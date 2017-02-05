Astana Talks on Syria to Include Armed Opposition: Kazakh FM

Alwaght- The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that all delegations confirmed their participation in Astana international meeting on Syria including representatives of the “armed opposition.”

The Kazakh News Agency quoted the Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Anuar Zhainakov as saying that the “The delegations of the UN experts and of the guarantor states ‘Russia, Turkey and Iran’ are arriving in Astana at the moment.”

Earlier on Monday, the delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic, headed by Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, arrived in the Kazakh capital of Astana to participate in Astana meetings on the crisis in Syria.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura also confirmed his participation in Astana meeting as he is expected to join other participants later today. Kazakh Foreign Ministry also says the US and Jordan have confirmed that their representatives will participate in the Astana meeting as observers.

Zhainakov said that the meeting of the experts of the guarantor states is scheduled to be held on Tuesday while high-level talks will be held on May 3-4.

The first round of the Astana talks, organized by guarantor states Iran, Russia and Turkey, took place on January 23-24 and brought together representatives from the Damascus government and opposition groups. The second round of the negotiations, similarly brokered by the trio, was held on February 15-16.

UN-brokered talks for Syria, which had been going on for a long time prior to the Astana talks, but have not borne fruit due to intransigence by Saudi-backed groups.