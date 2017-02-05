27 Killed as ISIS, Taliban Terrorists Clash in Afghanistan

Alwaght- Deadly infighting has broken out between ISIS and Taliban terrorists in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan leaving 27 dead.

The provincial government in a statement on Tuesday said the Taliban terrorists killed twenty ISIS terrorists during clashes in Chaparhar district.

The statement further added 15 ISIS insurgents were killed during the airstrikes reportedly conducted by the US in the same district.

Nangarhar has been witnessing persistent counter-terrorism operations since last year and currently the Afghan forces are conducting the operations under the name of Hamza operations to eliminate ISIS militants from its restive districts.

Clashes between ISIS and Taliban insurgent broke out earlier this week in Chaparhar district.

The local officials said Monday that 20 Taliban terrorists and 7 ISIS terrorists were killed during the first day of the clashes.

The Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists also clashed in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan that lasted for several days and at least 91 militants from both the sides were killed.

Analysts say ISIS is hostile towards Taliban because Taliban’s religious ideology and objectives are nationalistic based as it seeks to grab power and rule Afghanistan. This is while ISIS fights to establish a so-called Caliphate encompassing many countries and entire regions under one ruler.

ISIS surfaced in Afghanistan in early 2015, aiming to capture and consolidate territory in the “Khorasan Province,” that would be loyal to a “caliphate” based in Syria and Iraq