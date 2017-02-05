Iran, Iraq Overtake Saudis in World Oil Market: Report

Alwaght- Iran and Iraq have boosted their presence in the global oil market while Saudi Arabia is losing its share owing to OPEC’s agreement to limit supplies to bolster prices.

The head of research at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Christof Ruehl recently told a conference in Dubai that, “if you’re talking about winners, you can count Iran and Iraq.”

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to production limits for most of its members at a meeting in November and brought 11 other nations on board with the deal in December. Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s biggest producer, agreed to cut output by 486,000 barrels a day while Iraq said it would cut 210,000 barrels a day. Iran was permitted to increase output by 90,000 barrels a day, according to the OPEC accord.

Iran has boosted production in part due to the end of sanctions restricting its oil sales in January 2016, while Saudi Arabia has made more than its share of output cuts, said Ruehl.

According to Oilprice.com, the struggle over market share is most pronounced in Asia where Iran and Iraq increased crude sales to China in March, while Saudi Arabia slipped. The Saudis have also lost a significant share of South Korea’s oil market to Iran. Market figures show that South Korea’s imports of crude oil from Iran doubled in January.

The lower-for-longer oil prices have led to a considerable deficit in Saudi Arabia’s budget, and the Kingdom had to draw from reserves and increase the issue of debt to finance the gaps in its oil-dependent government revenues.

The Saudis now need higher oil prices if they want their oil giant Aramco to be valued in next year’s IPO anywhere in the vicinity of US$1 trillion, let alone the US$2-trillion valuation that Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has mentioned.

Saudi Arabia is trying to preserve its market share amid the cuts and has been lowering the official selling price for Arab Light and Arab Extra Light varieties for Asia for two months now.

The Saudis may demand that Iran also cuts output and insist that non-complying members (such as Iraq) finally get in line as a condition to roll over the cuts, S&P Global Platts reported in March, citing people familiar with the Saudi thinking.

With Iran unlikely to concede to any cuts now that it has regained the market share it had lost to the Western sanctions, the Saudis may find it difficult to impose such a deal.

But with the possibility that oil prices may fall below US$40 if the deal is not extended, in the end Saudi Arabia may once again be compelled to chooses higher oil prices over market share.