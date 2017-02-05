US Police Used Tear Gas, Detained Numerous People in May Day Clashes

Alwaght- US police fired tear gas and detained numerous people on Monday to disperse protesters as May Day rallies turned into riot in some cities across the country.

In Portland, Oregon Police canceled permit for the march at 4:30 p.m. (Local Time) and informed everyone in the vicinity to "leave the streets" due to the "unsafe conditions."

Police reported that members of an anarchist group began throwing rocks, lead balls, full cans of soda, glass bottles and "incendiary devices" late in the afternoon.

Police deployed "impact munitions" and "chemical munitions" on the crowds due to the "numerous projectiles being thrown at police." Several businesses in the area had broken windows.

Protesters then began to start fires and throw "incendiary devices" at officers, including fireworks, smoke bombs and Molotov cocktails, police said. One police car was destroyed by protesters.

Three people in Seattle were arrested, one for hurling a rock as pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators faced off.

In the Washington state capital of Olympia, police ordered protesters to disperse, calling them "members of a mob" as some threw bottles, used pepper spray and fired rocks from slingshots at officers. Two officers were injured and 10 people were arrested.

In Oakland, California, at least four were arrested after creating a human chain to block a county building where demonstrators demanded that county law enforcement refuse to collaborate with federal immigration agents.

More than a dozen demonstrators were arrested outside JPMorgan Chase on Park Avenue in New York City on Monday morning, NBC New York reported, but rallies at Bryant Park, Union Square Park and Washington Square Park were peaceful.

Each year, people across the globe take to the streets to commemorate International Workers' Day, or May Day.

In dozens of countries, May Day is an official holiday, and for labour rights campaigners it is particularly important. But the widespread protests in the United States were aimed directly at the new president.

Trump, in his first 100 days, has intensified immigration enforcement, including executive orders for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and a ban on travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries.