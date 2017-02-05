Iran’s Arms Production Capacity Grown Hundredfold Since 2013: Defense Minister

Alwaght- Iran has witnessed a 100-fold increase in its arms production capacity during the last four years, the country's defense minister said on Monday.

Aacording to Press TV, “The capacity for producing individual and mass combat weapons increased 100-fold under the Eleventh Administration compared to its predecessor,” Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan said, referring to government of President Hassan Rouhani who assumed office in 2013.

Under the current administration, the budget assigned to the reinforcement of the country’s defense capability also increased 2.5 times compared to the former administration’s budget, general Dehqan added.

In the missile industry, Brig. Gen. Dehqan said, the country could now produce projectiles with all desired levels of destructive power, precision, and range, adding, “This constitutes a defining element of deterrence against enemies.”

Despite the inhumane sanctions imposed on Iran, he said, the country had increased the quality of its defensive products to such levels and was offering them at such competitive prices that had enabled it to export the hardware to big countries in the world.

Brig. Gen. Dehqan used to event to also remark on the country’s presidential elections, due on May 19.

Elections, he said, have always displayed the close relationship between the Iranian nation and government.

He said Iran’s enemies would never want to see a massive turnout of the people in the elections but have always been disappointed.

Enemies, especially Takfiri terrorists, would naturally attempt to destabilize the country during the time of the elections, Dehqan said, emphasizing, however, that “full security” existed in Iran due to the vigilance of security and armed forces.