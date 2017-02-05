Palestinian Dies of Liver Disease Contracted in Israeli Jail

Alwaght- Palestinian ex-prisoner Mazen al-Maghrebi died on Tuesday after he succumbed to a disease he caught while languishing in notorious Israeli jails.

Head of the Palestinian Prisoners Society, Faris Qaddura, said 45-year-old Mazen al-Maghrebi had been locked up for five years in Israeli jails, where he caught a kidney disease. He was released a few months ago.

Al-Maghrebi underwent a sudden health setback on Monday after he joined a sit-in tent in Ramallah to support the Palestinian hunger strikers in Israeli jails. He was rushed to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, where he was pronounced dead at daybreak. At least 10 Palestinian prisoners and ex-prisoners died since 2013, Qaddura added.

Over 6,500 Palestinian detainees held in Israeli lock-ups have been subjected to preplanned medical neglect and mistreatment.

Since April 17, 2017, 1,700 Palestinian prisoners joined a mass hunger strike in Israeli lock-ups to protest violations and speak up for their infringed rights.

On Monday that a hunger-striking inmate identified as Ayman Bisharat, who was released from prison on Sunday evening after being held captive by the regime for 16 years, told crowds in his hometown of Tammun in the Tubas district of the occupied West Bank that the health of the hunger strikers was deteriorating.

The hunger strike which commenced on the Palestinian Prisoners’ Day was launched to achieve a series of demands, including an end to the denial of family visits, the right to education, appropriate medical care for Palestinian prisoners and an end to solitary confinement and “administrative detention, imprisonment without charge or trial.

The strike is indeed a historic act of defiance that is shaking the Israeli Apartheid regime to its core as it faces increased international isolation over its atrocities