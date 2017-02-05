British Lords Urge Govt. to Avoid ‘Unpredictable’ Trump

Alwaght- Britain’s House of Lords says London should fundamentally rethink its approach towards West Asia (Middle East) and distance itself from the US under the "mercurial and unpredictable" Donald Trump.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Lords also urged the British government to support the Iran nuclear deal, despised by the Trump White House, and seriously consider recognizing Palestine as a state in order to boost the so-called Middle East peace process.

On the Israel-Palestine situation, where Trump has abandoned the long-standing commitment to the so-called two-state solution, the report said "the US president has taken positions that are unconstructive and could even escalate conflict".

"The mercurial and unpredictable nature of policy-making by President Trump has made it challenging for the UK government to influence US foreign policy so far, a challenge that is not likely to ease," the committee said.

The Lords, led by Tory former Foreign Office minister Lord Howell of Guildford, criticized the UK’s response to the crisis in Syria.

Britain’s House of Lords, referred to ceremonially as the House of Peers, is the upper house of the Parliament of the country.

Meanwhile, an opinion poll conducted by The Guardian in February, showed that the words Britons most associate with Trump are ‘dangerous’, ‘unstable’ and ‘bigot’.

The poll also showed that 49% of Britons say their country should focus on improving ties with other allies rather than the US and just 29% believe that US-UK relations will be stronger under Trump than under Barack Obama.

The general view was that Britain should reinforce other alliances and be prepared, in case the president Trumps direction leaves London isolated.