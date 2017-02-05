US No Longer Fit for Leadership of West Policy on West Asia: UK

Alwaght- British lawmakers say the US is no longer fit to lead the West on West Asia policy, as Donald Trump's approaches towards Iran's nuclear deal and Israeli regime prove to be counterproductive.

Reuters cited David Howell, chairman of the British parliament's House of Lords International Relations Committee, as saying that "We can no longer assume America will set the tone for the West's relationship with the Middle East".

"The new US administration has the potential to destabilize further the region ... The U.S. President has taken positions that are unconstructive and could even escalate conflict," the committee of lawmakers said in a report published on Tuesday.

During his U.S. presidential campaign, Donald Trump called Iran nuclear deal, inked between the Islamic Republic and the permanent members of the UNSC plus Germany in 2015, "the worst deal ever negotiated" and his administration has launched a review of whether lifting sanctions is in the US' national security interests.

Voicing concerns over Trump tough approach on historical nuclear deal, the British lawmakers suggested that the UK should work with its European partners on steps to ease restrictions on banks lending money for investment in Iran and to help develop new trade relationships, with the Islamic Republic a priority for post-Brexit trade.

International Relations Committee's report also said it was not an option for Britain to reduce its engagement in the region as exports to the West Asia are worth more than to China and India combined and investment into the UK from the region was "extremely significant".

While Trump was unlikely to try to destroy the nuclear deal, failing to ease sanctions would push Iran towards more extensive trade relations with powers such as China and Russia, the report red.

The report also said Britain should distance itself from the United States' "destabilising postures" on the Arab-Israeli conflict and give serious consideration to recognizing Palestine as a state to show it is committed to the two-state solution.

Trump rattled Arab and European leaders in February by indicating he was open to a one-state solution, upending a position taken by successive administrations and the international community.

He later said he liked the concept of a two-state solution but stopped short of reasserting a US commitment to eventual Palestinian statehood.

"The resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute must remain high amongst British foreign policy priorities," the report said. "The government should be more forthright in stating its views on these issues despite the views of the US administration."