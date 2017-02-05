World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations

Alwaght- The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

The unprecedented public rebuke took place on Monday at the United Nations’ Universal Periodic Review where countries are assessed on human rights progress every five years.

The reviews are conducted by the UPR Working Group which consists of the 47 members of the Council; however any UN Member State can take part in the discussion/dialogue with the reviewed States.

Almost all countries participating in the session lashed out at the Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain for its brutal crackdown on the opposition since the beginning of a popular uprising against the tyrannical monarchy in February 2011. Bahrainis are demanding that the Al Khalifah dynasty relinquish power and thereafter the establishment of a government system representing all citizens with the exception of fellow Arab sheikhdoms, also involved in brutal crackdown of their citizens, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE which voiced support for Bahrain, the rest of the world reprimanded the repressive Al Khalifa regime. In March 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and UAE deployed to aid Al Khalifa regime in its brutal crackdown on opposition that includes majority of Bahraini people. Many people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or been arrested and illegally detained while many have seen their citizenship revoked.

Even Bahraini allies such as Britain and the US could not publicly go against the wave of condemnations over the deplorable human rights situation in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Countries in the Americas rebuke Al Khalifa

Brazil demanded the regime of Bahrain to adopt measures to combat intolerance, discrimination and incitement of violence on the basis of religion and belief.

During the session Brazil reiterated the importance of protecting human rights defenders in Bahrain.

Chile, another Latin American country, expressed its deep concern over complaints of torture in the criminal investigations building and detentions centers in Bahrain, which reportedly take place during investigations.

Mexico also a presented number of recommendations to the government of Bahrain, including canceling citizenship revocation laws.

The North American country urged Bahrain to "adopt a law to protect human rights defenders, especially the e-activists" and called it "to protect children from physical punishments".

Austria demanded that Bahrain allows the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture to visit the country.

Canada also demanded the government of Bahrain to halt its policy of dissolving opposition political parties, and urged it to allow peaceful protests and abolish penalties on assembly.

Botswana concerned over fate of Shiites

Botswana expressed deep concern over the persecution of Shiites and the repression of Human Rights activists in Bahrain. The African country also urged Manama to adopt necessary measures to allow citizens to take part in the political process.

EU Members Voice Concerns

Belgium demanded the government of Bahrain to stop arbitrary citizenship revocations against citizens, and demanding it fully implements the recommendations of the Bahrain Independent Commission of Inquiry (BICI) – Bassiouni report.

Switzerland regretted that Bahrain has not implemented all recommendations of the BICI report and criticized reprisal measures against human rights activists and banning their travel to Geneva.

Slovenia meanwhile, demanded that Bahrain sets a timetable to implement Human Rights Council recommendations.

The Eastern European country regretted death penalties executed last January, urging Bahrain to stop similar death sentences.

New Zealand has demanded that Bahrain respects the rights of all groups participating in political activism.

The Pacific country added that "we recommend Bahrain to remove obstacles to freedom of expression and assembly," urging it to broaden the authorities of human rights institutions.

The tongue lashing at the UN session would certainly not bring immediate changes in Bahrain but it shows some seriousness on the part of the international community to hold the Bahraini regime accountable for it repressive measures and violations. The world is also waiting to see if Bahrain’s Western allies especially the US and Britain, will in reality force the Al Kahlifa regime halts its repression.