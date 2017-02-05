How Does ISIS Agenda Work and How Can Be Taken Down?

Alwaght- Despite the fact that​ ISIS terrorist group is fast losing territories to the Syrian and Iraqi forces and their allies as the recapture operation​s are unfolding further, it still works in civilian aspects to recruit members across the world who will enable it carry out terror attacks in other places including America and Europe using its local operatives.

To hold the areas under its occupation, the terrorist group heavily depends on the supply of foreign fighters who travel to Syria and Iraq to fight the national forces there.

A research found that ISIS recruited foreign fighters from over 80 global countries.

There is a transfer process underway by ISIS. While it attracts its fans from around the world to its areas of influence in Syria and Iraq, it spreads its ideology and agenda across the world from its​regional strongholds. Furthermore, ISIS has proven that it can radiate out fast across the world from its main areas using different tactics, and even conduct terror assaults. The tactics include deploying its fans around the world for terror operations, provoking the local Salafi communities, and joining forces with a wide range of existing terrorist​organizations.

The core of ISIS's global operations is passing ideological messages to the world. The organization’s ideology is largely shattered and shallow and the fans in many cases are not aware of the real beliefs of it, however, the symbols and instruments at the disposal of this terrorist entity for promotion of radicalism remain powerful majorly in the extremism-prone communities.

Unlike many other terror organizations, ISIS does not carry a single message, rather it holds multiple messages. Its​propaganda videos, for instance, underscore its successes in capturing areas in the victim countries, build a heroic image of its ​militants’ extraordinarily heinous crimes, and emphasize the need to defend rights of Salafi Muslims against what it labels the “oppressors.”

The promotions give the criminals, alienated Muslims, and even aberrant idealists a reason to feel legitimate in seeking joining the terrorist group and even carrying out terror attacks wherever needed. This transmission of ideology is predominantly accomplished through use of social media propaganda.

So far, ISIS has proven it has a flair for use of social media, and it has now well established a large-scale propaganda machine online to recruit members worldwide. Some of the top propaganda campaigns are guided psychological warfare led by its leaders whereas ordinary messages are transmitted by low-ranking fans who connect each other through social sites.

A litany of hate preachers and theorists, majorly living out of ISIS areas of control, are busy spreading divisive and violent messages in the name of Islam. To materialize its agenda, it needs to facilitate communication and human relations. The first step of alluring the individuals into joining the terrorist group is use of social media and propaganda, as at the same time the guidelines put premium on personal touch for recruitment.

ISIS's emphasis on Syria and Iraq being the central territories of the self-proclaimed Islamic caliphate has been the outstanding feature of the recruitment campaign. Now recapture of the held territories in these two countries can deal a working blow to the ISIS symbols.

A wide range of steps should be taken to stand against ISIS propaganda. Many social sites associated with the group should be blocked, and its preachers and members should be put on notice. Sectarianism, which perfectly feeds ISIS agenda, should be avoided. Furthermore, the majorly Muslim refugees in Europe should be taken care of, otherwise alienation of them in the Western countries will prompt violent extremism there.