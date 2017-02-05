Saudi Foreign Policy Pathway Under King Salman

Alwaght- Two Months after King Salman ascended to throne in January 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a deadly aggression against the neighboring Yemen, indicating a new stage in the kingdom’s foreign policy, but it actually did not amount to be a fresh doctrine of the new Saudi ruling line.

These policy changes are in fact signaling that the new generation of foreign policy makers inside Saudi Arabia is seeking all-new procedures to help address their extraordinarily volatile vicinity, an issue arousing the new rulers' interest in use of force to chase goals. But the outcomes of the Yemen war remain uncertain, which means the new foreign policy instruments and methods of Saudi Arabia under King Salman are still undergoing their initial efficiency tests.

For decades, Riyadh was recognized as a conservative regional actor which strove after preserving the status quo in West Asia. It supported the authoritarian regimes in its vicinity, welcomed the US presence in the region, and during the past three decades backed the two-state solution to end the struggle between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

But things have changed since past few years, particularly after the Arab world's 2011 uprisings. The regional countries such as Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Bahrain have been hit by domestic crises. Seeing the situation around volatile, the Saudis have attempted to respond to the challenges according to the opportunities and potentials at their disposal.

Al Saud monarchy backed toppling governments of Syria and Libya, treating the two as hostile sides. But the situation was different in Bahrain where popular uprising sparked against the ruling Al Khalifa regime. Riyadh deployed military forces to the tiny Persian gulf island to help put down the protests. When the 2011 Egyptian revolution removed Hosni Mubarak from power, Mohamed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood candidate, became president. At that time, Riyadh cut relations with the Islamist group in Egypt, and later supported a military coup that in 2013 ousted Morsi and set up Mubarak-style rule in Egypt.

The Saudi policies in dealing with Yemen are almost in full conflict with theirs in Egypt. In Yemen, it first helped a transitional process through which the Saudi leaders hoped will simply remove government of Ali Abdullah Saleh and replace it with a pro-Riyadh one. But things soon developed against Riyadh's will as a coalition of pro-Saleh forces and other revolutionary groups, topped by Ansarullah movement, challenged Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi who replaced Saleh as president of the country. The kingdom responded to the developments​with military intervention to tip the scales in its puppet's favor.

Such steps beyond the national borders may display a change in the kingdom’s foreign policy but what actually happened is not a crucial transformation of policy, rather the ambitions and the instrument towards them have changed. The analysts suggest that the Saudi leaders resort to an array of approaches and means to makes sure that they can firm up the kingdom's international stability which gives the opportunity to be neighbor to governments with which it holds relations, ensure expansion of Western role in the region, and prevent power gain of groups that develop transnational objectives and destabilize the domestic Saudi rule using other countries' bases.

To this end, al Saud backs non-state organizations including militant groups and dissenter political parties, and even flagrantly intervenes in other countries' internal affairs to confronts them by use of force if need arises.

Accordingly, the Saudi measures largely focus on achieving a principal goal: protection of internal and surrounding areas' security for the final aim of saving the Al Saud throne while only modifying the foreign policy means which range from injecting petrodollars to military intervention.

At the present time that the critical conditions and actually the security risks are smashing the Saudi walls, the leaders have resorted to heightened military interventions like bombing Yemen and backing terrorist groups in war-ravaged countries such as Syria.