesters as May Day rallies turned into riot in some cities across the country.

Palestinian Hamas Announces New Stances in Doha Palestinian Hamas movement releases a new policy document saying it accepts the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.

Iran, Syria to Strengthen Military Ties in War on Terror Top military officials in Iran and Syria have held talks on ways to strengthen military ties between the two countries in the ongoing war on terror.

UN Rights Chief Cautions Saudis Against Attacking Yemen’s Main Port The United Nations human rights chief has expressed deep concern over a possible Saudi-led attack on Yemen’s the key port of Al Hudaydah.

French Police Clash with May Day Protestors in Paris French police have clashed with protestors at May Day rallies in the country’s capital on Monday as two presidential candidates exchanged barbs.

Pakistan Shelled Indian Army Patrol, Killed 2 Soldiers: Army New Delhi accused Pakistani soldiers of killing and mutilating two members of an Indian army patrol in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday.

Al-Qaeda Militants Fight alongside US-Backed Forces in Yemen: Group’s Leader Al-Qaeda militants have often fought alongside Saudi-paid and US-backed Yemeni mercenaries against Ansarullah resistance movement, the terrorist group’s leader in Yemen said.

Turkish Police Use Tear Gas, Detain 207 in Istanbul May Day Clashes Turkish police on Monday fired tear gas to disperse May Day protesters as they sought to defy a ban and march to Istanbul’s Taksim square, AFP reported.

36 Yazidis Freed from ISIS in Iraq after 3 Years of Slavery: UN

Saudi Arabia Nabs Dozens over 2016 Bomb Attacks in Medina, Jeddah Saudi Arabia says security forces have arrested over 45 members of a terrorist group that last year carried out bombing attacks in Medina and Jeddah.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
How Does ISIS Agenda Work and How Can Be Taken Down?

Tuesday 2 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
How Does ISIS Agenda Work and How Can Be Taken Down?

Alwaght- Despite the fact that​ ISIS terrorist group is fast losing territories to the Syrian and Iraqi forces and their allies as the recapture operation​s are unfolding further, it still works in civilian aspects to recruit members across the world who will enable it carry out terror attacks in other places including America and Europe using its local operatives.

To hold the areas under its occupation, the terrorist group heavily depends on the supply of foreign fighters who travel to Syria and Iraq to fight the national forces there. 

A research found that ISIS recruited foreign fighters from over 80 global countries.

There is a transfer process underway by ISIS. While it attracts its fans from around the world to its areas of influence in Syria and Iraq, it spreads its ideology and agenda across the world from its​regional strongholds.  Furthermore, ISIS has proven that it can radiate out fast across the world from its main areas using different tactics, and even conduct terror assaults. The tactics include deploying its fans around the world for terror operations, provoking the local Salafi communities, and joining forces with a wide range of existing terrorist​organizations.

The core of ISIS's global operations is passing ideological messages to the world. The organization’s ideology is largely shattered and shallow and the fans in many cases are not aware of the real beliefs of it, however, the symbols and instruments at the disposal of this terrorist entity for promotion of radicalism remain powerful majorly in the extremism-prone communities.

Unlike many other terror organizations, ISIS does not carry a single message, rather it holds multiple messages. Its​propaganda videos, for instance, underscore its successes in capturing areas in the victim countries, build a heroic image of its ​militants’ extraordinarily heinous crimes, and emphasize the need to defend rights of Salafi Muslims against what it labels the “oppressors.”

The promotions give the criminals, alienated Muslims, and even aberrant idealists a reason to feel legitimate in seeking joining the terrorist group and even carrying out terror attacks wherever needed. This transmission of ideology is predominantly accomplished through use of social media propaganda.

So far, ISIS has proven it has a flair for use of social media, and it has now well established a large-scale propaganda machine online to recruit members worldwide. Some of the top propaganda campaigns are guided psychological warfare led by its leaders whereas ordinary messages are transmitted by low-ranking fans who connect each other through social sites.

A litany of hate preachers and theorists, majorly living out of ISIS areas of control, are busy spreading divisive and violent messages in the name of Islam. To materialize its agenda, it needs to facilitate communication and human relations. The first step of alluring the individuals into joining the terrorist group is use of social media and propaganda, as at the same time the guidelines put premium on personal touch for recruitment.

ISIS's emphasis on Syria and Iraq being the central territories of the self-proclaimed Islamic caliphate has been the outstanding feature of the recruitment campaign. Now recapture of the held territories in these two countries can deal a working blow to the ISIS symbols.

A wide range of steps should be taken to stand against ISIS propaganda. Many social sites associated with the group should be blocked, and its preachers and members should be put on notice. Sectarianism, which perfectly feeds ISIS agenda, should be avoided. Furthermore, the majorly Muslim refugees in Europe should be taken care of, otherwise alienation of them in the Western countries will prompt violent extremism there.

 

ISIS Ideology Social Media Terrorism Radicalism

