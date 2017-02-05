Astana Talks on Syria to Include Armed Opposition: Kazakh FM

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 3 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader The Saudi regime is being used by the US and the Israeli regime to destroy Yemen through a brutal military aggression, Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has said.

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

UNESCO has passed a resolution that criticizes Israeli regime’s actions in occupied Al Quds (Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip.

China Wants US Anti-Missile THAAD System out of South Korea Immediately China has demanded an immediate halt to the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system to South Korea.

British Lords Urge Govt. to Avoid ‘Unpredictable’ Trump Britain’s House of Lords says London should fundamentally rethink its approach to West Asia (Middle East) and distance itself from "unpredictable" Donald Trump.

27 Killed as ISIS, Taliban Terrorists Clash in Afghanistan Deadly infighting has broken out between ISIS and Taliban terrorists in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan leaving 27 dead.

Palestinian Dies of Liver Disease Contracted in Israeli Jail Palestinian ex-prisoner Mazen al-Maghrebi died on Tuesday after he succumbed to a disease he caught while languishing in notorious jails in Israel.

Iran, Iraq Overtake Saudis in World Oil Market: Report Iran and Iraq have boosted their presence in the global oil market while Saudi Arabia is losing .

Astana Talks on Syria to Include Armed Opposition: Kazakh FM The Kazakh Foreign Ministry says that all delegations confirmed their participation in Astana meeting on Syria including representatives of the “armed opposition.”

Iran’s Arms Production Capacity Grown Hundredfold Since 2013: Defense Minister Iran has witnessed a 100-fold increase in its arms production capacity during the last four years, the country’s defense minister said on Monday.

US No Longer Fit for Leadership of West Policy on West Asia: UK British lawmakers say the US is no longer fit to lead the West on West Asia policy, as Donald Trump’s approaches towards Iran’s nuclear deal and Israeli regime prove to be counterproductive.

US Practiced Dropping Nuclear Bomb on N. Korea: Pyongyang North Korea says a pair of US bombers has practiced dropping a nuclear bomb, while flying over the Korean Peninsula in joint wargames with the South, rebuking Washington for pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.

US Police Used Tear Gas, Detained Numerous People in May Day Clashes US police fired tear gas and detained numerous people on Monday to disperse protesters as May Day rallies turned into riot in some cities across the country.

Palestinian Hamas Announces New Stances in Doha Palestinian Hamas movement releases a new policy document saying it accepts the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.

Iran, Syria to Strengthen Military Ties in War on Terror Top military officials in Iran and Syria have held talks on ways to strengthen military ties between the two countries in the ongoing war on terror.

UN Rights Chief Cautions Saudis Against Attacking Yemen’s Main Port The United Nations human rights chief has expressed deep concern over a possible Saudi-led attack on Yemen’s the key port of Al Hudaydah.

French Police Clash with May Day Protestors in Paris French police have clashed with protestors at May Day rallies in the country’s capital on Monday as two presidential candidates exchanged barbs.

Pakistan Shelled Indian Army Patrol, Killed 2 Soldiers: Army New Delhi accused Pakistani soldiers of killing and mutilating two members of an Indian army patrol in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday.

Al-Qaeda Militants Fight alongside US-Backed Forces in Yemen: Group’s Leader Al-Qaeda militants have often fought alongside Saudi-paid and US-backed Yemeni mercenaries against Ansarullah resistance movement, the terrorist group’s leader in Yemen said.

Turkish Police Use Tear Gas, Detain 207 in Istanbul May Day Clashes Turkish police on Monday fired tear gas to disperse May Day protesters as they sought to defy a ban and march to Istanbul’s Taksim square, AFP reported.

36 Yazidis Freed from ISIS in Iraq after 3 Years of Slavery: UN

Saudi Arabia Nabs Dozens over 2016 Bomb Attacks in Medina, Jeddah Saudi Arabia says security forces have arrested over 45 members of a terrorist group that last year carried out bombing attacks in Medina and Jeddah.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Astana Talks on Syria to Include Armed Opposition: Kazakh FM

Tuesday 2 May 2017

Tuesday 2 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Astana Talks on Syria to Include Armed Opposition: Kazakh FM
Alwaght- The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that all delegations confirmed their participation in Astana international meeting on Syria including representatives of the “armed opposition.”

The Kazakh News Agency quoted the Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Anuar Zhainakov as saying that the “The delegations of the UN experts and of the guarantor states ‘Russia, Turkey and Iran’ are arriving in Astana at the moment.”

Earlier on Monday, the delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic, headed by Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, arrived in the Kazakh capital of Astana to participate in Astana meetings on the crisis in Syria.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura also confirmed his participation in Astana meeting as he is expected to join other participants later today. Kazakh Foreign Ministry also says the US and Jordan have confirmed that their representatives will participate in the Astana meeting as observers.

Zhainakov said that the meeting of the experts of the guarantor states is scheduled to be held on Tuesday while high-level talks will be held on May 3-4.

The first round of the Astana talks, organized by guarantor states Iran, Russia and Turkey, took place on January 23-24 and brought together representatives from the Damascus government and opposition groups. The second round of the negotiations, similarly brokered by the trio, was held on February 15-16.

UN-brokered talks for Syria, which had been going on for a long time prior to the Astana talks, but have not borne fruit due to intransigence by Saudi-backed groups.

