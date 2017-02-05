Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader The Saudi regime is being used by the US and the Israeli regime to destroy Yemen through a brutal military aggression, Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has said.

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

UNESCO has passed a resolution that criticizes Israeli regime’s actions in occupied Al Quds (Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip.

China Wants US Anti-Missile THAAD System out of South Korea Immediately China has demanded an immediate halt to the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system to South Korea.

British Lords Urge Govt. to Avoid ‘Unpredictable’ Trump Britain’s House of Lords says London should fundamentally rethink its approach to West Asia (Middle East) and distance itself from "unpredictable" Donald Trump.

27 Killed as ISIS, Taliban Terrorists Clash in Afghanistan Deadly infighting has broken out between ISIS and Taliban terrorists in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan leaving 27 dead.

Palestinian Dies of Liver Disease Contracted in Israeli Jail Palestinian ex-prisoner Mazen al-Maghrebi died on Tuesday after he succumbed to a disease he caught while languishing in notorious jails in Israel.

Iran, Iraq Overtake Saudis in World Oil Market: Report Iran and Iraq have boosted their presence in the global oil market while Saudi Arabia is losing .

Astana Talks on Syria to Include Armed Opposition: Kazakh FM The Kazakh Foreign Ministry says that all delegations confirmed their participation in Astana meeting on Syria including representatives of the “armed opposition.”

Iran’s Arms Production Capacity Grown Hundredfold Since 2013: Defense Minister Iran has witnessed a 100-fold increase in its arms production capacity during the last four years, the country’s defense minister said on Monday.

US No Longer Fit for Leadership of West Policy on West Asia: UK British lawmakers say the US is no longer fit to lead the West on West Asia policy, as Donald Trump’s approaches towards Iran’s nuclear deal and Israeli regime prove to be counterproductive.

US Practiced Dropping Nuclear Bomb on N. Korea: Pyongyang North Korea says a pair of US bombers has practiced dropping a nuclear bomb, while flying over the Korean Peninsula in joint wargames with the South, rebuking Washington for pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.

US Police Used Tear Gas, Detained Numerous People in May Day Clashes US police fired tear gas and detained numerous people on Monday to disperse protesters as May Day rallies turned into riot in some cities across the country.

Palestinian Hamas Announces New Stances in Doha Palestinian Hamas movement releases a new policy document saying it accepts the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.

Iran, Syria to Strengthen Military Ties in War on Terror Top military officials in Iran and Syria have held talks on ways to strengthen military ties between the two countries in the ongoing war on terror.

UN Rights Chief Cautions Saudis Against Attacking Yemen’s Main Port The United Nations human rights chief has expressed deep concern over a possible Saudi-led attack on Yemen’s the key port of Al Hudaydah.

French Police Clash with May Day Protestors in Paris French police have clashed with protestors at May Day rallies in the country’s capital on Monday as two presidential candidates exchanged barbs.

Pakistan Shelled Indian Army Patrol, Killed 2 Soldiers: Army New Delhi accused Pakistani soldiers of killing and mutilating two members of an Indian army patrol in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday.

Al-Qaeda Militants Fight alongside US-Backed Forces in Yemen: Group’s Leader Al-Qaeda militants have often fought alongside Saudi-paid and US-backed Yemeni mercenaries against Ansarullah resistance movement, the terrorist group’s leader in Yemen said.

Turkish Police Use Tear Gas, Detain 207 in Istanbul May Day Clashes Turkish police on Monday fired tear gas to disperse May Day protesters as they sought to defy a ban and march to Istanbul’s Taksim square, AFP reported.

36 Yazidis Freed from ISIS in Iraq after 3 Years of Slavery: UN

Saudi Arabia Nabs Dozens over 2016 Bomb Attacks in Medina, Jeddah Saudi Arabia says security forces have arrested over 45 members of a terrorist group that last year carried out bombing attacks in Medina and Jeddah.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations

Tuesday 2 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations
Alwaght- The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

The unprecedented public rebuke took place on Monday at the United Nations’ Universal Periodic Review where countries are assessed on human rights progress every five years.

The reviews are conducted by the UPR Working Group which consists of the 47 members of the Council; however any UN Member State can take part in the discussion/dialogue with the reviewed States.

Almost all countries participating in the session lashed out at the Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain for its brutal crackdown on the opposition since the beginning of a popular uprising against the tyrannical monarchy in February 2011. Bahrainis are demanding that the Al Khalifah dynasty relinquish power and thereafter the establishment of a government system representing all citizens with the exception of fellow Arab sheikhdoms, also involved in brutal crackdown of their citizens, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE which voiced support for Bahrain, the rest of the world reprimanded the repressive Al Khalifa regime. In March 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and UAE deployed to aid Al Khalifa regime in its brutal crackdown on opposition that includes majority of Bahraini people. Many people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or been arrested and illegally detained while many have seen their citizenship revoked.

Even Bahraini allies such as Britain and the US could not publicly go against the wave of condemnations over the deplorable human rights situation in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Countries in the Americas rebuke Al Khalifa

Brazil demanded the regime of Bahrain to adopt measures to combat intolerance, discrimination and incitement of violence on the basis of religion and belief.

During the session Brazil reiterated the importance of protecting human rights defenders in Bahrain.

Chile, another Latin American country, expressed its deep concern over complaints of torture in the criminal investigations building and detentions centers in Bahrain, which reportedly take place during investigations.

Mexico also a presented number of recommendations to the government of Bahrain, including canceling citizenship revocation laws.

The North American country urged Bahrain to "adopt a law to protect human rights defenders, especially the e-activists" and called it "to protect children from physical punishments".

Austria demanded that Bahrain allows the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture to visit the country.

Canada also demanded the government of Bahrain to halt its policy of dissolving opposition political parties, and urged it to allow peaceful protests and abolish penalties on assembly.

Botswana concerned over fate of Shiites

Botswana expressed deep concern over the persecution of Shiites and the repression of Human Rights activists in Bahrain. The African country also urged Manama to adopt necessary measures to allow citizens to take part in the political process.

EU Members Voice Concerns

Belgium demanded the government of Bahrain to stop arbitrary citizenship revocations against citizens, and demanding it fully implements the recommendations of the Bahrain Independent Commission of Inquiry (BICI) – Bassiouni report.

Switzerland regretted that Bahrain has not implemented all recommendations of the BICI report and criticized reprisal measures against human rights activists and banning their travel to Geneva.

Slovenia meanwhile, demanded that Bahrain sets a timetable to implement Human Rights Council recommendations.

The Eastern European country regretted death penalties executed last January, urging Bahrain to stop similar death sentences.

New Zealand has demanded that Bahrain respects the rights of all groups participating in political activism.

The Pacific country added that "we recommend Bahrain to remove obstacles to freedom of expression and assembly," urging it to broaden the authorities of human rights institutions.

The tongue lashing at the UN session would certainly not bring immediate changes in Bahrain but it shows some seriousness on the part of the international community to hold the Bahraini regime accountable for it repressive measures and violations. The world is also waiting to see if Bahrain’s Western allies especially the US and Britain, will in reality force the Al Kahlifa regime halts its repression.

 

Bahrain Human Rights United Nations Geneva Repression

